Sexy celeb magazine covers
Remember when models were on magazine covers? Not anymore!
Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence posed in her birthday suit for Vogue on stands August 22. The actress wore her hair natural and went without makeup for the revealing shoot.
(Annie Leibovitz//Vogue)

Ashley Graham

Plus-size model Ashley Graham debuted a sizzling new look, along with a fiery mane, for her New York Magazine cover.
(New York Magazine)

Sofia Vergara

At age 45, actress Sofia Vergara posed completely nude for Women's Health's Naked Issue 2017. 
(Women's Health)

Bella twins

Nikki and Brie Bella graced the cover of the October 2016 issue of Muscle & Fitness magazine. The wrestlers showed off their toned bodies in sexy fitness gear.

Rob Gronkowski and Hailey Clauson

New England Patriots' player Rob Gronkowski and model Hailey Clauson looked like they had a lot of fun for their GQ photo shoot. The pair looked summer ready in their bathing suits. Click here for more photos from the GQ photo shoot.
( Peggy Sirota exclusively for GQ)

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid shows some skin on for the June 2016 issue of ELLE. 
(Terry Tsiolis)

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid stripped down to her birthday suit for the cover of Vogue Paris. Hadid will appear in two different covers for the fashion magazine -- one where she is nude and "wearing mostly Chanel N°5," and one where she is covered up.

(Vogue)

Taylor Swift

Pop star Taylor Swift got super sexy for her first-ever GQ cover. To see more from TSwift's GQ cover shoot, click here. 

(GQ)

Charlize Theron in W

Charlize Theron dated to bare in a sexy photoshoot for W Magazine. The 39-year-old star glistened on the cover with her blonde hair clicked back. "Getting older is not that bad," she told the magazine. Click here for more pictures from the spread.

(Mert Alas for W Magazine)

Kendall Jenner in GQ

Kim Kardashian's little sister Kendall showed off her body on the cover of GQ's May issue. Click here to see more from her sexy GQ photo shoot.

(Steven Klein exclusively for GQ. )

Melissa Rauch

The 'Big Ban Theory' star is often referred to as the other cute gal on the show besides Kaley Cuoco. But after this FHM shot, Cuoco may be getting second billing.

(FHM Magazine)

Rihanna in Esquire

Pop star Rihanna left little to the imagination with her photo shoot for Esquire's December issue. Click here to see the rest of the NSFW photos.

(Ellen Von Unwerth/ Esquire)

Kate Moss on W

Kate Moss is one of six models who shed their shirts for the November issue of W magazine. Click over to W magazine to see who the other five are.

(W Magazine)

Jessica Alba on Maxim

Maxim tweeted out its September cover in July, and we can see why.

(Maxim)

Zoe Saldana

Before Saldana was showing off her new baby bump, she posed nude for Women's Health UK. Even though the "Guardians Of The Galaxy" actress looked flawless on the cover, she admitted she has insecurities about her body. "My body is less toned. I do look in the mirror and see things I don't want," she told the mag. "My first reaction is I breathe and I think, 'I'm a woman, I'm 36, my body is changing.'"

(Women's Health)

Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer

Only these "True Blood" stars could make a coffin look so sexy. Real-life couple Paquin and Moyer stripped down and fanged up for the cover of Entertainment Weekly. The parents to fraternal twin toddlers told the magazine that their on-screen sex scenes have made them stronger as a couple.

(Entertainment Weekly)

Shailene Woodley

The "Fault in our Stars" actress stripped down to a sexy swimsuit and opened up to Women's Health on her diet and fitness secrets. "I'm really proud of my ability to be fit or stay fit and honor my body in that way," she told the magazine.

Gisele in Lui

A month after Rihanna went full-on topless in this French magazine, Gisele, a mother of two, covers up at least a little bit.
(Lui Magazine)

Jessica Alba

That is one hot mama. The mom of two heats things up on the cover of Entertainment Weekly in white hot bikini.

(MATTHIAS VRIENS-MCGRATH for EW)

Ellen Page

Ellen Page lets loose with Flare magazine and shows off her toned tummy in nothing but a black bra and open blazer. The 27-year-old discusses coming out as gay this year and what the decision means for her wardrobe.

(Flare)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus

The "Veep" star posed on the cover of Rolling Stone magazine with nothing but the United States Constitution, signed by John Hancock, across her back. The problem is Hancock signed the Declaration of Independence, not the Constitution. She jokingly blamed the blunder on Mike McClintock, the fictional "Veep" character played by Matt Walsh. "Yet another Mike (expletive)," she tweeted. 

(Rolling Stone)

Miranda Kerr

Orlando Bloom's ex ditched her bra for the January/ February 2014 cover of Harper's Bazaar Australia.

 

Kate Upton

In July of 2012 Kate Upton showed her patriotic side by sporting a teeny bikini on the cover of GQ.

 

Eva Mendes

The sexy "Hitch" star gets up close and personal for the July 2010 issue of "W" magazine.

 

Blake Lively and Leighton Meester

The "Gossip Girl" co-stars share boyfriends on the show. Why not share an ice cream on the cover of "Rolling Stone?" (March 2009)

Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway

To promote their film "Love and Other Drugs" the co-stars went nude for the November 2010 cover of "Entertainment Weekly." 

Not exactly the norm for the mag!

 

Jennifer Aniston

In January 2009, Jen Aniston wore nothing but a tie for the cover of "GQ."

Scarlett Johansson

The actress has said that she's not into playing up her sex appeal.

The French edition of Vogue in April 2009 says otherwise.

Rihanna

The "S&M" singer wears barely there shorts for her "Rolling Stone" cover in April.

Of her sexy side, Rihanna tells the mag: "Being submissive in the bedroom is really fun... You get to be a little lady, to have somebody be macho and in charge of your sh-t. That's fun to me...I like to be spanked. Being tied up is fun. I like to keep it spontaneous. Sometimes whips and chains can be overly planned – you gotta stop, get the whip from the drawer downstairs. I'd rather have him use his hands."

Alrighty then.

Hilary Duff

The actress turned singer explained her spontaneously sexy shoot. "It’s good to show different sides of yourself," she told "Maxim" (January 2009). 

 

Cast of "Mad Men"

What's sexier than Jon Hamm in the back of a car with three of his gorgeous co-stars?

From left, Elisabeth Moss, January Jones and Virgina Madsen are not hard on the eyes in the September 2010 issue of "Rolling Stone."

 

Lady Gaga

The never-shy singer shows off her ink adorned derriere on the cover of "Rolling Stone" (July 2010).

Brooklyn Decker

The model turned actress doesn't leave much to the imagination on the March 2010 issue of "Sports Illustrated."

Anna Faris

We’re used to seeing Anna Faris as the funny girl, not the hot one.

She shows off her different sides in the April 2009 issue of Britain's "Arena Magazine."

Megan Fox

Although she's usually camera shy, Megan Fox got sultry for the cover of "GQ" (October 2008).

"If I get stuck doing comic book ﬁlms for the rest of my life, I'll be really happy," she tells the magazine. "I love those types of movies. And I don't mind being sexy – if it's a character with a back story and an arc and something progresses."

Yup, that's how movie characters usually are!

Tina Fey

The "30 Rock" actress shows off a much more feminine side on the April 2010 cover of "Esquire" but they wanted even more sex appeal she says.

"I got an e-mail [from Esquire] with a list of the potential setups," explains Tina of the shoot. "My e-mail back was like, Well, I need to decline being handcuffed to a bed. I won't straddle anyone. I won't make out with a cop... If I were a young single model, they would be appropriate, but, you know, I'm a mom. And my kid's going to find this someday. I don't want to be handcuffed to a bed in Esquire. What are you nuts?... I got to get my kid into kindergarten. I guess that's more of a Montessori way of learning, when they handcuff you to things."

 

Lindsay Lohan

Lindsay has no shortage of sexy magazine covers in her repertoire.

In one of the classier ones, she poses nude for the cover of "New York" magazine in February 2008, recreating many iconic moments of Marilyn Monroe for the magazine.

 

Fergie

The Black Eyed Pease singer told the July 2009 issue of "Allure" that sex with husband Josh Duhamel didn't fizzle after tying the knot in January 2009.

"Nothing's changed in that department," she says. "I like to have fun with my costume onstage; why wouldn't I in the bedroom?"

Katy Perry

In January 2011, Mrs. Russell Brand donned a catlike suit for her shoot with "Maxim."

Christina Aguilera

Not sure how sexy that hair is, but Christina goes nude for the July 2011 issue of "W" magazine.

Anne Hathaway

In March 2010's British "GQ" Anne talks about on screen smooching. "If you're both unattached and you get along, of course kissing in a movie is fun," she says. "But you can never get truly deep down and into it. Well, I can't. Jennifer Garner -- now that girl can movie kiss!"

Gisele Bundchen

In May 2009, the supermodel donned her birthday suit for the cover of "Vanity Fair."

It was, interestingly, one of the worst selling covers for the mag. 

Maybe its because she's an actual model and not a pop or TV star?

