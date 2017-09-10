Fox News
Harper's BAZAAR Icons 2017: Best dressed
Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum set the gold standard in her figure-hugging mini dress. She kept her hair simple and made a statement with her giant hoop earrings.
(AP)

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian showed off her new silver locks with a matching silver dress that showed off her famous assets.
(AP)

Kendall Jenner

Kim's little sister Kendall Jenner proved she's also got it in her sheet black dress that showed off a lot of skin.
(AP)

Adriana Lima

The Brazilian beauty put her best leg forward in her black gown that also featured a plunging neckline.
(AP)

Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's pink ensemble reminded us of Jackie O. The singer was the most covered-up at the event but still managed to look sexy.
(AP)

Hilton sisters

Paris (left) and her little sister Nicky (right) both chose black dresses for the Harper's BAZAAR event. The Hilton sisters also chose to wear their hair in matching high ponytails.
(AP)

Vanessa Hudgens

The former Disney star's body-hugging dress was simple but sexy.
(AP)

Shay Mitchell

The "Pretty Little Liars" star's black dress featured gold fringe and sheer lace.
(AP)

