Celebrity plastic surgery disasters

What were they thinking?

Tara Reid Tara had an enviable body until she started tweaking it with plastic surgery. Her botched boob job left her looking like this (right). (Reuters) tara-reid

Kenny Rogers The country crooner lost many of his handsome masculine features when he went under the knife, and he has publicly said that he regrets it. (Reuters) kenny-rogers

Jocelyn Wildenstein This New York socialite is known for leading an extravagant lifestyle-- including spending huge sums of money on countless plastic surgeries. Sadly, Jocelyn probably wishes she could buy her old face back. See more photos of Jocelyn at X17online.com. (X17online.com) jocelyn-wildenstein

Carrot Top

We can’t say Carrot Top was ever “normal” looking, but the comedian seriously scares us with his surgically enhanced face. Click here for more from X17 (Reuters/X17) carrot-top

Cher Compare this photo of Cher in the '60s, left, to one of her in 2013. The excessive procedures the singer has clearly had done have not left her looking anything like her old self. (AP/Reuters) cher

Ray Liotta Ray has made a nice living playing tough guys. That is may be harder for him to do now given his new, unresponsive, wax-like visage. (Reuters) ray-liotta

Michael Jackson We loved the King of Pop, but the plastic surgery he got done over the years was just disastrous. From lightening his skin, to multiple nose jobs, Jackson looked like a completely different person by the end of his life. (AP/Reuters) michael-jackson

Lisa Rinna Lisa keeps getting more and more collagen shot into her lips, judging by this photo. Stop! (Reuters) lisa-rinna

Donatella Versace Boo! You do NOT want to see Donatella Versace's mug popping out of a dark alley. (Reuters) donatella-versace

Madonna Madonna, we love you. You are an icon. But overdoing your eyeliner, lashes and well, everything else will not erase all of life's problems. (AP) madonna

Lil Kim Ok so Lil Kim was always a bit crazy -- but in a fun way, with her crazy hair colors and outlandish get-ups. But nowadays, Kim has skipped way too far down Plastic Surgery Lane. (AP) lil-kim

Mickey Rourke Mickey Rourke's face has likely achieved this weird lifeless sheen from a mix of surgery, boxing, accidents, and unending benders that would have killed most mortals. Instead of killing Mickey, it all just killed his face. (Reuters) mickey-rourke

Meg Ryan Ah Meg Ryan, why couldn't you just stay our "cute as a button" girl forever? (AP) meg-ryan

Janice Dickinson Former supermodel Janice Dickson used to be stunning, but too much plastic surgery has obviously prevented her from aging gracefully. Click here for more celebrity pics from X17 (Reuters/X17) janice-dickinson