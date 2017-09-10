'It' clowns-only screening pictures are not for the faint of heart

Fans enter the theater for the clowns-only screening of "It."
Fans pose for a group photo at the clowns-only screening of "It."
Friends pose in their clown attire at the clowns-only screening of "It."
Fans attend the clowns-only screening of "It" at the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin, Texas.
Friends attend the "It" screening in their best clown attire.
A fan holds his tickets to the "It" clowns-only screening at the Alamo Drafthouse in Austin, Texas.
Fans gathered in Austin, Texas for a clowns-only screening of the "It" remake over the weekend and the photos are mystifying.