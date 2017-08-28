VMAs 2017: Sexiest looks

http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News

http://www.foxnews.com/

Hailey Baldwin The model left little to the imagination in her sheer lace jumpsuit. (Reuters) hailey-baldwin

Heidi Klum Heidi Klum put her best assets forward in her nude-colored gown. (Reuters) heidi-klum

Fifth Harmony The four members of Fifth Harmony stole the show not only with their performance but with their sexy getups. (Reuters) fifth-harmony