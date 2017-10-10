Celebrity plastic surgery disasters
What were they thinking?
Tara Reid
Tara had an enviable body until she started tweaking it with plastic surgery. Her botched boob job left her looking like this (right).
Kenny Rogers
The country crooner lost many of his handsome masculine features when he went under the knife, and he has publicly said that he regrets it.
Jocelyn Wildenstein
This New York socialite is known for leading an extravagant lifestyle-- including spending huge sums of money on countless plastic surgeries. Sadly, Jocelyn probably wishes she could buy her old face back. See more photos of Jocelyn at X17online.com.
Carrot Top
We can’t say Carrot Top was ever “normal” looking, but the comedian seriously scares us with his surgically enhanced face. Click here for more from X17
Cher
Compare this photo of Cher in the '60s, left, to one of her in 2013. The excessive procedures the singer has clearly had done have not left her looking anything like her old self.
Ray Liotta
Ray has made a nice living playing tough guys. That is may be harder for him to do now given his new, unresponsive, wax-like visage.
Michael Jackson
We loved the King of Pop, but the plastic surgery he got done over the years was just disastrous. From lightening his skin, to multiple nose jobs, Jackson looked like a completely different person by the end of his life.
Lisa Rinna
Lisa keeps getting more and more collagen shot into her lips, judging by this photo. Stop!
Donatella Versace
Boo! You do NOT want to see Donatella Versace's mug popping out of a dark alley.
Madonna
Madonna, we love you. You are an icon. But overdoing your eyeliner, lashes and well, everything else will not erase all of life's problems.
Lil Kim
Ok so Lil Kim was always a bit crazy -- but in a fun way, with her crazy hair colors and outlandish get-ups. But nowadays, Kim has skipped way too far down Plastic Surgery Lane.
Mickey Rourke
Mickey Rourke's face has likely achieved this weird lifeless sheen from a mix of surgery, boxing, accidents, and unending benders that would have killed most mortals. Instead of killing Mickey, it all just killed his face.
Meg Ryan
Ah Meg Ryan, why couldn't you just stay our "cute as a button" girl forever?
Janice Dickinson
Nicole Kidman
She is still lovely, but is it just us or does Nicole Kidman look like a different person? We still love you, Nic, but ease up on the ice-princess look, you're kinda creepin us out!
