Totally insane star baby names

They've done it again. Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West went in a different direction when it came to naming their second child. The couple welcomed a boy named Saint Dec. 5. He joins daughter North.
Jessa Duggar and her husband Ben Seewald chose a very strange name for their first child. Their son's first name, Spurgeon, is the last name of the 19th century British preacher Charles Spurgeon. Elliot is to honor the late missionaries Jim and Elisabeth Elliot. The couple explained they wanted it give their son a "strong name, with a lot of meaning, favoring names of "heroes from the Christian faith." The Seewalds will be calling him by his nickname Quincy.
Zooey Deschanel and her husband Jacob Pechenik named their daugther Elsie Otter because they like the animal. The "New Girl" star revealed her first child's name three months after giving birth. "We just really liked the name Elsie and then we both love otters, they’re very sweet and they’re also smart," she said on the "Today" show.
According to E! News, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody named their baby girl Arlo Day.
Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross chose to name their first child together Jagger Snow. It's a little different to say the least. However, considering Simpson named her son with ex-husband Pete Wentz, Bronx Mowgli, it should come as no surprise that the singer chose a unique name for her newborn daughter.
One week after welcoming their first child, Silas Randall Timberlake, proud dad Justin shared the first picture of his son on Instagram. He wrote, "The Timberlakes are ready!!! GO GRIZZ! #GritNGrind #Playoffs #BabyGrizzROAR."
Mark-Paul Gosselaar welcomed a daughter Lachlyn with wife Catriona. “So in love with our new baby girl, Lachlyn! Born last night 2/17 Mum and baby are healthy and happy. 2 boys, 2 girls, too perfect!” Mark tweeted. While it's not the craziest name we've heard, it's definitely not the sanest!
Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Scott Disick named their third child Reign Aston. Perhaps Scott's nickname-- Lord Disick-- had something to do with their royally strange pick.
Kelly Rowland and husband Tim Witherspoon welcomed their fist child, son Titan Jewell on Tuesday. "We are thrilled to announce that today we are the proud parents of our first son," the former Destiny's Child member said in a statement. While we're happy for the new parents, we can't help but wonder what they were thinking when they named their kid Titan Jewell...
We're kind of on the fence on this one. Wyatt's a boy's name, and their baby is a girl. But naming a girl a boy name is not that uncommon. But we've never heard of a girl named Wyatt. Which makes it weird. Or creative. Like we said, on the fence.
Fall Out Boy rocker Pete Wentz and his girlfriend Meagan Camper welcomed their first child together. The name? Saint Lazslo. Clearly Wentz and Camper already think the world of their son. The musician has a 5-year-old son, Bronx, with ex-wife Ashlee Simpson.
Christina Aguilera must have been thinking about the weather when she decided to name her newborn daughter. According to Us Weekly, Summer Rain Rutler was born on Aug. 16, 2014.
It's a lil' princess for Lil' Kim. Us Magazine reports the rapper, 39, gave birth to her first child and named her Royal Reign.
Initial reports had Kim and Kanye naming their daughter Kaidence. But TMZ said it saw a birth certificate, and her name was North.
North West.
Yup.
Actress Busy Philipps and her husband Marc Silverstein named their daughter Cricket, and though strange, at least their newest baby will fit right it with their 4-year-old daughter Birdie Leigh.
Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard- When we first heard they named their kid Lincoln, we thought, interesting, but not crazy.
Then we heard it was a girl.
Then dad tweeted this.
"She has mom's beauty and dad's obsession with breasts. Hooray!"
Holly Madison- Former Playboy bunny Holly Madison said she wanted a unique name for her baby girl. Well, Rainbow Aurora is definitely unique-- to say the least.
Uma had her daughter on July 15, but waited until October 18 to reveal her name. Apparently, because she couldn't decide on just one. Or two. Or three.
“I would like to announce Uma and Arki’s daughter’s name for the first time officially: Rosalind Arusha Arkadina Altalune Florence Thurman-Busson, better known to family and friends as Luna,” the actress’s rep Gabrielle Kachman told People.
Uma, save some for the rest of us.
The 98 Degrees singer and "Wipe Out" host welcomed their first child, a baby boy, into the world in September 2012, but they say they had his name picked out a long time ago.
"We fell in love with it and decided on it five or six months ago," lacheye told People.
So what is it?
Camden.
Apparently it comes from a street in Beverly Hills, not the economically challenged New Jersey town.
What The?
Reese Witherspoon welcomed her third child into the world on Thursday.
She named her new baby boy … Tennessee.
That’s right – she named him after a state, and since her husband has a different last name – that means the kid’s name is Tennessee Toth.
Is he a prospector? Tenessee Tuxedo's country cousin?
Perhaps the child should just be thankful her favorite state isn't Rhode Island. Rhode Island Toth. Now THAT's a weird name.
Not ANOTHER "All K-Names" Family!?
"Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak and her NFL husband Kroy Biermann welcomed their second son into the world. They named their first son Kroy Jagger after the dad and, well, Mick Jagger probably.
The second?
Kash Kade. Ayup.
The Kardashians already did the "all K's" thing Kim and Kris and Kroy and Kash! Plus every one of disgraced pitcher Roger Clemens' four sons has a K-name!
Kut it out! Kriminy!
Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan welcomed a baby boy recently.
Exton Elias Downey.
The 7lb, 5oz boy's name was kept top secret by the "Sherlock Holmes" star, and not because he knew it was a ... strange ... choice.
He was quoted in the Daily Mail as saying, "If I told you the name, then she would lop off my head with a machete."
We're not even going to touch that one. Too many jokes.
Beyonce and Jay-Z welcomed a daughter to the world on January 6, 2012.
Perhaps not surprising, given the girl's parents odd monikers, she too has one:
Blue Ivy.
Hope that's not the poisonous kind.
Pink and her husband Carey Hart recently welcomed a little bundle of joy named Willow Sage Hart.
Sounds more like a type of incense than a little girl.
But Pink and Carey are faaaaaaar from the worst baby namers.
Oscar-winner Natalie Portman welcomed a son this year and gave him an interesting name.
It's Alef.
Pronounced AH-lif, the kid shares his name with the first letter of the Hebrew alphabet. In Jewish mysticism the letter "alef" often represents the oneness of God.
What it gets him on a middle school playground will be another thing altogether.
Mariah Carey and husband Nick Cannon recently welcomed twins and then teased that the baby's names would both start with mom's first letter "M."
Later, we learned that the baby girl was named Monroe Cannon, after Mariah's beloved inspiration, Marilyn Monroe. Ok, fine.
But the baby boy was given the name Moroccan Scott Cannon, named after the room in their home where Nick proposed.
No, that's not Morocco. It's Moroccan. As in the nationality.
"It's unimaginable," Kim Zolciak told Life & Style magazine about being a new mom.
Or maybe she was talking about her son's name?
That would be Kroy Jagger.
Half rock star, half ... crustacean?
Oh wait - Kroy is her husband's name. So its his parents' fault.
Alicia Silverstone became a mom for the first time this week when she gave birth to a healthy human boy weighing 7lbs, 15 oz.
We felt the need to point out that he is human because she apparently wants to convince people otherwise, giving him the name Bear Blu.
Poor kid.
Gwen Stefani & Gavin Rossdale's progeny feature wacky names you'd expect from rock stars: Kingston James McGregor (left) and Zuma Nesta Rock (right).
(At left, the family visiting Disneyland in July)
Volleyball player Kerri Walsh's kids are unequally named. Her first son with Casey Jennings is named Joseph. Her second? Sundance.
Is is just us or is Sundance more appropriate for a My Little Pony than a little boy?
If you didn't think Ashlee Simpson and Pete Wentz's kid would have enough problems growing up in Hollywood, we have three words: BRONX MOWGLI WENTZ.
We feel for the Toni Braxton's sons with Keri Lewis. Their names are... brace yourself... Diesel and Denham.
Nicole Richie & Joel Madden picked the unique, cute name Harlow Winter Kate for their daughter, but their son's gonna have some trouble on the playground. Because his name is Sparrow James Midnight.
Maybe someone in the Richie-Madden household really loves "Pirates of the Caribbean."
Also, guys? Harlow and Sparrow kinda rhyme.
Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has three daughters with floral-themed names. Poppy Honey Rosie, 8, Daisy Boo Pamela, 7, and Petal Blossom Rainbow, 1.
Jamie and his wife Jools expect their fourth child this month, and we can only guess at the type of terrifying moniker they'll bestow on the unsuspecting baby.
Gwyneth Paltrow and hubby Chris Martin get a lot of flak for naming their daughter Apple (and son Moses), but it's actually not so bad... compared to Daisy Boo Pamela, for instance.
Though they're now divorced, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis still spend time together with daughters Rumer, Scout LaRue, and Tallulah Belle.
Of Steven Speilberg and Kate Capshaw seven kids, only daughter Destry Allyn stands out with a wacky name. The 1939 movie "Destry Rides Again" is said to be behind the unorthodox choice.
Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O'Connell's twin girls don't have totally crazy names, it's just that they don't go together: Dolly Rebecca Rose and Charlie Tamara Tulip. Dolly and Charlie?
Couldn't they at least have done Dolly with an "-ie" or Charlie with a "y"? Consistency, people!
"General Hospital" star Ingo Rademacher named his son Peanut Kai.
Peanut. Just let that sink in. Peanut.
Actress Lisa Bonet (who personally goes by the name Lilakoi Moon) named her daughter (with Lenny Kravitz) Zoe Isabella -- totally normal. Then her daughter with Jason Momoa was called Lola Iolani. Also pretty normal.
Then, she and Momoa saddled their baby boy with Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha.
He's going to have a rough time learning to spell his name.
Nic Cage named his son Kal-El. That's Superman's real name. Because Nic Cage likes comic books. A lot.
Tommy, Tommy, Tommy. We all have favorite authors, but when one is Franz Kafka, we go with "Franz" as the kid's name, not "Kafka."
Forest Whitaker explained his daughters' names (Sonnet, True, and Autumn) son Ocean's name thusly: "I want those names to be their destiny, for my daughter to be honest and my son to be expansive. I try to be like a forest, revitalizing and constantly growing." Indeed.
Rob Morrow's daughter's name is Tu. Tu Morrow. There oughta be a law.
Richard Gere's son's name is Homer James Jigme. Jigme!
Bob Geldof named his daughter Peaches Honeyblossom, and she went and became a totally wild singer who, just, um, er ... has very few inhibitions. Go figure.
His other two daughters are named Fifi Trixibelle and Little Pixie, by the way, and he became the guardian of his late ex wife's daughter Heavenly Hiraani Tiger Lily.
Yo dog! What's up? Give it up dog. I am feeling your fame, Randy Jackson. But Steveanna? Really? We're just not getting it, yo. Sorry dog. How about you Simon?
The Edge named his kid Blue Angel, which we're going to forgive because he's Irish, and may not even know about the Blue Angels airplane thingie.
Penn Jillette's daughter's name, Moxie Crimefighter, sounds like a superhero. She should get to know Nic Cage's son, Kal-El.
Penn's son is named Zolten, but with a sister named Moxie Crimefighter, no one is even going to notice.
Really creative, or borderline child abuse? You decide!