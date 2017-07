Meet TV's highest-paid stars

Here are some of the world's top-earning TV entertainers in 2017, according to Forbes magazine.

http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News

http://www.foxnews.com/

The top-earning TV entertainers of 2017 (AP ) the-top-earning-tv-entertainers-of-2017

Dr. Phil McGraw, $79 million (Reuters) dr.-phil-mcgraw,-$79-million--

Ellen DeGeneres, $77 million (Reuters) ellen-degeneres,-$77-million-

Jerry Seinfeld, $69 million (Reuters) jerry-seinfeld,-$69-million-

Gordon Ramsay, $60 million (Reuters) gordon-ramsay,-$60-million-

Ryan Seacrest, $58 million (Reuters) ryan-seacrest,-$58-million-

Louis C.K., $52 million (Reuters) louis-c.k.,-$52-million-

Judy Sheindlin, $47 million (AP) judy-sheindlin,-$47-million-

Kim Kardashian West, $45.5 million (Reuters) kim-kardashian-west,-$45.5-million-

Simon Cowell, $43.5 million (Reuters) simon-cowell,-$43.5-million-