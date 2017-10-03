Rock legend Tom Petty has died at 66

Tom Petty, who rose to fame in the ‘70s as the lead of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, died on Monday at age 66.

http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News

http://www.foxnews.com/

Tom Petty of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers seen at KAABOO 2017 (Amy Harris/Invision/AP) tom-petty-of-tom-petty-and-the-heartbreakers-seen-at-kaaboo-2017

Mike Campbell, left, and Tom Petty of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers seen at KAABOO 2017 (Amy Harris/Invision/AP) mike-campbell,-left,-and-tom-petty-of-tom-petty-and-the-heartbreakers-seen-at-kaaboo-2017-

Singer Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform during the half time show of the NFL's Super Bowl XLII (REUTERS/Jeff Haynes ) singer-tom-petty-and-the-heartbreakers-perform-during-the-half-time-show-of-the-nfl's-super-bowl-xlii-

Musician Ringo Starr, greets musician Tom Petty as he arrives for a screening of "Concert for George" (REUTERS/Fred Prouser) musician-ringo-starr,-greets-musician-tom-petty-as-he-arrives-for-a-screening-of-"concert-for-george"

Musician Tom Petty poses at the 31st annual ASCAP Pop Music Awards in Hollywood (REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni ) musician-tom-petty-poses-at-the-31st-annual-ascap-pop-music-awards-in-hollywood

Musician Tom Petty, wife Dana York and daughter director Adria Petty (REUTERS/Danny Moloshok) musician-tom-petty,-wife-dana-york-and-daughter-director-adria-petty-

Veteran rockers Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers will being inducted in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (REUTERS/Rose Prouser) veteran-rockers-tom-petty-and-the-heartbreakers-will-being-inducted-in-the-rock-and-roll-hall-of-fame