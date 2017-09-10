Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

Horror

'It' clowns-only screening pictures are not for the faint of heart
Fans gathered in Austin, Texas for a clowns-only screening of the "It" remake over the weekend and the photos are mystifying.
">

"It" clowns-only screening 1.

Fans enter the theater for the clowns-only screening of "It."

Click here for more from this photographer.

(Heather Leah Kennedy)

"It" clown-only screening 2.

Fans pose for a group photo at the clowns-only screening of "It." 

Click here for more from this photographer.

(Heather Leah Kennedy)

"It" clown-only screening 3.

Fans take their seats for the clown-only screening of "It" in Austin, Texas. 
(Heather Leah Kennedy)

"It" clown-only screening 4.

Friends pose in their clown attire at the clowns-only screening of "It." 

Click here for more from this photographer.

(Heather Leah Kennedy)

"It" clowns-only screening 5.

Fans attend the clowns-only screening of "It" at the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin, Texas.

Click here for more from this photographer.

(Heather Leah Kennedy)

"It" clowns-only screening 6.

Fans attend the clowns-only screening of "It" at the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin, Texas.

Click here for more from this photographer.

(Heather Leah Kennedy)

"It" clowns-only screening 7.

Fans attend the clowns-only screening of "It" at the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin, Texas.

Click here for more from this photographer. 

(Heather Leah Kennedy)

"It" clowns-only screening 8.

Friends attend the "It" screening in their best clown attire. 

Click here for more from this photographer.

(Heather Leah Kennedy)

"It" clowns-only screening 9

Friends attend the "It" screening in their best clown attire.

Click here for more from this photographer.

(Heather Leah Kennedy)

"It" clowns-only screening 10.

A fan holds his tickets to the "It" clowns-only screening at the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin, Texas.

Click here for more from this photographer.

(Heather Leah Kennedy)

'It' clowns-only screening pictures are not for the faint of heart

Fans gathered in Austin, Texas for a clowns-only screening of the "It" remake over the weekend and the photos are mystifying.

More From Our Sponsors