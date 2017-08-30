Princess Diana through the years

A look back at the life of Princess Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death.

http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News

http://www.foxnews.com/

Britain's Diana, the Princess of Wales at a reception in Bonn, Germany, November 2, 1987 (AP Photo/Herman Knippertz) britain's-diana,-the-princess-of-wales-at-a-reception-in-bonn,-germany,-november-2,-1987

Lady Diana Spencer, 21, is pictured at the Kindergarten in St. Georges Square, Pimlico, London in 1980 (AP Photo) lady-diana-spencer,-21,-is-pictured-at-the-kindergarten-in-st.-georges-square,-pimlico,-london-in-1980

Britain's Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer pose following the announcement of their engagement, February 24, 1981 (AP Photo/Ron Bell) britain's-prince-charles-and-lady-diana-spencer-pose-following-the-announcement-of-their-engagement,-february-24,-1981

Prince Charles and his bride Diana, Princess of Wales, during their wedding ceremony in St. Paul's Cathedral in London, July 29, 1981 (AP Photo) prince-charles-and-his-bride-diana,-princess-of-wales,-during-their-wedding-ceremony-in-st.-paul's-cathedral-in-london,-july-29,-1981

Prince Charles kisses his new bride Diana on their wedding day in London, July 29, 1981 (REUTERS) -prince-charles-kisses-his-new-bride-diana-on-their-wedding-day-in-london,-july-29,-1981

Princess Diana and Prince Charles look at their newborn son Prince William as they leave St. Mary's Hospital, in London, June 22, 1982 (AP Photo/John Redman) princess-diana-and-prince-charles-look-at-their-newborn-son-prince-william-as-they-leave-st.-mary's-hospital,-in-london,-june-22,-1982

Prince William watches the Trooping the Color at Buckingham Palace with his brother Harry and mother Princess Diana in London, June 15, 1985 ( REUTERS/Roy Letkey) prince-william-watches-the-trooping-the-color-at-buckingham-palace-with-his-brother-harry-and-mother-princess-diana-in-london,-june-15,-1985-

Princess Diana accepts a bouquet of flowers during a walkabout at a civic centre in Kelowna, Canada May 3, 1986 (REUTERS/Gary Hershorn ) princess-diana-accepts-a-bouquet-of-flowers-during-a-walkabout-at-a-civic-centre-in-kelowna,-canada-may-3,-1986

Prince Charles and Princess Diana ride in an open carriage from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey on July 23, 1986 (REUTERS/Uli Michel) prince-charles-and-princess-diana-ride-in-an-open-carriage-from-buckingham-palace-to-westminster-abbey-on-july-23,-1986

Prince Harry tries to hide behind his mother Princess Diana during a picture session at Marivent Palace on August 9, 1988 (REUTERS/Hugh Peralta) prince-harry-tries-to-hide-behind-his-mother-princess-diana-during-a-picture-session-at-marivent-palace-on-august-9,-1988

Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales, and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smile to well-wishers outside Clarence House in London, August 4, 1987 (AP Photo/Martin Cleaver) britain's-diana,-princess-of-wales,-and-britain's-queen-elizabeth-ii-smile-to-well-wishers-outside-clarence-house-in-london,-august-4,-1987

Princess Diana sits in front of the Taj Mahal in the Indian city of Agra, February 11, 1992 (AP Photo/Udo Weitz) princess-diana-sits-in-front-of-the-taj-mahal-in-the-indian-city-of-agra,-february-11,-1992

Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales in November 1995 (AP Photo/Eduardo Di Baia) britain's-diana,-princess-of-wales-in-november-1995

Diana, Princess of Wales, Patron of the English National Ballet after a lunch function at their London headquarters August 28, 1996 (REUTERS/Ian Waldie) diana,-princess-of-wales,-patron-of-the-english-national-ballet-after-a-lunch-function-at-their-london-headquarters-august-28,-1996

Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales, arrives for dinner in Washington, September 24, 1996 (AP Photo/Denis Paquin) britain's-diana,-princess-of-wales,-arrives-for-dinner-in-washington,-september-24,-1996

Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales, with amputees at the Neves Bendinha Orthopedic Workshop in Luanda, Angola, January 14, 1997 (AP Photo/Joao Silva) britain's-diana,-princess-of-wales,-with-amputees-at-the-neves-bendinha-orthopedic-workshop-in-luanda,-angola,-january-14,-1997

South African President Nelson Mandela shows the way to Princess Diana during a meeting in Cape Town, March 17, 1997 (AP Photo/Sasa Kralj) south-african-president-nelson-mandela-shows-the-way-to-princess-diana-during-a-meeting-in-cape-town,-march-17,-1997

Diana, Princess of Wales, during a visit to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in Lahore, February 22, 1997 (REUTERS/Russell Boyce) diana,-princess-of-wales,-during-a-visit-to-the-shaukat-khanum-memorial-cancer-hospital-in-lahore,-february-22,-1997

Diana, Princess of Wales holds hands with Mother Teresa in New York City, June 18, 1997 (REUTERS/Mike Segar) diana,-princess-of-wales-holds-hands-with-mother-teresa-in-new-york-city,-june-18,-1997

Diana, Princess of Wales visits with members of a Zenica volleyball team who have suffered injuries from mines August 9, 1997 (REUTERS/Ian Waldie) diana,-princess-of-wales-visits-with-members-of-a-zenica-volleyball-team-who-have-suffered-injuries-from-mines-august-9,-1997

Diana, Princess of Wales, in security video footage entering the Ritz Hotel in Paris prior to a dinner with Dodi Al Fayed August 30, 1997 (REUTERS) diana,-princess-of-wales,-in-security-video-footage-entering-the-ritz-hotel-in-paris-prior-to-a-dinner-with-dodi-al-fayed-august-30,-1997

Flowers at the gates of Kensington Palace in London, as crowds arrive to pay their respects to the late Princess Diana, September 4, 1997 (AP Photo/Adrian Dennis) flowers-at-the-gates-of-kensington-palace-in-london,-as-crowds-arrive-to-pay-their-respects-to-the-late-princess-diana,-september-4,-1997