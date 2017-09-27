A look at Playboy founder Hugh Hefner

Hugh Hefner, the founder of Playboy magazine, died Wednesday at the Playboy Mansion surrounded by loved ones, the magazine said in a statement.

http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News

http://www.foxnews.com/

Reuters Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner poses for a portrait at his Playboy mansion in Los Angeles, California, July 27, 2010. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson reuters

Reuters Cast members Hugh Hefner (C), Holly Madison (L) and Bridget Marquardt of the comedy film "The House Bunny" pose at the film's premiere in Los Angeles August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser reuters

Reuters Hugh Hefner (C) Playboy founder and Editor-in-Chief, displays a giant birthday cake to celebrate his 75th birthday as seven playmates look on in Cannes, May 12, 2001. reuters

Reuters Hugh Hefner, founder of Playboy magazine, twirls a napkin during a performance by Dr. John and the Lower 911 at the 30th annual Playboy Jazz Festival at the Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood, California June 14, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser reuters

Reuters Playboy founder Hugh Hefner smiles as he addresses questions at the panel for E! networks television show "The Girls Next Door" at the Television Critic's Association Summer press tour at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills July 17, 2005. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni MA/JJ reuters

Reuters Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner (R) and son Cooper arrive at the premiere of the film "The Rum Diary" hosted by Film Independent at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA) in Los Angeles October 13, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser reuters

(AP Photo, File) In this March 1970 file photo, Hugh Hefner, left, and girlfriend Barbi Benton, center, are served by Playboy Club Bunny Cheri upon their arrival at La Guardia aboard the Big Bunny, Heffner's jet, in New York. (ap-photo,-file)

(AP Photo/George Brich, File) In this May 7, 1977, file photo, Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner talks about his coming late night TV show, Playboys Playmate Party, Los Angeles. (ap-photo/george-brich,-file)