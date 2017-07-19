Who knew? Surprising celebrity facts

None of Christopher Walken’s movie roles have been as intimidating as his former job… as a lion tamer!

Walken joined a traveling circus as a teen, and co-starred with a lioness. “It was a female named Sheba, and she was very sweet,” he told Vanity Fair. “Like a dog, really. I would wave the whip, and she would run and sit up and roll over and do things.”

(Reuters)