Celebrity Playboy cover girls

Dani Mathers is Playboy's 2015 Playmate of the Year. Over the course of her career, Mathers has appeared in numerous films including "Neighbors" and "Furious 7," and has had a recurring role on CBS’s "The Bold and the Beautiful." Mathers is Playboy’s 56th Playmate of the Year. Playboy named its first Playmate of the Year, Ellen Stratton, in 1960.
Playboy's November 2014 "Indulgence Issue" cover features actress and model Stephanie Corneliussen, who apperaed in 2013's "Hansel and Gretel: Witch Hungers." Okay, she's no Jennifer Lawrence, but she counts!
Click for some behind the scenes cover shoot pics from Stephanie's shoot.
The star of the long-running "The Simpsons" chose Playboy to prove that cartoon characters can be sexy, too.
(Playboy)
The former "Hills" star showed off her newly-enhanced figure on the cover of Playboy in 2009. While the spread was definitely risque, the reality star said no to full frontal nudity.
Supermodel Kate Moss, 39, graced the cover of Playboy for their 60th anniversary issue. Playboy's editorial director said she was the perfect choice for the occasion.
“Having Kate Moss, a global icon and the most important supermodel of the past 25 years, appear on our cover makes this issue the perfect way to launch Playboy’s next 60 years.”
(Playboy)
The supermodel apparently lost her contact lens when posing for Playboy's 60th anniversary January/February 2014 issue.
Hate it when that happens.
Kate Middleton's cousin posed for an 8-page pictorial in the September issue of Playboy.
(Playboy)
"Dynasty" actress Linda Evans has said she agreed to have nude photos her husband took of her put in Playboy in 1971 because they were strapped for cash, but she liked working with the magazine so much she jumped at the chance to do it again as a cover girl in 1982.
(Playboy)
The starlet launched her career revamp with a cover shoot for Playboy in their January/February 2012 issue.
“Knowing yourself and your body is so important," she told the mag. "Because it gives you confidence, and in life, women need confidence. It’s a very male-dominated world to begin with, so knowing yourself and being comfortable with your body is an important thing for me as a woman."
Charlize was still making a name for herself in the late '90s with movies like "The Devil's Advocate." So in order to garner even more attention, the gorgeous star posed for the adult mag in May 1999.
After her sex tape scandal, Kim posed for Playboy during season one of E!'s "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."
Gavin Rossdale's love child, model Daisy Lowe was featured in the Sept. 2011 issue of Playboy.
She's used to a different type of modeling though. Her past gigs were for Chanel, Burberry and Marc Jacobs. This spread helped skyrocket her sex appeal.
(Playboy)
Charlie Sheen's porn star girlfriend Bree Olson turned her time in Sheen's spotlight into the August 2011 cover of Playboy.
Considering her past work, posing nude in Playboy was a no brainer to make her five minutes of fame last a little longer. Other celebs had a little more trouble dropping their duds.
In 1983, a year after her "Dynasty" co-star Linda Evans appeared on Playboy's cover, actress Joan Collins busted the myth that blondes have more fun, posing in a va-va-voom red dress.
(Playboy)
Former Fox Sports Network’s “The Best Damn Sports Show Period” host Leeann Tweeden decided to bare it all for Playboy.
(Playboy)
“I’m secure in who I am now,” the Virginia native says in Playboy's Dec. 2011 issue. “I’ve always been a goody-two-shoes girl, but I’m making a choice to shake things up.”
Winter Ave Zoli, best known for playing porn star Lyla on the FX biker-gang hit “Sons of Anarchy,” has made a career playing X-rated actresses, hookers, and numerous other bad girls.
(Playboy)
"Real Housewives of New York City" star and former model Kelly Bensimon took it all off for the March 2009 issue of Playboy.
She was a woman on a mission.
"I literally drank beer - Corona - and ate chicken wings for two weeks!" the Manhattan mother of two told US Weekly. "I wanted to show my real body, not some worked out, over-toned body."
Tara Reid chose Playboy to prove that years of bad plastic surgery had been cleared up... by years of good plastic surgery!
Fox411: Tara Reid equates bad plastic surgery to losing a limb.
(Playboy)
The world's most renowned sexpot, Marilyn Monroe, faced heavy criticism for wearing a dress with a neckline cut almost to her navel at the Miss America Parade. An image from the event was later used on the cover of the first edition of Playboy in December 1953 with a nude photo of the screen siren inside the magazine.
(Playboy)
Here's another one of Pam's many Playboy covers. This one was from the July 1992 issue.
Denise Richards bared all for the December 2004 issue, just five months after giving birth. A new record!
(Playboy)
The three "Girls Next Door" - Holly Madison, Bridget Marquardt, and Kendra Wilkinson - have appeared on three Playboy covers mostly to promote their reality show.
(Playboy)
Former kid star Drew Barrymore has never been shy about stripping down, and did just that for the January 1995 issue of Playboy.
She probably wanted to show fans that she's not a kid anymore.
Point taken.
(Playboy)
Kim Basinger did a nude pictorial for the mag in 1983 to promote her role as a Bond Girl in "Never Say Never Again," and then went on to win an Oscar for "L.A. Confidential."
(Playboy)
It came as no surprise when bad girl Shannen Doherty did a spread for the magazine in March 1994. She was featured a second time in the Dec. 2003 issue with a 10-page pictorial. But by then, nobody really cared.
(Playboy)
After refusing to appear nude in films or magazines throughout the 70's and 80's, Farrah Fawcett apparently changed her mind and shocked everyone with a spread in the December 1995 issue of Playboy - which went on to sell 4 million copies worldwide! She posed for a second time in the July 1997 issue at the age of 50, delivering another top seller.
(Playboy)
Sure, they've gotten female college athletes by the bushel to strip down, but when Olympian Amanda Beard showed the world what she was hiding under that swimsuit in the July 2007 Playboy, Playboy reached the mountaintop.
(Playboy)
Former 'Danity Kane' singer Aubrey O'Day posed for the March 2009 issue showing the world why P. Diddy chose her to be on his show.
Playboy has helped launch, sustain, and tarnish careers.