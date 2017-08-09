Hot messes in Hollywood

http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News

http://www.foxnews.com/

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson is typically put together and fashion-forward. But the star stepped out in New York City looking like a hot mess in an ill-fitting black and red blouse that she tied up and paired with a red leather mini skirt. Not to mention Simpson's bizarre glasses that finished off the strange look.

(Splash)

jessica-simpson