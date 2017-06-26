'Harry Potter' stars then and now

It's been 20 years since "Harry Potter" made a splash in the book world, first debuting in the U.K. and then becoming a smash hit in the U.S.
What are the stars of the film franchise up to today?
Before scoring the role of the "Boy Who Lived," Radcliffe starred in multiple school productions before he landed a role on the 1999 television version of Charles Dickens' classic, "David Copperfield."
He made his big screen debut as Geoffrey Rush and Jamie Lee Curtis' son in "The Tailor of Panama." After Lee Curtis' suggestion, the aspiring actor tried out for the role of Harry Potter. In recent years, he has focused on his theater work but also done the occassional big-screen film like 2016's "Imperium."
An aspiring actress since the age of 6, Emma studied singing, dancing and acting at the performing arts school Stagecoach Theatre Arts where she starred in various school productions such as, "Arthur: The Young Years" and "The Happy Prince."
Watson was 10 when casting began for the "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" in 1999, and it was through the suggestion of her theatre teacher that casting agents found their Hermione Granger. She's recently earned rave reviews for her role as Belle in the live-action remake of "Beauty and the Beast."
The natural redhead had only acted in one school play before he auditioned for the role of Ron Weasley.
There was nothing usual about the actor's audition for the film - he sent in a tape of himself performing a hip-hop song he wrote about why he should play the role of Ron Weasley.
Clearly, it paid off. His most recent work has been on the Crackle series "Snatch."
At the suggestions of an actress friend, Felton began auditioning for commercials at the age of 8.
Before landing the role of Draco Malfoy, Felton played the role of Jodie Foster's son in "Anna and the King."
He originally auditioned to play Harry Potter and then Ron Weasley before assigned the part of Harry's blond-haired enemy. He recently appeared in the hit series "The Flash."
Wright tried out for the role of Ron Weasley's little sister, Ginny, because her brother told her she reminded him of the character.
Wright had no previous acting experience before her big debut in the "Potter" film series. In recent years, she's did voiceover work for "My Dad Is Scrooge."
What do the stars of "Harry Potter" look like today?