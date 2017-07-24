Creative cos-players at the 2017 Comic-Con
Who best dressed the part?
Attendees arrive at Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, July 21, 2017
(REUTERS/Mike Blake)
Emjaye Adamson of San Diego at the opening day of Comic-Con International, July 20
(REUTERS/Mike Blake)
HyperX Cosplay scavenger hunt at Comic-Con 2017 with cosplay artists
(AP Photo)
Attendee Emily Brewer of Carlsbad arrives for the opening day of Comic-Con International in San Diego
(REUTERS/Mike Blake)
Costumed attendees wait in line to enter Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, July 21
(REUTERS/Mike Blake)
An attendee at the opening of Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, July 20
(REUTERS/Mike Blake)
Jim Hampshire, dressed as a character from "Game of Thrones," attends the opening day of Comic-Con
(REUTERS/Mike Blake)
Attendees arrive dressed in costume for the opening day of Comic-Con International in San Diego
(REUTERS/Mike Blake )
A costumed attendee during the final day of Comic-Con International
(REUTERS/Mike Blake)
David Schoelen dressed as the Demogorgon from "Stranger Things" on day one of Comic-Con International
(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Sheila Noseworthy arrives in costume at Comic-Con International
(REUTERS/Mike Blake)
An attendee poses for a picture as she arrives at Comic-Con International in San Diego
(REUTERS/Mike Blake)
An attendee at Comic-Con International
(REUTERS/Mike Blake)
Cherish Johnson, left, dressed as Sally from "The Nightmare Before Christmas," and Megan Severns, dressed as Mystique from the "X-Men"
(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Todd Schmidt of San Diego poses for a picture during opening day of Comic-Con International in San Diego
(REUTERS/Mike Blake)
Attendee with red hair and green eyes in costume during opening day of Comic-Con International in San Diego
(REUTERS/Mike Blake)
Rebecca Miller, dressed as Princess Mononoke, waits in line for the first day of Comic-Con
(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
Technology meets Comic-Con in San Diego
(REUTERS/Mike Blake)
