Creative cos-players at the 2017 Comic-Con
Who best dressed the part?


Attendees arrive at Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, July 21, 2017

(REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Emjaye Adamson of San Diego at the opening day of Comic-Con International, July 20

(REUTERS/Mike Blake)

HyperX Cosplay scavenger hunt at Comic-Con 2017 with cosplay artists

(AP Photo)

Attendee Emily Brewer of Carlsbad arrives for the opening day of Comic-Con International in San Diego

(REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Costumed attendees wait in line to enter Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, July 21

(REUTERS/Mike Blake)

An attendee at the opening of Comic-Con International in San Diego, California, July 20

(REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Jim Hampshire, dressed as a character from "Game of Thrones," attends the opening day of Comic-Con

(REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Attendees arrive dressed in costume for the opening day of Comic-Con International in San Diego

(REUTERS/Mike Blake )

A costumed attendee during the final day of Comic-Con International

(REUTERS/Mike Blake)

David Schoelen dressed as the Demogorgon from "Stranger Things" on day one of Comic-Con International

(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Sheila Noseworthy arrives in costume at Comic-Con International

(REUTERS/Mike Blake)

An attendee poses for a picture as she arrives at Comic-Con International in San Diego

(REUTERS/Mike Blake)

An attendee at Comic-Con International

(REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Cherish Johnson, left, dressed as Sally from "The Nightmare Before Christmas," and Megan Severns, dressed as Mystique from the "X-Men"

(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Todd Schmidt of San Diego poses for a picture during opening day of Comic-Con International in San Diego

(REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Attendee with red hair and green eyes in costume during opening day of Comic-Con International in San Diego

(REUTERS/Mike Blake)

Rebecca Miller, dressed as Princess Mononoke, waits in line for the first day of Comic-Con

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Technology meets Comic-Con in San Diego

(REUTERS/Mike Blake)

