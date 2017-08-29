Sexy celeb magazine covers

Gigi Hadid stripped down to her birthday suit for the cover of Vogue Paris. Hadid will appear in two different covers for the fashion magazine -- one where she is nude and "wearing mostly Chanel N°5," and one where she is covered up.
Pop star Taylor Swift got super sexy for her first-ever GQ cover. To see more from TSwift's GQ cover shoot, click here.
Charlize Theron dated to bare in a sexy photoshoot for W Magazine. The 39-year-old star glistened on the cover with her blonde hair clicked back. "Getting older is not that bad," she told the magazine. Click here for more pictures from the spread.
Kim Kardashian's little sister Kendall showed off her body on the cover of GQ's May issue. Click here to see more from her sexy GQ photo shoot.
The 'Big Ban Theory' star is often referred to as the other cute gal on the show besides Kaley Cuoco. But after this FHM shot, Cuoco may be getting second billing.
Pop star Rihanna left little to the imagination with her photo shoot for Esquire's December issue. Click here to see the rest of the NSFW photos.
Kate Moss is one of six models who shed their shirts for the November issue of W magazine. Click over to W magazine to see who the other five are.
Maxim tweeted out its September cover in July, and we can see why.
Before Saldana was showing off her new baby bump, she posed nude for Women's Health UK. Even though the "Guardians Of The Galaxy" actress looked flawless on the cover, she admitted she has insecurities about her body. "My body is less toned. I do look in the mirror and see things I don't want," she told the mag. "My first reaction is I breathe and I think, 'I'm a woman, I'm 36, my body is changing.'"
Only these "True Blood" stars could make a coffin look so sexy. Real-life couple Paquin and Moyer stripped down and fanged up for the cover of Entertainment Weekly. The parents to fraternal twin toddlers told the magazine that their on-screen sex scenes have made them stronger as a couple.
The "Fault in our Stars" actress stripped down to a sexy swimsuit and opened up to Women's Health on her diet and fitness secrets. "I'm really proud of my ability to be fit or stay fit and honor my body in that way," she told the magazine.
That is one hot mama. The mom of two heats things up on the cover of Entertainment Weekly in white hot bikini.
Ellen Page lets loose with Flare magazine and shows off her toned tummy in nothing but a black bra and open blazer. The 27-year-old discusses coming out as gay this year and what the decision means for her wardrobe.
The "Veep" star posed on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine with nothing but the United States Constitution, signed by John Hancock, across her back. The problem is Hancock signed the Declaration of Independence, not the Constitution. She jokingly blamed the blunder on Mike McClintock, the fictional "Veep" character played by Matt Walsh. "Yet another Mike (expletive)," she tweeted.
Orlando Bloom's ex ditched her bra for the January/ February 2014 cover of Harper's Bazaar Australia.
In July of 2012 Kate Upton showed her patriotic side by sporting a teeny bikini on the cover of GQ.
The sexy "Hitch" star gets up close and personal for the July 2010 issue of "W" magazine.
The "Gossip Girl" co-stars share boyfriends on the show. Why not share an ice cream on the cover of "Rolling Stone?" (March 2009)
To promote their film "Love and Other Drugs" the co-stars went nude for the November 2010 cover of "Entertainment Weekly."
Not exactly the norm for the mag!
In January 2009, Jen Aniston wore nothing but a tie for the cover of "GQ."
The actress has said that she's not into playing up her sex appeal.
The French edition of Vogue in April 2009 says otherwise.
The "S&M" singer wears barely there shorts for her "Rolling Stone" cover in April.
Of her sexy side, Rihanna tells the mag: "Being submissive in the bedroom is really fun... You get to be a little lady, to have somebody be macho and in charge of your sh-t. That's fun to me...I like to be spanked. Being tied up is fun. I like to keep it spontaneous. Sometimes whips and chains can be overly planned – you gotta stop, get the whip from the drawer downstairs. I'd rather have him use his hands."
Alrighty then.
The actress turned singer explained her spontaneously sexy shoot. "It’s good to show different sides of yourself," she told "Maxim" (January 2009).
What's sexier than Jon Hamm in the back of a car with three of his gorgeous co-stars?
From left, Elisabeth Moss, January Jones and Virgina Madsen are not hard on the eyes in the September 2010 issue of "Rolling Stone."
The never-shy singer shows off her ink adorned derriere on the cover of "Rolling Stone" (July 2010).
The model turned actress doesn't leave much to the imagination on the March 2010 issue of "Sports Illustrated."
We’re used to seeing Anna Faris as the funny girl, not the hot one.
She shows off her different sides in the April 2009 issue of Britain's "Arena Magazine."
Although she's usually camera shy, Megan Fox got sultry for the cover of "GQ" (October 2008).
"If I get stuck doing comic book ﬁlms for the rest of my life, I'll be really happy," she tells the magazine. "I love those types of movies. And I don't mind being sexy – if it's a character with a back story and an arc and something progresses."
Yup, that's how movie characters usually are!
The "30 Rock" actress shows off a much more feminine side on the April 2010 cover of "Esquire" but they wanted even more sex appeal she says.
"I got an e-mail [from Esquire] with a list of the potential setups," explains Tina of the shoot. "My e-mail back was like, Well, I need to decline being handcuffed to a bed. I won't straddle anyone. I won't make out with a cop... If I were a young single model, they would be appropriate, but, you know, I'm a mom. And my kid's going to find this someday. I don't want to be handcuffed to a bed in Esquire. What are you nuts?... I got to get my kid into kindergarten. I guess that's more of a Montessori way of learning, when they handcuff you to things."
Lindsay has no shortage of sexy magazine covers in her repertoire.
In one of the classier ones, she poses nude for the cover of "New York" magazine in February 2008, recreating many iconic moments of Marilyn Monroe for the magazine.
The Black Eyed Pease singer told the July 2009 issue of "Allure" that sex with husband Josh Duhamel didn't fizzle after tying the knot in January 2009.
"Nothing's changed in that department," she says. "I like to have fun with my costume onstage; why wouldn't I in the bedroom?"
In January 2011, Mrs. Russell Brand donned a catlike suit for her shoot with "Maxim."
Not sure how sexy that hair is, but Christina goes nude for the July 2011 issue of "W" magazine.
In March 2010's British "GQ" Anne talks about on screen smooching. "If you're both unattached and you get along, of course kissing in a movie is fun," she says. "But you can never get truly deep down and into it. Well, I can't. Jennifer Garner -- now that girl can movie kiss!"
In May 2009, the supermodel donned her birthday suit for the cover of "Vanity Fair."
It was, interestingly, one of the worst selling covers for the mag.
Maybe its because she's an actual model and not a pop or TV star?
Remember when models were on magazine covers? Not anymore!