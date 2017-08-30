Fox News
Departed

Princess Diana through the years
A look back at the life of Princess Diana on the 20th anniversary of her death.
Britain's Diana, the Princess of Wales at a reception in Bonn, Germany, November 2, 1987

(AP Photo/Herman Knippertz)

Lady Diana Spencer, 21, is pictured at the Kindergarten in St. Georges Square, Pimlico, London in 1980

(AP Photo)

Britain's Prince Charles and Lady Diana Spencer pose following the announcement of their engagement, February 24, 1981

(AP Photo/Ron Bell)

Prince Charles and his bride Diana, Princess of Wales, during their wedding ceremony in St. Paul's Cathedral in London, July 29, 1981

(AP Photo)

Prince Charles kisses his new bride Diana on their wedding day in London, July 29, 1981

(REUTERS)

Princess Diana and Prince Charles look at their newborn son Prince William as they leave St. Mary's Hospital, in London, June 22, 1982

(AP Photo/John Redman)

Prince William watches the Trooping the Color at Buckingham Palace with his brother Harry and mother Princess Diana in London, June 15, 1985

( REUTERS/Roy Letkey)

Princess Diana accepts a bouquet of flowers during a walkabout at a civic centre in Kelowna, Canada May 3, 1986

(REUTERS/Gary Hershorn )

Prince Charles and Princess Diana ride in an open carriage from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey on July 23, 1986

(REUTERS/Uli Michel)

Prince Harry tries to hide behind his mother Princess Diana during a picture session at Marivent Palace on August 9, 1988

(REUTERS/Hugh Peralta)

Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales, and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II smile to well-wishers outside Clarence House in London, August 4, 1987

(AP Photo/Martin Cleaver)

Princess Diana sits in front of the Taj Mahal in the Indian city of Agra, February 11, 1992

(AP Photo/Udo Weitz)

Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales in November 1995

(AP Photo/Eduardo Di Baia)

Diana, Princess of Wales, Patron of the English National Ballet after a lunch function at their London headquarters August 28, 1996

(REUTERS/Ian Waldie)

Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales, arrives for dinner in Washington, September 24, 1996

(AP Photo/Denis Paquin)

Britain's Diana, Princess of Wales, with amputees at the Neves Bendinha Orthopedic Workshop in Luanda, Angola, January 14, 1997

(AP Photo/Joao Silva)

South African President Nelson Mandela shows the way to Princess Diana during a meeting in Cape Town, March 17, 1997

(AP Photo/Sasa Kralj)

Diana, Princess of Wales, during a visit to the Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital in Lahore, February 22, 1997

(REUTERS/Russell Boyce)

Diana, Princess of Wales holds hands with Mother Teresa in New York City, June 18, 1997

(REUTERS/Mike Segar)

Diana, Princess of Wales visits with members of a Zenica volleyball team who have suffered injuries from mines August 9, 1997

(REUTERS/Ian Waldie)

Diana, Princess of Wales, in security video footage entering the Ritz Hotel in Paris prior to a dinner with Dodi Al Fayed August 30, 1997

(REUTERS)

Flowers at the gates of Kensington Palace in London, as crowds arrive to pay their respects to the late Princess Diana, September 4, 1997

(AP Photo/Adrian Dennis)

Princess Diana's casket is carried out of Westminster Abbey after her funeral in London, September 6, 1997

(AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

