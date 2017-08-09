Hot messes in Hollywood

Jessica Simpson is typically put together and fashion-forward. But the star stepped out in New York City looking like a hot mess in an ill-fitting black and red blouse that she tied up and paired with a red leather mini skirt. Not to mention Simpson's bizarre glasses that finished off the strange look.
(Splash)
jessica-simpson
Brandi Glanville
The "Real Housewives of New York City" star made a scene leaving a West Hollywood restaurant. Get it together Brandi! Click here for more pictures of the model from X17online.com.
The daughter of famed-director Clint Eastwood is known for her partying ways. Click here for more on Eastwood on X17online.com.
(X17)
francesca-eastwood
Mel B
The former Spice Girl looked a little tipsy leaving a restaurant with hubby Stephen Belafonte. That's no way for a mom of three to act! Click here for more from X17online.com.
(X17online.com)
mel-b
Linda Bollea Hogan
DUIs, inappropriate outfits and all around questionable behavior, Hogan is a VIP on our Hollywood hot mess list. Remember her 23-year-old fiance? Click here for more pictures of Hogan at X17online.com.
(X17online.com)
linda-bollea-hogan
Danielle Staub
The former "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star has done so much since starring on the show. She's released a sex tape, been arrested and gone on the record about a recent romance with a lady-friend (read about it on Fox411.com). Just a typical day for a stay-at-home mom.
(AP)
danielle-staub
Jenna_Jameson_sdkhgf
Jenna Jameson
Jenna retired from the adult film industry after becoming a mom. That's admirable.