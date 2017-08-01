Before they were famous

Before Andrew Garfield was "Spiderman," the actor worked at a Starbucks in London. The Brit told Jimmy Kimmel he actually enjoyed his time working for the coffee chain.
Before she starred in 'Criminal Minds' and 'Community,' Paget Brewster was in a sketch comedy show called 'Strange America.' One of their sketches starred Brewster as the lead singer of the band Gun Bunny, singing a song called 'Killing Time' in which she pranced around in a fur bikini.
After the video was unearthed, Brewster tweeted: "What were you doing in 1994? @NonStopPop found me singing with fake hair in a homemade fur bikini. Enjoy..."?”
Before the fame, Franco worked and McDonalds and he loved it. In an op-ed the actor penned for the Washington Post, Franco wrote, "All I know is that when I needed McDonald’s, McDonald’s was there for me." He also admitted to eating fries straight from the fryer and learning how to imitate accents from his customers.
Before Jana Kramer was a country singer she was an actress on "One Tree Hill." But do you know what the newly-engaged star did before her big acting break? She did the pre-game skating for the Detroit Red Wings. "Before the game I’d come out with link the rounds and the flags and all that stuff,” the singer told Taste of Country Nights host Sam Alex. “It was cool.”
Before she had her big break as Rachel on "Friends," Jennifer Aniston cleaned toilets to earn her allowance. "I made my allowance as a kid cleaning toilets. I'm actually pretty good at it. I grew up with absolutely no money at all," she told Parade.
The "Wolverine" star revealed he was a high school physical education teacher students before he made it big as an actor. Coach Jackman ran into one of his former students on a red carpet and spoke about the old days.
Before rapper Jay-Z became a household name-- and married pop queen Beyonce-- he was a drug dealer. Jay-Z told Vanity Fair he got his savvy business sense from dealing crack.
“I know about budgets. I was a drug dealer,” the hip-hop titan boasted to Vanity Fair magazine.
Shia was a little comedian when he was a kid... Literally.
As a 10-year-old he practiced stand-up comedy that was often seen as vulgar for a kid his age.
When the mogul wasn't quite so flush, he cleaned bathrooms at a Mexican restaurant.
And Hugh, too. The romantic comedy staple once cleaned lavatories in London's IBM offices.
Before he became Mr. Britney Spears and her baby daddy in 2004, Kevin danced for a bevy of other starlets, including Pink, seen here in 2001. Maybe he tried to woo her first?
The "Little Miss Sunshine" star started her career at the tender age of three when she appeared in a Toys "R" Us commercial.
Christian's first foray into acting was a commercial for the fabric softener Lenor (in the UK) in 1982. He later played a child rock star in a Pac-Man cereal commercial before making his stage debut in "The Nerd."
It doesn't take a Mensa IQ of (which Geena Davis has) to stand still for hours on end. But between earning her degree in drama and starring in "Tootsie," Geena was a window mannequin for Ann Taylor.
The popular talk show host once earned her paycheck as a paralegal.
The Material Girl doesn't look like she eats too many donuts these days, but when she first moved to New York to pursue her dreams, she worked for Dunkin' Donuts for a while. "I was sacked from Dunkin' Donuts for squirting the donuts jelly all over the customers," she says.
How immature!
The gorgeous actress wasn't always a bona-fide star. "[I worked at McDonald's] for a good three years," Rachel tells Glamour magazine. " I was not a great employee; I broke the orange juice machine one day."
The "Parks and Recreation" actor opened up to Details magazine about a quick stint he had at a burger joint. "I resigned in disgrace from Johnny Rockets after one day," he recalls. "The guy was like, ‘All right, so here’s where the fries are,’ and then this fifties song came on the jukebox and he’s like, ‘Oh, excuse me for a second,’ and ran over to the waiters and busboys and they started singing and doing a little dance. And then he runs back and he’s like, ‘Sorry— every time this song comes on, we all get together and sing!’ And I was like, ‘If you’ll excuse me for a second . . .’ and I left. I was in uniform— a paper hat, the whole thing. Never picked that paycheck up.”
It's hard to believe, but wholesome Amy Adams was a Hooters girl! The actress reportedly only wore the orange shorts for two months, but still.
Mariah Carey's husband once spent his days dishing out fast food. "My mother made me get a job at like, Wienerschnitzel," Cannon told MTV. "When I was 17." He was reportedly fired for telling too many jokes to the drive-thru customers.
Although the actress likely gets jobs due to her good looks alone, there was a time when they wanted her to cover up her famous pout.
For her first job as a teen ,she worked for a smoothie shop and had to wear a banana costume.
The brothers spent time shampooing hair at a Maryland salon before they made it big with their band Good Charlotte, at which point it looks like they stopped shampooing their own hair.
The singer and actress flipped burgers before "American Idol" -- at Burger King, to be precise. After mentioning the chain in her Oscar acceptance speech, Hudson was granted free Burger King for life.
But by the looks of her now-trim figure, she has not been taking advantage of her good fortune.
Tim Burton's muse makes a living as the world's sexiest man, but once upon a time, Depp was selling ballpoint pens over the phone.
Before she had her own fragrance, this sexy superstar swept up hair in her mother's salon.
Clooney's sharp image has always served him well. The actor used to sell insurance!
The comedic actor once had a less savory gig -- selling chestnuts outside of a grocery store. How random!
The Latina pop star was once a customs interpreter at Miami International Airport. She reportedly once caught a nun trying to smuggle in a salami!
He's a movie star now, but Tucker once had it rough cleaning toilets.
... So did David Boreanaz.
Boy George cleaned toilets, too! Yikes.
Tucci cleaned outhouses at a Westchester summer camp. Is that better or worse than cleaning toilets?
Calista didn't have it so bad. She was an aerobics instructor.
As a teen, Fraser pushed perfume in a department store.
The Prince of Darkness worked in a slaughterhouse. Yeah, that makes sense.
Bassett was once a photo researcher at 'US News & World Report.' Fascinating!
Before 'Risky Business,' this actor was just another paperboy in Louisville.
Bank teller and mortuary assistant are two of 'The View' co-host's former positions.
The actor once styled and cut hair as "Monsieur Danny." Wow.
The former "Sex and the City" star was also a hairdresser!
Nic's old job is movie-related; she was an usher.
The free-wheelin' actor shoveled chicken manure during a year in Australia. For some reason this does not surprise us.
Forget his down-home image, the rocker was once a car salesman... in Manhattan!
Before he was busy being John Malkovich, the actor was busy driving a school bus.
You know him as a daytime talk show host who helps determine baby daddies, but Jerry Springer was once the mayor of Cincinnti! For real.
