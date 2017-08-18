Stars who pack heat

Their favorite amendment? The second one.

Frank Sinatra Frank Sinatra didn't go anywhere without his golden Uzi which was gifted to him by Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir, according to a new book about the singer. The New York Post reports that according to "The Way It Was: My Life With Frank Sinatra," Sinatra even hid his precious gun in the floor of his private plane and would travel with it overseas. (Reuters) frank-sinatra

Hilary Duff Hilary Duff practiced her shot at a trip to the shooting range with her "Younger" co-stars. She has previously been spotted making a trip to a gun store in Culver City. According to TMZ , the former Disney star walked out of the store with a Glock case and ammo in hand. The gossip site confirmed that Duff picked up a firearm after completing a handgun safety certificate. Click here for more pics of Duff on Hollywoodlife.com (Instagram) hilary-duff

Brad Pitt "America is a country founded on guns. It’s in our DNA. It’s very strange, but I feel better having a gun. I really do,” Pitt said in an interview . "I don’t feel safe, I don’t feel the house is completely safe, if I don’t have one hidden somewhere. That’s my thinking, right or wrong." (Reuters) brad-pitt

Tom Selleck The former "Magnum P.I." actor is a longtime member of the National Rifle Association. The mustache-clad actor was asked about his on guns in 1999 on Rosie O'Donnell's show (AP) tom-selleck

Luke Bryan The country singer is known for showing off his booty, but did you know the singer also has an impressive set of guns? The "Drink a Beer" singer is an avid hunter and co-owner of Buck Commander , the "Duck Dynasty" guy's line of deer hunting goods. (Reuters) luke-bryan

Dax Shepard Funnyman and husband of Kristen Bell, Dax Shepard, shared an uncharacteristically serious tweet in the wake of the Sandy Hook shooting in December 2012. "I love guns. I have several, but I would gladly get rid of them if it would help prevent anything like this from happening again." (Reuters) dax-shepard

Angelina Jolie "I bought original, real guns of the type we used in 'Tomb Raider' for security," Angie admitted in 2008. "Brad and I are not against having a gun in the house, and we do have one. And yes, I'd be able to use it if I had to... If anybody comes into my home and tries to hurt my kids, I've no problem shooting them." (Reuters) angelina-jolie

Joe Perry "I have always been fascinated with guns," says the Aerosmith guitarist. "I grew up in America so granted, it is part of our heritage and it is written into the laws of how this country is run." "I've been fascinated with all kinds of weapons my whole life," he told FOX News. "And as I have been able to afford to acquire pieces, here and there I started to collect." (Reuters) joe-perry

Miranda Lambert The country crooner doesn't need a team of bodyguards to protect her. She revealed to Self magazine , "I carry a weapon." And she has good reason to. "I got a death threat a few years ago and was really scared," she explained. "But I don't want bodyguards. I am my own security." (AP) miranda-lambert

Eric Clapton Ever the artist, the musician and avid gun collector says, "I like a gun to look like a working tool but it's a magnificent piece of art as well." He views the collection like any other. "It is following the same pattern as when I collected guitars," he says. "I get obsessed, then engulfed and finally narrow the collection down." (Reuters) eric-clapton

James Earl Jones "The world is filled with violence, the NRA member has said. "Because criminals carry guns, we decent law-abiding citizens should also have guns. Otherwise they will win and the decent people will lose." (Reuters) james-earl-jones

Christian Slater The '80s heartthrob has a very simple take on guns. "It's better to have a gun and not need it than to need a gun and not have it," he says. For more pics of Christian, go to x17online.com. (X17online.com) christian-slater

Clint Eastwood There's a reason why the legendary star looks so comfortable holding a gun. "I have a very strict gun control policy: if there's a gun around, I want to be in control of it," he has said. (Reuters) clint-eastwood

Howard Stern The controversial radio host admits, "I am licensed to own a gun and in fact I own several guns." But don't go calling him a collector. "While I'm not really a gun enthusiast, I believe that people who particularly live on The Island (Long Island) in a home should have a gun to protect it," he says. For more pics if Howard, go to x17online.com. (X17online.com) howard-stern