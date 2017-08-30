Fox News
Burning Man 2017: Photos from the festival
70,000 people gather for the annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada.
Pili Montilla joins 70,000 people for the annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29

(REUTERS/Jim Urquhart )

Participants dance on the playa at the annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29

(REUTERS/Jim Urquhart)

Participants explore the playa at the annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 28

(REUTERS/Jim Urquhart )

A participant wears a mask as he dances at the annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29

(REUTERS/Jim Urquhart )

Art car "Snailoon" drives through a desert dust storm at the Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29

(REUTERS/Jim Bourg)

Participants bicycle past the "Thunderbirds" art project by James Tyler in the midst of a desert dust storm at Burning Man, August 29

(REUTERS/Jim Bourg)

Participant Marie Sbrocca of San Francisco explores Black Rock City at the annual Burning Man arts and music festival, August 28

(REUTERS/Jim Bourg )

Burning Man participants dance to the music of an art car in the midst of a driving desert dust storm, August 29

( REUTERS/Jim Bourg)

A participant takes part in a fire ceremony at the annual Burning Man arts and music festival, August 28

(REUTERS/Jim Urquhart )

The sun sets on the playa at the annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 28

(REUTERS/Jim Urquhart)

Kylie Webb of Santa Cruz, California spins inside a metal hoop on a roller disco floor at the Burning Man arts and music festival, August 28

(REUTERS/Jim Bourg)

Burning Man participants who go by the "Playa Names" Coy and Vance in the midst of a driving desert dust storm on the playa, August 29

(REUTERS/Jim Bourg)

Participants march in costumes at the annual Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 29

(REUTERS/Jim Urquhart )

A participant rides a swing at the Burning Man arts and music festival in the Black Rock Desert of Nevada, August 28

(REUTERS/Jim Urquhart)

