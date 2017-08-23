Sexy celeb magazine covers

The "30 Rock" actress shows off a much more feminine side on the April 2010 cover of "Esquire" but they wanted even more sex appeal she says.

"I got an e-mail [from Esquire] with a list of the potential setups," explains Tina of the shoot. "My e-mail back was like, Well, I need to decline being handcuffed to a bed. I won't straddle anyone. I won't make out with a cop... If I were a young single model, they would be appropriate, but, you know, I'm a mom. And my kid's going to find this someday. I don't want to be handcuffed to a bed in Esquire. What are you nuts?... I got to get my kid into kindergarten. I guess that's more of a Montessori way of learning, when they handcuff you to things."