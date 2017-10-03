Stars we've lost in 2017

Tom Petty Tom Petty, who rose to fame in the ‘70s as the lead of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, died. He was 66. (Reuters) tom-petty

Sam Shepard Sam Shepard, a Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and Oscar-nominated actor whose plays chronicled the explosive fault lines of family and masculinity in the American West, died. He was 73. (Reuters) sam-shepard

John Heard John Heard, the actor best known for his role as the dad in the original “Home Alone” movies, died on Friday, July 21. He was 72. (AP) john-heard

Daniel Dias Former "Road Rules" contestant Daniel Dias died at age 34. The reality show alum from the 13th season of the reality show in 2004 was discovered in his Brooklyn, New York, apartment and pronounced dead at the scene, no criminality was suspected.

Roger Smith Actor Roger Smith, who brought glamour to the TV detective genre as a hip private eye on "77 Sunset Strip," died at the age of 84. The actor launched his career in the 1950s when James Cagney spotted him and recommended him for films. He survived two serious illnesses to have a second career after "77 Sunset Strip" as manager of his second wife, entertainer Ann-Margret. (AP) roger-smith

Peter Sallis Peter Sallis, who voiced Wallace in the animated series “Wallace and Gromit” and played Clegg in the long-running British sitcom “Last Of The Summer Wine,” died at the age of 96. Sallis voiced Wallace beginning in 1990 on the clay-animation series created by Nick Park. The British show gained worldwide attention with its Oscar wins for best animated short in 1993 with “The Wrong Trousers” and 1996 with “A Close Shave.” (REUTERS) peter-sallis

Molly Peters Former Bond Girl Molly Peters has passed away at age 75. Peters starred in the 1965 film “Thunderball” opposite Sean Connery. Despite her fame, Peters had trouble understanding the public’s fascination with her. “Because I was blonde, I had a tan, and wore a white dress, people wanted to touch me,” she said. “I found that very strange. And I think it was because of the different coloring — I don’t know. Or perhaps, in their eyes I’d become something unattainable to them. I don’t know what it was.”

Gregg Allman Gregg Allman, the singer, organist and founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, died at the age of 69. He was known for the development of classic hits like "Jessica" and "Ramlbin' Man," and credited with being the pioneer of southern rock. (AP) gregg-allman

Roger Moore Roger Moore, best known for playing James Bond in seven of the 007 films, died at age 89 after a short battle with cancer. His Bond films included "The Man with the Golden Gun" and "The Spy Who Loved Me" as well as "Live and Let Die." (Reuters) roger-moore

Chris Cornell Chris Cornell, the lead vocalist for the bands Soundgarden and Audioslave, was found dead in a Detroit hotel room. He was 52. Cornell was one of the leading voices of the 1990s grunge movement with Soundgarden. (AP) chris-cornell

Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin Christopher "Big Black" Boykin starred alongside former pro skater Rob Dyrdek in MTV's "Rob and Big" from 2006 to 2008. He died at age 45 (AP) christopher-'big-black'-boykin

Michael Parks Michael Parks, a prolific character actor who found early fame in 1960s countercultural roles and later became a favorite of directors including Quentin Tarantino and Kevin Smith, died at 77. (AP) michael-parks

Erin Moran Erin Moran, who played Joanie Cunningham in the sitcoms “Happy Days” and “Joanie Loves Chachi,” died on April 22, 2017 at the age of 56. (AP) erin-moran

Cuba Gooding Sr. Cuba Gooding Sr., the father of Oscar-winner Cuba Gooding Jr. who found fame in his own right with the 1972 hit "Everybody Plays the Fool," died at age 72. (AP) cuba-gooding-sr.

Clifton James Clifton James, best known for his indelible portrayal of a southern sheriff in two James Bond films but who was most proud of his work on the stage, died. He was 96. (AP) clifton-james

Toby Smith Jamiroquai’s founding member and keyboardist Toby Smith died at age 46. More stars we've lost in recent years (Getty) toby-smith

Charlie Murphy Charlie Murphy, the brother of Eddie Murphy who gained national attention on the hit “Chappelle's Show” and evolved into a sought-after stand-up comedian, died on April 12, 2017 of leukemia. He was 57. (Reuters) charlie-murphy

Tim Pigott-Smith Tim Pigott-Smith, best known for his role in "Jewel in the Crown," died at age 70. Born in Rugby, central England in 1946, Pigott-Smith trained at the Bristol Old Vic theater school and built up a diverse career on stage, television and film. He became a regular on British TV screens in everything from "Doctor Who" to "Downton Abbey," and had roles in movies including "V for Vendetta," ''Gangs Of New York" and the James Bond thriller "Quantum Of Solace." (AP) tim-pigott-smith

Insult comic Don Rickles The legendary comedian died of kidney failure at the age of 90. (Reuters) insult-comic-don-rickles

Rock 'n' Roll Icon Chuck Berry Rock and roll legend Chuck Berry performs during a concert in Burgos, northern Spain, November 25, 2007 (REUTERS/Felix Ordonez) rock-'n'-roll-icon-chuck-berry

Neil Fingleton Neil Fingleton , who was Britain's tallest man, died of heart failure at age 36. He played "Game of Thrones" character Mag the Mighty, a giant on the northern side of the great ice wall that was guarded by Lord Commander Jon Snow and the black-clad men of the Night's Watch. Fingleton was 7-foot 7-inch. (AP/HBO) neil-fingleton

Bill Paxton Actor Bill Paxton , known for his roles in "Titanic," "Aliens," and "Twister," died due to complications from surgery, his family said in a statement. He was 61. (REUTERS/Danny Moloshok) bill-paxton

Judge Joseph Wapner Joseph Wapner, the retired Los Angeles judge who presided over "The People's Court" with steady force during the heyday of the reality courtroom show, died at age 97. (AP) judge-joseph-wapner

Clyde Stubblefield Clyde Stubblefield , a drummer for James Brown who created one of the most widely sampled drum breaks ever, died of kidney failure at age 73. (AP) clyde-stubblefield

Al Jarreau The acclaimed jazz singer died at 76. (AP) al-jarreau

Richard Hatch Richard Hatch, best known for his role as Captain Apollo in "Battlestar Galactica," died after a battle with pancreatic cancer at 71. (AP) richard-hatch

Irwin Corey Irwin Corey, the wild-haired comedian and actor known for his nonsensical style and who billed himself as "The World's Foremost Authority," died. He was 102. (AP) irwin-corey

John Wetton Singer and bassist John Wetton of the rock group Asia died of colon cancer. He was 67. (AP) john-wetton

Emmanuelle Riva Emmanuelle Riva, a French star of screen and stage who was nominated for an Academy Award for best actress in 2013, died. She was 89. (AP) emmanuelle-riva

John Hurt Oscar-nominated actor John Hurt died at 77. Hurt, who battled pancreatic cancer, starred in films such as, “The Elephant Man” and “Alien." (AP) john-hurt

Mike Connors Mike Connors, who starred as a hard-hitting private eye on the long-running television series "Mannix," died at 91. The actor died from complications of leukemia that had been diagnosed one week before his death. (AP) mike-connors

Mary Tyler Moore Sitcom sweetheart Mary Tyler Moore , who gained fame playing winsome television producer Mary Richards on the popular 1970s television series "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and broke new ground as an independent career-woman in a leading role, died at age of 80. (Reuters) mary-tyler-moore

Butch Trucks Drummer Butch Trucks, who was a founding member of The Allman Brothers Band, died at 69. (AP) butch-trucks

Miguel Ferrer Miguel Ferrer, who brought stern authority to his featured role on CBS' hit "NCIS: Los Angeles" and, before that, to NBC crime drama "Crossing Jordan," died of cancer at age 61. (AP) miguel-ferrer

Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka Former pro wrestler Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka died 12 days after a Pennsylvania judge dismissed a murder case against him in the 1983 death of his girlfriend. He was 73. (AP) jimmy-'superfly'-snuka