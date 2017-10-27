Celebrity face change mysteries...

Fox News
Melanie Griffith

Melanie Griffith's latest look prompted many to speculate whether she had some facial work done. The 60-year-old was seen arriving for dinner at Craigs in West Hollywood, CA. 
(Reuters/Splash)

Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner's face looked noticeably puffy while out and about in Los Angeles. The 20-year-old had a more natural appearance back in 2011 while visiting Las Vegas. MORE: KYLIE JENNER REVEALS HER FIRST KISS PROMPTED HER TO GET HER LIPS DONE
(Reuters/Getty)

Pam Anderson

Did Pamela Anderson make some adjustments to her face or is she just trying out a new look? The star turned up at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival, right, looking very different from her signature style. 
(Reuters)

Stephanie Pratt's red carpet look

Did Stephanie Pratt get a new face? The reality TV star looked different in a recent snap, right, from her look in 2009 at the MTV Video Music Awards, left. MORE: Two Looks, One Star
(Reuters/Getty)

Kim Zolciak

Kim Zolciak has admitted to have a boob job and a tummy tuck to fix a hernia but she won't admit to having anything else down. When Andy Cohen confronted the Bravo star on having a nose job, Zolciak firmly denied it. Decide for yourself if you think she's gone under the knife.
(NBC/Getty)

Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa admitted she had botox and that it messed up her face. "There was about a six month period where people were like ‘What’s wrong with Kelly? She doesn’t smile anymore.’ And I was like ‘I am smiling,'" she revealed on her show "Live! With Kelly."
(Getty/ABC)

Brielle Biermann

Kim Zolciak's eldest daughter Brielle Biermann has grown up in front of the cameras since her mom signed on to the "Real Housewives of Atlanta." Now 19, the reality star has morphed into a mini version of her mom -- lip fillers and all. Zolciak even admitted to encouraging her daughter to enhance her look.
(Getty)

Gordon Ramsay

Normally, as time passes, you will look older. However, that doesn't appear to be the case with celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay. The star stepped out (left) looking a lot younger in 2016 than he did in 2013 (right). We're not saying he had any work done but we're also not saying he didn't have any work done...Click here for more about Ramsay.
(Getty/Reuters)

LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes is barely recognizable on her album cover (right). Did the singer have plastic surgery or is her face change due to makeup and some serious photoshopping?
(Reuters/LeAnn Rimes)

Chloe Lattanzi

Olivia Newton-John's daughter, Chloe, with ex-husband Matt Lattanzi stepped out with her famous mom (right) looking very different than she did in 2011. The newly blonde singer had noticeably larger lips and breasts and was showing a lot more skin. The duo were promoting their new music video for the song "You Have to Believe," a remix of Newton-John's 1980 hit, "Magic."

(Getty)

Alexa Ray Joel

Billy Joel's little girl is all grown up. Alexa Ray, the daughter of the "Piano Man" singer and model Christie Brinkley has turned heads with her recent looks. Alexa admitted to a nose job in 2010, but it looks to us like she didn't stop there... 

(AP/Getty )

Uma Thurman: Now & Then

The 'Pulp Fiction' star, 44, turned heads with her appearance (left) at a party Feb. 9 for her new NBC miniseries 'The Slap.' She looked much different - and more like her old self - just a year ago at the Cannes Film Festival celebrating the 25th anniversary of 'Pulp Fiction.'

(Reuters/AP)

Brittny Gastineau

Brittny Gastineau sure looks different, and it's not just her hair color that's changed. The reality star and model's lips look fuller and her jaw line more pronounced. Click here for more pictures of Gastineau from X17online.com.

(X17/Reuters)

Farrah Abraham

Well there's no mystery here. Farrah Abraham told TMZ she had an implant added to her lip, and then had a sever allergic reaction. She compared herself to Futurama character 'Leela' in this pic on her Twitter account. At least she has retained her sense of humor.
(Twitter/Farrah Abraham)

Aubrey O'Day

Aubrey O'Day seems to have changed her face quite drastically since leaving Danity Kane. The singer's dramatic makeup and enhanced lips made her nearly unrecognizable. Click here for more pictures of O'Day.

(Reuters/Instagram)

Courtney Stodden

Reality star Courtney Stodden has certainly gone under quite the transformation since she first made headlines for marrying then 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchison at the age of 16. The now 20-year-old has admitted to breast implants and lip injections but claims that's all she's changed. Click here for more pictures of C-Stod before the fame.

(AKM-GSI/Instagram)

Renee Zellweger

Yes, that really is Renee Zellweger. The "Bridget Jones" star was completely unrecognizable (right) at the 2014 Elle Women in Hollywood awards, causing many fans to question if it was really her. Click here for more of the shocking photos.

(Reuters/AP)

Brandi Glanville

The typically-made up "Real Housewife" went for a more natural-look while filming in Amsterdam. But it's not her nearly-bare face that made us say what? The picture revealed Glanville's plumper lips and larger cheek bones. Click here for more pics of the 'Real Housewives' star.

(AP/X17online.com)

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian's lips seem to be getting plumper by the minute! The reality star was spotted with suspiciously thicker lips when leaving the gym. Click here for more pictures of Khloe on X17online.com.

(X17online/Reuters)

Lark Voorhies

Lark is best known for playing Lisa on "Saved By The Bell," but she has drastically changed her look since her child star days. She is almost unrecognizable in this recent snapshot, leaving us wondering just what work she had done. Click here for more photos of her transformation

(Lions Gate/Splash)

Rose McGowan

Following a car accident in 2007, McGowan said she had some corrective surgery to heal a cut from eyeglasses under her eye.

But some say she had additional procedures on her cheeks and nose.

Looking at her before (left) and after pictures.

Mysterious.

(AP/Reuters)

Tara Reid

Reid's career might be facing a revival of sorts -- she stars in the cult movie "Sharknado 2" -- but it looks like her face could use its own rejuvenation of sorts. The actress looked scary in the Syfy channel's original movie (R).

(Reuters/Syfy)

Kim Kardashian

The reality star vehemently denies that she's had any work done on her face. But when you look at more recent pictures of her (C) she looks like a completely different person.

When additional images surfaced of her with an extreme trout-pout (L), she explained: "The reality is I didn't [have plastic surgery]. I was puffy. I was swollen."

Mysterious. Click here for more pictures of Kim.

(X17online/Reuters)

Nicole Kidman

Kidman's appearance at the Cannes Film Festival caused a stir, but it wasn't her new movie, "Grace of Monaco' that had everyone buzzing. The actress' face looked frozen and noticeably more puffy. We think the mom of four experimented with too many fillers, do you? For more pictures of Nicole, visit Hollywoodlife.com.

(AP/Getty)

Rumer Willis

Rumer's lips looked noticeably plumper after stepping out in West Hollywood. Is it just a rumor, or did the actress get lip injections to enhance her look? For more pictures of Rumer, go to X17online.com.

(Reuters/X17online)

Lisa Rinna

Rinna's lips have always looked somewhat enhanced, but when the star stepped out recently with especially plump-looking lips we can't help but wonder if she had a little more work done. For more pictures of Rinna, go to X17online.com.

(Reuters/X17online.com)

Janice Dickinson

Dickinson's face has been looking extra stretched lately. No one has eyebrows that are naturally that high.

(Reuters/X17online.com)

Bruce Jenner

Jenner has definitely made some major changes to his face since his Olympic days.

The reality star announced his separation from Kardashian momager Kris Jenner in October.

See how Bruce is doing post split at X17online.com.

(X17online)

(X17online.com)

Daryl Hannah

The actress sure does look different from her "Kill Bill" days.

Specifically in the brow, lip and cheek areas.

See how much Daryl's face has changed over the years at X17Online.com.

(X17online)

(Olycom/X17online.com)

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie has always had show-stopping lips, but the model's signature pout has been looking extra puffy as of late.

(Reuters/X17online.com)

Lara Flynn Boyle

Actress Lara Flynn Boyle is almost unrecognizable in recent photos. Did she go under the knife? 

Click here for more pics of Lara from RumorFix.

 

Nicki Minaj

Nicki Minaj’s hair color and style are always changing, but what about her face? It looks pretty different in 2013 than it did in 2010. Minaj says makeup is to blame—she does have highly skilled contour artists at her disposal—but we’re not so sure.

(Reuters)

Aliana Lohan

Lindsay Lohan's little sister Ali looks drastically different these days. The 19-year-old insists she hasn't had any plastic surgery, but we've got to wonder. Here she is in 2006, left, and in a recent photo, right. 

(Reuters/ X17)

Kristin Chenoweth

Over the years, Kristin's face appears to keep changing. On the left is a fresh faced Kristin in 2003 as she was promoting an ABC movie, then (middle) you see the actress two years later. On the right is the face that Kristin wears today, but who knows what it'll look like next year...

(Reuters)

Kate Gosselin

The mom-of-eight appeared on "The View" on Feb. 26 (right) looking awfully different. Aside from her new longer locks, her nose, chin and cheeks all look a bit redone. 

(Reuters/ABC)

Lil' Kim

Though rapper Lil' Kim won't admit to having any plastic surgery done, these pictures of her in 2008 (left) and 2013 (right) seem to tell a different story. The singer looks almost nothing like her younger self, leaving fans to wonder just what work she has had done. 

Mysterious.

(Reuters/ Celebuzz) 

Meg Ryan

The "Sleepless in Seattle" star was known for her cute, girl-next-door look when she first started out in the '80s (left). Now, (right) she looks a little, um, different.

Although she's never publicly said she has had work done, pictures suggest otherwise.

Mysterious.

(AP)

Vivica A. Fox

Vivica A. Fox (right) is looking rather different than she did in 2003 (left) and now we know why. "Yeah, I have experimented with it, but no, I’m not doing any more of that plastic surgery crap," the actress told Upscale magazine in 2007.

Not mysterious.

(AP/x17online.com)

Sylvester Stallone

The "Rambo" star (left) has always had a naturally interesting face. And as the years go by, his face gets more and more interesting (right).

Could the changes be due to age, getting punched too many times in the "Rocky" movies or plastic surgery? 

You decide.

(Lions Gate)

Lindsay Lohan

The young starlet is adamant that she hasn't had any work done, but when you look at these pictures, it may be hard to believe her story. 

In 2003 (left), her lips were noticeably thinner. These days, her trout pout rivals many a Hollywood star.

Mysterious.

(AP/x17online.com)

Megan Fox

Megan Fox (left) wants you to believe that her beauty is au naturel. She even posted a TwitPic of herself showing off her wrinkles to dispel any rumors that she has gone under the knife. 

But whether it's a different makeup artist or a new doc, something is looking rather different about her these days (right).

Mysterious.

(x17online.com/AP)

Jennifer Lopez

The 42-year-old actress looks great for her age (right). But is it because of great genes or great docs?

Mysterious.

(x17online.com/AP)

JWOWW

The "Jersey Shore" star recently lost weight (right) and says that's the cause of her changing face.

“People are saying I got cheek implants, my chin shaved down and a nose job,” she tells In Touch magazine. 

“I lost 15 pounds and my cheeks have become more defined," she says. 

Her chest, though, she freely admits is surgically enhanced.

Not mysterious.

(X17 Online/AP)

