Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

ENTERTAINMENT

Before they were famous
What were they doing before they made it big?
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/

Gabourey Sidibe

Before Gabourey Sidibe landed her break out role in the 2009 film "Precious," the native New Yorker worked as a sex phone operator. The 34-year-old told WNYC's "Death, Sex and Money" podcast the job helped her with her acting skills.
(Reuters)

Eric Stonestreet

Before Eric Stonestreet starred in "Modern Family," the 45-year-old actor worked security at a Garth Brooks concert in his native Kansas. He shared his experience with fans on Instagram. For more photos of Stonestreet, visit HollywoodLife.com.
(Instagram)

Jonathan and Drew Scott

Before these twin brothers were enteraining their fans on their various home design shows, Jonathan and Drew Scott worked as mall cops. "Jonathan and I briefly worked as mall cops in the late ’90s," Drew Scott told Us Weekly.
(HGTV)

Frieda Pinto

The 32-year-old "Slumdog Millionaire" actress previously played Teletubby Laa-Laa at children's paries, prompting confusion that she may have starred in the UK-based children's series. Spoiler: She didn't.
(Reuters)

Gwen Stefani

The multi-platinum recording artist from Orange County, Calif. was once "just a girl" mopping floors at the Dairy Queen.
(Reuters)

Andrew Garfield

Before Andrew Garfield was "Spiderman," the actor worked at a Starbucks in London. The Brit told Jimmy Kimmel he actually enjoyed his time working for the coffee chain.

(Reuters)

Paget Brewster in 'Strange America'

Before she starred in 'Criminal Minds' and 'Community,' Paget Brewster was in a sketch comedy show called 'Strange America.' One of their sketches starred Brewster as the lead singer of the band Gun Bunny, singing a song called 'Killing Time' in which she pranced around in a fur bikini. 

After the video was unearthed, Brewster tweeted: "What were you doing in 1994? @NonStopPop found me singing with fake hair in a homemade fur bikini. Enjoy..."?” 

Click to watch the hilarious "Killing Time" video.

James Franco

Before the fame, Franco worked and McDonalds and he loved it. In an op-ed the actor penned for the Washington Post, Franco wrote, "All I know is that when I needed McDonald’s, McDonald’s was there for me." He also admitted to eating fries straight from the fryer and learning how to imitate accents from his customers.

(AP)

Jana Kramer

Before Jana Kramer was a country singer she was an actress on "One Tree Hill." But do you know what the newly-engaged star did before her big acting break? She did the pre-game skating for the Detroit Red Wings. "Before the game I’d come out with link the rounds and the flags and all that stuff,” the singer told Taste of Country Nights host Sam Alex. “It was cool.”

(Reuters)

Jennifer Aniston

Before she had her big break as Rachel on "Friends," Jennifer Aniston cleaned toilets to earn her allowance. "I made my allowance as a kid cleaning toilets. I'm actually pretty good at it. I grew up with absolutely no money at all," she told Parade.

(Reuters)

Hugh Jackman

The "Wolverine" star revealed he was a high school physical education teacher students before he made it big as an actor. Coach Jackman ran into one of his former students on a red carpet and spoke about the old days

(Reuters)

 

Jay-Z

Before rapper Jay-Z became a household name-- and married pop queen Beyonce-- he was a drug dealer. Jay-Z told Vanity Fair he got his savvy business sense from dealing crack. 

“I know about budgets. I was a drug dealer,” the hip-hop titan boasted to Vanity Fair magazine.

(Reuters)

Bryan Cranston

Before he was Walter White on "Breaking Bad," Bryan Cranston was extolling the soothing properties of this popular hemorrhoidal cream.
(Reuters)

Jon Hamm

Jon currently ranks at the top of every best dressed and sexiest men lists, but there was a time when he was happy being a dishwasher at a restaurant. His first TV role was on "Ally McBeal" as a hot guy in the bar (seen here), but the most random gig, and what he calls his "lowest point" was when he was a set decorator for soft porns. "I made decent money, but it was gross and sad," he says.
(Reuters)

Teri Hatcher

Teri's first role was on "Love Boat" in 1985 as Amy the Mermaid. There are tons of A-list stars who started their careers in obscure commercials and small parts on screen. 
(AP)

David Letterman

The comedian started his career as a radio talk show host and made his TV debut as a weatherman for a local Indianapolis TV station. Only Dave could make the forecast funny, once describing hail stones as "the size of canned hams."
(Reuters)

Patrick Dempsey

Before he was an ‘80s teen heartthrob, Patrick Dempsey was an avid juggler – he reportedly tied for second in a national juggling competition when he was in high school. His rare talents got him a part on the ABC show “Overnight Success” where he juggled and danced as a scrawny teen.
(AP)

Natalie Portman

Some of Portman's finest work was done on this 1992 kids' show, "World Patrol Kids." Recycle it, Renew it, Redo it, Reuse it, Yea yea yea!
(Reuters)

Sandra Bullock

Before producers were lining up at her door, Sandra was fighting to get noticed in Hollywood. Did you know she played the Bionic Woman for the made for TV movie, "Bionic Showdown" in 1989?
(Reuters)

Shia LeBeouf

Shia was a little comedian when he was a kid... Literally.

As a 10-year-old he practiced stand-up comedy that was often seen as vulgar for a kid his age.

(Reuters)

Diddy

When the mogul wasn't quite so flush, he cleaned bathrooms at a Mexican restaurant.

(AP)

Hugh Grant

And Hugh, too. The romantic comedy staple once cleaned lavatories in London's IBM offices.

(REUTERS)

Kevin Federline

Before he became Mr. Britney Spears and her baby daddy in 2004, Kevin danced for a bevy of other starlets, including Pink, seen here in 2001. Maybe he tried to woo her first?

(Reuters) 

Abigail Breslin

The "Little Miss Sunshine" star started her career at the tender age of three when she appeared in a Toys "R" Us commercial. 

For more pics of Abigail, go to x17online.com.

(X17online.com)

Christian Bale

Christian's first foray into acting was a commercial for the fabric softener Lenor (in the UK) in 1982. He later played a child rock star in a Pac-Man cereal commercial before making his stage debut in "The Nerd."

For more pics of Christian, go to x17online.com.

(X17online.com)

Geena Davis

It doesn't take a Mensa IQ of (which Geena Davis has) to stand still for hours on end. But between earning her degree in drama and starring in "Tootsie," Geena was a window mannequin for Ann Taylor.

(Reuters)

Ellen DeGeneres

The popular talk show host once earned her paycheck as a paralegal. 

There's nothing funny about that.

(Reuters)

Madonna

The Material Girl doesn't look like she eats too many donuts these days, but when she first moved to New York to pursue her dreams, she worked for Dunkin' Donuts for a while. "I was sacked from Dunkin' Donuts for squirting the donuts jelly all over the customers," she says.

How immature!

For more pics of Madonna, go to x17online.com.

(X17online.com)

Rachel McAdams

The gorgeous actress wasn't always a bona-fide star. "[I worked at McDonald's] for a good three years," Rachel tells Glamour magazine. " I was not a great employee; I broke the orange juice machine one day." 

(Reuters)

Adam Scott

The "Parks and Recreation" actor opened up to Details magazine about a quick stint he had at a burger joint. "I resigned in disgrace from Johnny Rockets after one day," he recalls. "The guy was like, ‘All right, so here’s where the fries are,’ and then this fifties song came on the jukebox and he’s like, ‘Oh, excuse me for a second,’ and ran over to the waiters and busboys and they started singing and doing a little dance. And then he runs back and he’s like, ‘Sorry— every time this song comes on, we all get together and sing!’ And I was like, ‘If you’ll excuse me for a second . . .’ and I left. I was in uniform— a paper hat, the whole thing. Never picked that paycheck up.”

For more pics of Adam, go to x17online.com.

( )

Amy Adams

It's hard to believe, but wholesome Amy Adams was a Hooters girl! The actress reportedly only wore the orange shorts for two months, but still.

(AP)

Nick Cannon

Mariah Carey's husband once spent his days dishing out fast food. "My mother made me get a job at like, Wienerschnitzel," Cannon told MTV. "When I was 17." He was reportedly fired for telling too many jokes to the drive-thru customers.

(AP)

Megan Fox

Although the actress likely gets jobs due to her good looks alone, there was a time when they wanted her to cover up her famous pout. 

For her first job as a teen ,she worked for a smoothie shop and had to wear a banana costume. 

(Reuters)

 

Benji and Joel Madden

The brothers spent time shampooing hair at a Maryland salon before they made it big with their band Good Charlotte, at which point it looks like they stopped shampooing their own hair.

(AP)

Jennifer Hudson

The singer and actress flipped burgers before "American Idol" --  at Burger King, to be precise. After mentioning the chain in her Oscar acceptance speech, Hudson was granted free Burger King for life. 

But by the looks of her now-trim figure, she has not been taking advantage of her good fortune.

(AP)

Johnny Depp

Tim Burton's muse makes a living as the world's sexiest man, but once upon a time, Depp was selling ballpoint pens over the phone.

(AP)

Beyonce

Before she had her own fragrance, this sexy superstar swept up hair in her mother's salon.

(REUTERS)

George Clooney

Clooney's sharp image has always served him well. The actor used to sell insurance!

(REUTERS)

Bill Murray

The comedic actor once had a less savory gig -- selling chestnuts outside of a grocery store. How random!

(REUTERS)

Gloria Estefan

The Latina pop star was once a customs interpreter at Miami International Airport. She reportedly once caught a nun trying to smuggle in a salami!

(REUTERS)

Chris Tucker

He's a movie star now, but Tucker once had it rough cleaning toilets.

(REUTERS)

David Boreanaz

... So did David Boreanaz.

(AP)

Boy George

Boy George cleaned toilets, too! Yikes.

(AP)

Stanley Tucci

Tucci cleaned outhouses at a Westchester summer camp. Is that better or worse than cleaning toilets?

(REUTERS)

Calista Flockhart

Calista didn't have it so bad. She was an aerobics instructor.

(REUTERS)

 

Brendan Fraser

As a teen, Fraser pushed perfume in a department store. 

(REUTERS)

Ozzy Osbourne

The Prince of Darkness worked in a slaughterhouse. Yeah, that makes sense.

(AP)

Angela Bassett

Bassett was once a photo researcher at 'US News & World Report.' Fascinating!

(REUTERS)

Tom Cruise

Before 'Risky Business,' this actor was just another paperboy in Louisville.

(REUTERS)

Whoopi Goldberg

Bank teller and mortuary assistant are two of 'The View' co-host's former positions.

(REUTERS)

Danny DeVito

The actor once styled and cut hair as "Monsieur Danny." Wow.

(REUTERS)

John Corbett

The former "Sex and the City" star was also a hairdresser! 

(AP)

Nicole Kidman

Nic's old job is movie-related; she was an usher.

(REUTERS)

Matthew McConaughey

The free-wheelin' actor shoveled chicken manure during a year in Australia. For some reason this does not surprise us.  

(AP)

Kid Rock

Forget his down-home image, the rocker was once a car salesman... in Manhattan!

(Reuters)

(Reuters)

John Malkovich

Before he was busy being John Malkovich, the actor was busy driving a school bus.

(REUTERS)

Jerry Springer

You know him as a daytime talk show host who helps determine baby daddies, but Jerry Springer was once the mayor of Cincinnti! For real.

(AP)

Before they were famous

What were they doing before they made it big?

More From Our Sponsors