Pretty stars who go gritty on screen

Penelope Cruz's hubby was almost unrecognizable in the Bond film "Skyfall." The makeup was over the top and his contacts and lighter hair color were downright scary.

And this wasn't even the part when he took out his ... well we won't say in case you haven't seen it yet.

But he's not the only actor who has had to play down his natural good looks to play a part.

Click through for some more stars who had to spend lots of time in hair and makeup to look this bad.

(MGM/Reuters)