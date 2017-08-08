Celebrities who saved themselves for marriage

These celebrities say they waited until their wedding night to seal the deal.

"Real Housewives of Orange County" star Lydia McLaughlin "Real Housewives of Orange County" star Lydia McLaughlin told Fox News she and her husband Doug waited until marriage to consummate the relationship. "My husband and I also come from really successful marriages," she explained. "Our parents are still together, so we have really good role models. We did premarital counseling in our church before we got married. We were both virgins before we got married. I’m very traditional about marriage." (Courtesy of Lydia McLaughlin) "real-housewives-of-orange-county"-star-lydia-mclaughlin

Anfisa of "90 Day Fiance" Click here for more celebrity pics on Hollywoodlife.com. TLC star Anfisa revealed she waited until meeting her now-husband Jorge to have sex. "Jorge was my first man, so I have nothing to compare him [to]," the reality star said in a clip from "90 Day Fiance" obtained by The Wrap (Instagram) anfisa-of-"90-day-fiance"

Natasha Bure Candace Cameron's daugther Natasha Bure writes in her book "Let's Be Real" about her decision not to have sex until she is married. She told Fox News she made that decision "because of my faith." She told us, "I wanted to just be honest because I think us, as girls, we all struggle with dating and relationships and I didn't want to not talk about it because it is such a big part of our world." (NBC) natasha-bure

Colton Dixon The recently married "American Idol" alum told People that he and his now-wife Anna decided they would wait to have sex until after they were married. "It was not easy!" Dixon admitted. "But I believe sex was designed for marriage and I knew it would be more meaningful to wait. That was something I grew up thinking and feeling, and I believe the Bible backs it up as well." (Reuters) colton-dixon

Pete Holmes The comedian revealed on his podcast "You Made It Weird" that he was a virgin until he got marred at age 22. He explained on the episode that his decision to save himself for marriage was due to his Catholic upbringing. (Jesse Grant) pete-holmes

Kevin Jonas The eldest JoBro got hitched to hairdresser Danielle Deleasa in December 2009, beating his younger brothers to the altar. The couple welcomed a baby girl in 2014. (Reuters) kevin-jonas

Sarah Drew The "Grey's Anatomy" actress drew from her own life to play virgin character April on the medical drama. "For April, the first thing that was revealed was she was a virgin," Drew told FOX411 . "I waited until I was married to have sex so I understood April's motivations. The writers thought it would be a really cool and interesting story to tell that isn't seen too often." (Reuters) sarah-drew

Megan Alexander In a world where sex sells, CBS host Megan Alexander's decision to save herself for marriage stands out. The "Inside Edition" correspondent told FOX411 about why marriage still matters and how she stood up for her beliefs and said no to premarital sex. "I wanted people to know, hey there's another option. This is the option that I chose and it can work for you too." megan-alexander

Adriana Lima This Brazilian beauty managed to resist baseball player Derek Jeter and rock star Lenny Kravitz and remain a virgin until she finally sealed the deal with basketball hubby Marko Jaric. They have since divorced. (Reuters) adriana-lima

Lisa Kudrow The "Friends" star swore off sex until she tied the knot. The actress got married to husband Michael Stern in 1995 when she was 32. " I don't know if you'd characterize me as uptight, but I understood what it is to be so afraid of sex, of your sexuality... for me it was just ,"No, I'm saving myself. Because I have to make myself worthy of the kind of man I have in mind." (Reuters) lisa-kudrow

Courtney Stodden The then16-year-old aspiring singer, actress and model married 51-year-old actor Doug Hutchinson. The self-proclaimed "good Christian girl," told GMA in an interview that "I was a virgin when I married...I knew that if I kept that I would really be blessed with a beautiful gift and God did, he blessed me with my soul mate." The couple has since split...shocking! (Instagram) courtney-stodden

Julianne Hough Although the singer scored high on "Dancing With The Stars," one place she doesn't score is in the bedroom. "I want to be with that special person," Hough told CosmoGIRL!. "I think [the choice] to have sex before marriage is an individual one, but if you're just with one person, it's only for one good reason, and [waiting to have sex] will strengthen that relationship." (AP) julianne-hough

Jessica Simpson At the age of 12, Simpson's father, a minister, gave her a purity ring and the young aspiring singer promised to stay a virgin until the right guy came along. The singer kept her promise and lost her virginity at 22 to now ex-hubby Nick Lachey. She's now married to former NFL player Eric Johnson. They have two children together. (AP) jessica-simpson

Jordin Sparks The "American Idol" winner brings her grandma along when she travels to make sure she doesn't lose her virginity. Nothing works like granny panties to ward off the boys! (Reuters) jordin-sparks

Carrie Underwood Carrie Underwood The country singer and "American Idol" winner told Slate magazine back in 2007 that she was saving herself for her wedding night. Now a married woman, Carrie tied the knot with hockey player, Mike Fisher in July of 2010. (Reuters) (AP) carrie-underwood

Heidi and Spencer Pratt Back in 2008, Heidi's husband, Spencer Pratt, told Ryan Seacrest that the pair keep things PG in the bedroom before they were married by placing pillows between the them to battle temptation. Yes, pillows. (AP ) heidi-and-spencer-pratt

Hilary Duff The squeaky clean actress copped to her virgin status to Elle magazine in 2006. "It’s harder having a boyfriend who’s older because people just assume. But [virginity] is definitely something I like about myself. It doesn’t mean I haven’t thought about sex, because everyone I know has had it and you want to fit in. But when they talk about it, it doesn’t sound special, like you would imagine it to be. It just seems like everybody has slept with each other – you know what I mean?” Duff is now divorced from hockey player Mike Comrie. (AP) hilary-duff