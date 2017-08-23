What celebrities really weigh

The pint-sized TV personality and mom of three revealed she lost 45 pounds after giving birth to daughter Penelope in 2012. After her son Reign's birth, she revealed she slimmed down to a lean 116 pounds.

Though baby daddy Scott Disick once jokingly told her 93 pounds would be "the dream" weight-- (Note to the guys out there: not funny) -- we think Kourtney is one hot mama.

See more photos of Kourtney and Penelope at X17online.com.