FOX411's snap of the day

http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News

http://www.foxnews.com/

"Lois & Clark" stars reunite "Lois & Clark" stars Teri Hatcher and Dean Cain reunited for the Supernova Comic Con and Gaming Expo in Australia. “Soaring together again. So fun to reunite. Thanks to #bridgeclimbsydney # loisandclark #deancain,” wrote Hatcher on Instagram. For more photos of the star, visit HollywoodLife.com. (Instagram.com/officialterihatcher) "lois-&-clark"-stars-reunite

Nikki Bella takes the plunge WWE wrestler Nikki Bella arrives at the iHeartRadio MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVA) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on June 18, 2017. She wore a very revealing dress to the event. Bella is engaged to fellow star John Cena. (Reuters) nikki-bella-takes-the-plunge

Bella Thorne's pink hair Bella Thorne looks like a hot mess with her new pink hair. The former child star donned a mesh black top showing off her black bra underneath. She finished the look with Daisy Dukes and neon fishnet tights. Someone please fire her stylist. Click here for more pics of Thorne on x17online.com. (X17) bella-thorne's-pink-hair

Iggy Pop still has 'lust for life' at 70 Iggy Pop is as youthful as ever as the iconic rocker performed at age 70 in concert at the Medimex 2017 International Music Festival in Bari, Italy. June 10, 2017. For more pictures of Pop, visit X17online.com (X17) iggy-pop-still-has-'lust-for-life'-at-70

Heidi Klum and Martha Hunt Heidi Klum (left) and Martha Hunt (right) proved why they are two of the top models in the world. Klum looked radiant in white while Hunt sparkled in her silver gown. (AP) heidi-klum-and-martha-hunt

Is she or isn't she? Halle Berry stirred headlines when she appeared to be cradling a baby bump at the 16th Annual Chrysalis Butterfly Ball in Los Angeles. However, the 50-year-old actress poked fun at the gossip when she captioned "can a girl have some steak and fries?" in a photo on Instagram Monday . A rep for Berry also told PEOPLE she's not pregnant. To see more photos of Berry, visit x17online.com (X17) is-she-or-isn't-she?

Charlotte McKinney rocks Daisy Dukes Charlotte McKinney wore extra short denim shorts, knee-high boots, and a camo jacket at the Revolve x Madeworn x Roc96 launch event at Revolve Social Club. To see more photos of the model, visit X17online.com (X17) charlotte-mckinney-rocks-daisy-dukes

Eva Longoria Can that be considered a dress? Eva Longoria showed a lot of skin in a barely-there black and sheer gown. The actress and producer donned the daring dress at the 20th Birthday Of L'Oreal In Cannes Gala during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival. Click here for more pics of the star on X17online.com (X17) eva-longoria

Lindsey Vonn and beau Kenan Smith Lindsey Vonn showed off her toned bod and her new boyfriend Kenan Smith at the premiere of the new "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie. The Olympian looked stunning in a black dress with cutouts on her side. (AP/Splash) lindsey-vonn-and-beau-kenan-smith

Charlotte McKinney poses Model Charlotte McKinney struck her sexiest post at the season launch of NightSwim at Encore Beach Club in Wynn Las Vegas. The "Baywatch" actress looked great in a short, form-fitting dress with a plunging neckline and matching rope lace-up heels. (Getty) charlotte-mckinney-poses

Ariel Winter and the cast of 'Modern Family' One of these things is not like the other...Ariel Winter stood out next to several of her "Modern Family" cast mates. The actress donned a very sexy gold mini-dress while her fellow actors chose casual wear for an LA screening of their ABC show. From l-r: Nolan Gould, Steve Levitan, Ariel Winter, Eric Stonestreet, Julie Bowen, Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Ty Burrell. (AP) ariel-winter-and-the-cast-of-'modern-family'

Paris Hilton Move over Kardashians. It looks like Paris Hilton is trying to take back her title of sexiest socialiate. The former reality star shared several sexy snaps of herself from a lingerie shoot on Instagram, giving the Kardashian clan a run for their money. Click here for more pics of Hilton on Hollywoodlife.com (Instagram/Snapchat) paris-hilton

Britney Spears Britney Spears showed off her toned abs and impressive split skills on Instagram. The pop star proved he puts in long hours at the gym to achieve her fit physique. Click here for more pics of the star on Hollywoodlife.com (Instagram) britney-spears

Chrissy Teigen and Stephanie March Chrissy Teigen (left) goes for gold in a glittery gown with a thigh-high slit at City Harvest's 23rd Annual Evening Of Practical Magic. Bobby Flay's ex-wife Stephanie March (right) opted for a more casual frock at the same event. (Nick Hunt/Jason Kempin for Getty Images ) chrissy-teigen-and-stephanie-march

'You oughta know' that this is Alanis Morissette MORE: 'TRANSPARENT' STAR KATHRYN HAHN ON HER MOST IMPORTANT WORKING RELATIONSHIP. Alanis Morissette arrived for Amazon Prime Video's Emmy FYC event and screening for "Transparent'" in Hollywood featuring a glammed up look highlighting a blonde 'do. (Getty) 'you-oughta-know'-that-this-is-alanis-morissette

Jim Carrey, is that you? The actor shared an Easter selfie showing off a full beard and looking drastically different than fans are used to. Click here to read more about Carrey's look. (Twitter) jim-carrey,-is-that-you?

Party time Jennifer Garner was spotted celebrating her birthday early on April 16, 2017 with some of her pals, People magazine reports. The actress recently officially filed for divorce from Ben Affleck. Reese Witherspoon reportedly attended the birthday festivities. (Splash News) party-time

Kathy Griffin Kathy Griffin did her best to fit in with "the kids." She posted a topless photo of herself on social media saying, "I c the kidz doin these kinda pics, so…" Click here for more pics of the star on Hollywoodlife.com (Instagram) kathy-griffin

Katy Perry's new 'do Katy Perry showed off her very short haircut in a snap posted on Instagram. For more details on the new hairdo, check out HollywoodLife.com. (Instagram) katy-perry's-new-'do

Mayim Bialik's hair-raising look Mayim Bialik Instagrammed a selfie on Monday where she debuted her bed-head style. The 41-year-old "Big Bang Theory" actress made sure to tag actor Wil Wheaton where she wished him a good morning. Visit HollywoodLife.com for more photos of Bialik (Instagram.com/missmayim) mayim-bialik's-hair-raising-look

Charlotte's long legs Charlotte McKinney has legs for days. The model showed off her long gams in a short black dress at the LA Fashion Awards after party, held at Mr. Chow in West Hollywood. Click here for more pics of McKinney on X17online.com (X17) charlotte's-long-legs

Lindsey Vonn and her dogs Lindsey Vonn loves nothing more than staying home with her three dogs. "Love being home with these 3 crazy pups @vonndogs #snuggles," she wrote on Instagram. The athlete apparently also loves poses in seemingly nothing but her sheets. Click here for more pics of the star on Hollywoodlife.com (Instagram) lindsey-vonn-and-her-dogs

Mayim Bialik keeps it real Mayim Bialik showed fans her casual look when not in front of cameras on Instagram. "This is what I look like on #hiatus," captioned the 41-year-old "Big Bang Theory" star. Visit HollywoodLife.com for more photos of Bialik (Instagram.com/missmayim) mayim-bialik-keeps-it-real

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner were all smiles as they took their kids to church together in Los Angeles. The parents-of-three announced their split in 2015 but have yet to officially pull the plug on their more than a decade-long marriage. (Splash) ben-affleck-and-jennifer-garner

Natasha Bure debuts sexy new look Natasha Bure, the 18-year-old daughter of actress Candace Cameron-Bure, revealed a new stylish look for fans on Instagram. For more on Natasha Bure, visit HollywoodLife.com (Instagram) natasha-bure-debuts-sexy-new-look

Emily Ratajkowski Model Emily Ratajkowski strips down for DKNY to celebrate the launch of the Spring/Summer 2017 intimates, hosiery and sleepwear campaign, titled #GoodMorningDKNY. (DKNY) emily-ratajkowski-

Kristen Stewart's new look Kirsten Stewart shocked everyone with her new look. The actress debuted her bleach-blonde buzzed haircut at the premiere of IFC Films' "Personal Shopper" at The Carondelet House. PHOTOS: See more pics of Stewart's transformation. (Getty) kristen-stewart's-new-look

This looks familiar Jennifer Aniston leg bombed the Oscars in 2017 with a high slit dress. The pose has been compared to Angelina Jolie's leggy moment during the Academy Awards in 2012. (Reuters) this-looks-familiar

Mariah Mariah Carey showed off her curves in a hip-hugging red dress. The singer rocked the red look during her performance at the Dubai Jazz Festival. Her dress is sure to make ex-fiance James Packer jealous. Click here for more pics of Carey on X17Online.com (X17) mariah

Jessie James Decker Jessie James Decker stayed warm on a snow day by staying inside. The country star seems to have forgotten one crucial thing...her pants! Click here for more pics of Decker on Hollywoodlife.com (Instagram) jessie-james-decker

Sadie Robertson's new haircut Sadie debuted her new 'do on Instagram. The "Duck Dynasty" star posted a picture of herself alongside sister Rebecca Lo Robertson (left) on Instagram showing off her new bangs. Click here for more pics of the star on Hollywoodlife.com (Instagram) sadie-robertson's-new-haircut

Hailey Baldwin Hailey Baldwin somehow makes hot look cool. The model posed seductively in a little black dress while in Paris. Click here for more pics of the star on Hollywoodlife.com (Instagram) hailey-baldwin

Best and worst dressed at the 2017 SAG Awards Ariel Winter (left) looked like a golden goddess at the 2017 SAG Awards in her semi-sheer lace gown. Meanwhile, Nicole Kidman (right) seriously missed the mark in her green dress that resembled a peacock. (AP) best-and-worst-dressed-at-the-2017-sag-awards

Katie Price What is Katie Price wearing? The British star donned a bizarre gold skirt for this week's Britain’s National Television Awards. Get a new stylist pronto Katie! Click here for more star sightings on ETOnline.com (Getty) katie-price

Kate Beckinsale "Laughing in bathrooms with friends," Kate Beckinsale captioned a sexy snap on Instagram. The actress proved she's still got it her ab-baring getup. Click here for more pics of Beckinsale on Hollywoodlife.com (Instagram) kate-beckinsale

Emily stops traffic Emily Ratajkowski stopped traffic in NYC in nothing but lingerie while walking a dog. No, the model isn't making a fashion statement -- her risque look was for a commercial shoot for a DKNY campaign. Click here for more pics of the model on ETonline.com. (Steve Sands/GC Images/Getty) emily-stops-traffic

Fashion-forward first ladies Michelle Obama and Melania Trump stunned with their Inauguration Day looks. Obama wore an A-line tweed deep red dress paired with a thin belt, and Trump sported a pale blue structured Ralph Lauren dress with a matching jacket, gloves and shoes. (AP) fashion-forward-first-ladies

LeAnn Rimes Because everyone irons their clothes in lingerie? The country singer shared a snap of herself in a black bra and sheer tights appearing to iron her clothes but she forgot to plug in the iron! Click here for more pics of Rimes on Hollywoodlife.com (Instagram) leann-rimes

January Jones January Jones celebrated her birthday a few weeks late in Las Vegas. The single mom proved she's still got it in a sexy, cleavage-baring number. Click here for more pics of the star on Hollywoodlife.com (Instagram) january-jones

Danica Patrick The professional race car driver is proof that hard works pays off! Danica Patrick shared a picture of her impressive abs on Instagram. The star works hard for her fit physique and documents her workouts and healthy meals on her Instagram. Click here for more pics of Patrick on Hollywoodlife.com (Instagram) danica-patrick

Kendall and Kylie Jenner While Kendall Jenner showed a lot of leg at the Golden Globes, her younger sister Kylie really pushed the limit. The youngest Jenner sibling donned a sheer silver gown that showed off both her legs and chest. (AP) kendall-and-kylie-jenner

Jenna Jameson Jenna Jameson is ready to meet her "little bun" in the oven. The former porn star shared a revealing picture of her growing baby bump on Twitter saying, "Officially 27 weeks pregnant and feeling beautiful! [I'm] in the home stretch now... I can't wait to meet my little bun." Click here for more pics of the star on Hollywoodlife.com. (Twitter) jenna-jameson

Lindsey Vonn and Kenan Smith Lindsey Vonn stepped out with her new man Kenan Smith. Vonn and her Los Angeles Rams football player have been open about their relationship since Thanksgiving. This is Vonn's first public romance since she split from boyfriend of three years Tiger Woods in 2015. (Splash) lindsey-vonn-and-kenan-smith

Aly Raisman and Colton Underwood Aly Raisman and her boyfriend Colton Underwood cuddled up at Sea Fire Grill after publicly announcing their 5-month relationship earlier this week. Sources told FOX411 that Raisman and her new beau were seen snuggling during dinner in midtown Manhattan. (courtesy of Sea Fire Grill) aly-raisman-and-colton-underwood

Bella Thorne Bella shined in a sheer gown that fitted her toned physique perfectly. The actress is known for pushing the limits with her over-the-top sexy getups, and her latest look did not disappoint. (Reuters) bella-thorne

Emily in lingerie The model took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in white lingerie. Click here for more pics of Emily Ratajkowski on Hollywoodlife.com (Instagram) emily-in-lingerie

Natasha Bure Candace Cameron Bure's daughter is all grown up! Natasha Bure, 18, shared a sexy selfie of herself (left) on Instagram. The high school grad is making a name for herself in the music industry after competing on "The Voice." Click here for more pics on Hollywoodlife.com (Instagram/Reuters) natasha-bure

Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian showed off her booty in a black dress with a cut out along her legs while flashing a sexy smile for the cameras. Click here for more pics from Kourtney's event. (Getty) kourtney-kardashian

Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki on set Wowza! Kaley Cuoco shared a risque snap with ex-boyfriend Johnny Galecki on Instagram. But before you get any ideas that the duo have rekindled their romance (Cuoco is dating Karl Cook), the snap is actually a behind-the-scenes look from an upcoming episode of the "Big Bang Theory." Guess we'll have to tune in to find out what the costumes are all about. Click here for more pics of Cuoco on Hollywoodlife.com (Instagram) kaley-cuoco-and-johnny-galecki-on-set

Jennifer Lopez for Harper's Bazaar Jennifer Lopez proved yet again she's one sexy mama! The mom of twins stripped down to a sexy blue bathing suit (left) and a $16,830 Balmain dress (right) for Harper's Bazaar. Click here for more pics from her photo shoot (Mark Seliger) jennifer-lopez-for-harper's-bazaar

Ariel Winter Ariel Winter sure knows how to make a pantsuit look sexy! The "Modern Family" actress donned a white suit with a sexy black bra underneath. She made sure to show lots of skin. Click here for more on Winter. (Getty) ariel-winter

Jessica Chastain and Kate Beckinsale Sorry Vogue, but according to these stars, cleavage has not gone out of style. Both Jessica Chastain (left) and Kate Beckinsale clearly did not get the message that showing off your assets is no longer in vogue. Either that, or they are fighting against the fashion magazine's claim that breasts are out. (AP) jessica-chastain-and-kate-beckinsale

Kristen Stewart's honor KStew was honored along with eight other celebs at Elle's Women in Hollywood Awards. When asked by People magazine at the event what she likes to wear to feel more "baller" she quipped, "Nothing!" (AP) kristen-stewart's-honor

'Dog the Bounty Hunter' Dog the Bounty Hunter has never had the most typical sense of style. We can’t quite tell if the 63-year-old needs a cane to help him walk or if he is trying to start a new trend. (Splash News) 'dog-the-bounty-hunter'

Emma Stone, is that you? Emma Stone looked completely different on the cover of Vogue's November 2016 issue. (Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott / Vogue, Reuters) emma-stone,-is-that-you?

Charlotte McKinney's night out The "Next Kate Upton" put her assets on display in a sexy black top while out with friends for a girl's night at Catch LA. Click here for more pictures of McKinney on X17online.com (X17) charlotte-mckinney's-night-out

Helene Yorke and Bobby Flay Bobby Flay has a new love. The celebrity chef, 51, stepped out with his girlfriend, actress Helene Yorke, who is 20 years his junior. Flay, who is recently divorced from this third wife actress Stephanie March, looked dapper in a suit while supporting his equally dolled-up girlfriend at the New York City premiere of her new show "Graves." (AP) helene-yorke-and-bobby-flay

Lindsey Vonn in NYC Lindsey Vonn showed off her toned midriff in a grey crop top with a matching pencil skirt as she left an interview in New York City. Vonn is busy promoting her new book "Strong is the New Beautiful." In an excerpt, she revealed she once succumbed to the pressure to stay thin in Hollywood. (Splash) lindsey-vonn-in-nyc

Charlize Theron Charlize Theron was photographed looking more full-figured (left) on the Vancouver set of her upcoming film "Tully." Theron plays a mother-of-three and it's unclear whether she has gained weight for the role or if she's wearing a bodysuit. She certainly looked thinner in April (right). Photos: Dramatic celebrity transformations. (CYVR/AKM-GSI/Reuters) charlize-theron

Ava Phillippe Ava Phillippe (left) is a spitting image of her mom Reese Witherspoon. Phillippe, 17, made her first solo red carpet debut at the launch dinner for Chanel's new perfume, Chanel No. 5 L’eau. The teenager clearly inherited her mom's good looks and sense of style. Click here for more star sightings. (Getty/Reuters) ava-phillippe

Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner chose a brown latex dress for a date night with her beau Tyga. The reality star showed off her killer curves in the revealing look. (Splash) kylie-jenner

Julianne Hough Julianne Hough was practically glowing when she walked the carpet ahead of "Dancing With the Stars." The dancing pro chose a black Berta gown with a plunging neckline. The dress was mostly sheer with flower details down the front. (ABC) julianne-hough

Tara Reid Tara Reid shocked fans when she shared a picture of herself with bruises on her face. Turns out the bruises are really makeup as Reid is starring in a new film "Worthless" about bullying. "Everyone be kind to each other," Reid writes in the caption. "This is what bullying looks like. #Worthless." Click here for more pics of the star on Hollywoodlife.com (Instagram) tara-reid-

Emily Ratajkowski Emily Ratajkowski has never shied away from showing a little skin and her outfit for the Target Fashion Week party. Her Getty Atelier dress featured a large cutout in an unexpected place: the right hip. (Splash) emily-ratajkowski

Sistine Rose Stallone Sistine Rose Stallone, 18, chose a high-slit pale blue gown for the premiere of "Hacksaw Ridge" during the 73rd Venice Film Festival at Sala Grande in Venice, Italy. The model had to go braless for the open-back look. Click here for more pictures of Stallone's kid on X17online.com (X17) sistine-rose-stallone

Derick Dillard Fatherhood has changed Derick Dillard in many ways including his appearance. The reality star has been sporting (left) a bushy, unruly beard and long locks lately. He definitely looks different from when he first welcomed son Israel with wife Jill Duggar. (TLC) derick-dillard

JWoww Is that really you JWoww? The reality star looked very different (right) when she walked the red carpet at the 2016 MTV VMAs. The former "Jersey Shore" star's strange gettup was a cross between a Kardashian and a vampire. (Reuters) jwoww

Rebecca Black Rebecca Black shot to fame when she released her infamous "Friday" song in 2011 when she was 13. Now the 19-year-old is more grown up and still planning on a career in music despite her video being dubbed the "worst song ever." She has since released several more music videos on YouTube and plans to come out with an album. Click here for more pics of the star on Hollywoodlife.com (YouTube/Splash) rebecca-black

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is a vision in pink! The model and actress walked the red carpet in a hot pink number that showed off her long legs. (Reuters) rosie-huntington-whiteley

'Big Bang Theory' stars back together Kaley Cuoco shared a snap of the cast of the "Big Bang Theory" all together for the filming of Season 10. (Instagram) 'big-bang-theory'-stars-back-together

Giada De Laurentiis Giada proves she knows how to turn up the heat outside of the kitchen. The celebrity chef showed off her figure in a low-cut orange dress in New York City. Click here for more star sightings (AKM-GSI) giada-de-laurentiis

AnnaLynne McCord Former "90210" star AnnaLynne McCord couldn't help but stop and pose for photos on her way to dinner at Craig's restaurant in Hollywood. The 29-year-old looked stunning in a yellow satin dress. Click here for more on ETonline.com (Splash) annalynne-mccord

Mariah Carey Talk about a close call! Mariah Carey nearly lost her top when in an off-the-shoulder little black dress. She quickly saved herself from a wardrobe mulfunction by grabbing the dress and holding it up. Good thinking Mariah! Click here for more pics of the star on X17online.com (X17) mariah-carey

Sadie Robertson and Trevor Knight The "Duck Dynasty" star has been spotted with Texas A&M quarterback Trevor Knight since her split from boyfriend of two years Blake Coward in March but she won't open up about her secret new beau. Her rep had "no comment" but we can't help but think the young stars are getting serious. Knight shared this romantic picture of the pair on Instagram saying, "Texas looks good on you." Click here for more pics on Hollywoodlife.com (Instagram) sadie-robertson-and-trevor-knight

Maitland Ward in body paint The former "Boy Meets World" star has become known for her sexy, over-the-top red carpet looks. For Comic Con, Ward took it one step further and stepped out in only body paint. "I’m proud to show my body and my sexuality," Ward told FOX411 (Splash) maitland-ward-in-body-paint

Charlotte McKinney's girls' night Newly single Charlotte McKinney went out for a night on the town with a gal pal. The model, who recently split from Stephen Dorff, looked radiant in her white getup. (Splash) charlotte-mckinney's-girls'-night

Farrah Abraham as Lady Liberty Farrah Abraham is giving Lady Liberty a run for her money. The reality star stopped a street performer in New York City's Rockefeller Center and tried on their outfit. Who do you think makes a better Staue of Liberty? (FOXNews.com) farrah-abraham-as-lady-liberty

Bella Hadid for Calvin Klein Bella Hadid stripped down to pose in Calvin Klein underwear in a new ad for the fashion company. The 19-year-old also showed off her curves in a pair of Calvin Klein jeans and nothing else. (Tyrone Lebon) bella-hadid-for-calvin-klein

Missi Pyle Missi Pyle showed off a whole lotta skin in a summery dress. The actress nearly had a wardrobe malfunction as she walked the red carpet. (AP) missi-pyle

Emma Roberts Emma Roberts looked very thing wearing a black tank top and mesh black leggings as she left the gym. Click here for more pics of the actress on X17online.com (X17) emma-roberts

Toni Braxton Toni Braxton left little to the imagination. The star donned a long, sheer black gown with cutouts at the BET Awards. (AP) toni-braxton

Olivia Culpo Olivia Culpo shows her ex Nick Jonas what he's missing! The beauty pageant winner lit up the red carpet in a bronze dress with a plunging neckline. Click here for more star sightings. (Getty) olivia-culpo

Lindsey Vonn Lindsey Vonn shared a nearly-nude selfie on Instagram. The professional athlete wrote alongside the sexy picture, "Goodnight Austria! Goodnight Austria!" Click here for more pictures of Vonn on HollywoodLife.com (Instagram) lindsey-vonn

Shay Mitchell and Ashley Benson "Pretty Little Liar" stars Shay Mitchell, left, and Ashley Benson put their best leg forward at the 2016 iHeartRADIO MuchMusic Video Awards. The co-stars stole the show in their coordinated outfits. (AP) shay-mitchell-and-ashley-benson

Ireland Baldwin Ireland Baldwin almost busted out of her little black blazer at the Max Mara's Face of the Future Awards. The model left little to the imagination in the outfit that featured a plunging neckline. Click here for more star sightings. (Getty) ireland-baldwin

Kim Kardashian goes skin tight Kim Kardashian arrived in Paris wearing a super low cut dress. For more Kim pics go to X17Online.com. (X17Online) kim-kardashian-goes-skin-tight

Jessica Stam That's one way to make a statement. Model Jessica Stam displayed her long gams in a long, black dress with a serious slit up her thighs. Click here for more star sightings. (Getty) jessica-stam

Adriana Lima in blue The model attended the 2016 Fragrance Foundation Awards at Alice Tully Hall in New York. Lima donned a sexy pale blue dress that showed off her best assets. (AP) adriana-lima-in-blue

Elle Fanning in Rome Elle Fanning sparkles in white at The Neon Demon photocall in Rome, Italy on June 6, 2016. Go to X17Online for more pics of Elle. (X17Online) elle-fanning-in-rome

Khloe is lovely in latex Khloe Kardashian is proof that hard work pays off. The reality star has been working on her figure for the past year or so and it shows. Kardashian looked amazing in a skin-tight pink latex dress at Scott Disick's birthday party. Click here for more pictures of the star. (Getty) khloe-is-lovely-in-latex

Mayim Bialik's Holy Land shoot Mayim Bialik struck a pose in the Holy Land. The "Big Bang Theory" actress donned a number of outfits for her shoot with Watch! Magazine in Israel. Click here to see the rest of Bialik's photos. (Gilles-Marie Zimmermann) mayim-bialik's-holy-land-shoot

Karlie Kloss The model donned a sexy dress with some serious cutouts for her appearance on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon." See what else she did during her appearance here. (Getty) karlie-kloss

Carmen's electrifying look Carmen Electra put her curves on display in a skin-tight lacy red dress. The electrifying look worked for the celebrity who posed for cameras at the premiere of "Alice Through the Looking Glass." (AP) carmen's-electrifying-look

Kourtney shows off Hot mama! Kourtney Kardashian showed off her lean legs and tight tummy in a black leather bralette with matching shorts and thigh-high boots. Click here for more pictures of the reality star on X17online.com (X17online) kourtney-shows-off

Chanel Iman's sheer look Chanel Iman made a show-stopping entrance at amfAR's 23rd Cinema Against AIDS Gala. The model showed off her best assets in the see-through Marchesa gown. (AP) chanel-iman's-sheer-look

Charlotte McKinney Charlotte McKinney stepped out looking worse for wear. The model let it all hang out as she left The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Photos: Hollywood's hottest bikini bodies (Splash) charlotte-mckinney

Jennifer Lawrence goes glam Jennifer Lawrence looks stunning at a screening of "X-Men Apocalypse" in London on May 9, 2016. (Reuters) jennifer-lawrence-goes-glam

Own Gigi Hadid From Thursday, May 6 to Friday, May 8, New Yorkers will have a chance to take home Gigi Hadid in the form of a free piece of art featuring the supermodel. The artwork will be given away as a part of the collaboration between Stella Artois and Visionaire. In honor of its 65th anniversary issue, Visionaire will give away this new set of exclusive limited-edition artwork for free at FREE ART Kiosks and the FREE ART Trucks throughout the city. (Visionaire 65) own-gigi-hadid

Jen and Ben go to church Jennifer Garner and ex Ben Affleck headed to church together with their kids. The exes enjoyed the family outing as rumors continue that the two might be back together. Click here for more pictures of the duo on X17online.com (X17) jen-and-ben-go-to-church

Mayim is a bedhead Mayiam Bialik woke up like this. The "Big Bang Theory" star wrote on Instagram, "This is post-passover bedhead, cultivated by a weekend of preparing food." Click here for more pictures of the star on Hollywoodlife.com (Instagram) mayim-is-a-bedhead

Taylor Swift at Coachella Taylor Swift debuted a much blonder-hairdo at Coachella. The singer went platinum to cheer on her boyfriend Calvin Harris. Click here for more pictures of the singer on Hollywoodlife.com. (Instagram) taylor-swift-at-coachella

Lindsey Vonn all dressed up Professional skier Lindsey Vonn was a vision in white at the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet Los Angeles Runway Show. Vonn looked sexy in her white lace dress with a plunging neckline and cut outs. Click here for more must-see star sightings. (Getty) lindsey-vonn-all-dressed-up

Jennifer Lawrence forgets her bra Jennifer Lawrence strutted her stuff at the Sont Pictures Entertainment presentation at CinemaCon 2016 in Las Vegas. The actress went sans bra at the event causing quite a stir. Lawrence was promoting her new film "Passengers." (AP) jennifer-lawrence-forgets-her-bra

Eric and Jessie James Decker get frisky The country singer and her football-playing hubby got cozy on the set of Decker's upcoming music video for "Lights Down Low." Nearly 3 years into their marriage and it looks like the Deckers know how to keep the flame lit. Click here for more pictures of the stars on Hollywoodlife.com. (Instagram) eric-and-jessie-james-decker-get-frisky

Burt Reynolds and first girlfriend Burt Reynolds reunited with his high school girlfriend Lawlor Scurry when she showed up at his book signing in Florida. Reynolds revealed that Scurry was his first kiss! Click here for the best TV show and Movie cast reunions. (Getty) burt-reynolds-and-first-girlfriend

Stapleton surprises kids Chris Stapleton, along with Ram Trucks and ACM Lifting Lives, surprised students at his former high school late last week with the gift of some much-needed new band instruments. He also put on a free concert for the kids. (Rick Diamond/Courtesy Ram Trucks) stapleton-surprises-kids

Nina Agdal works out Work hard, play hard. Sports Illustrated cover model Nina Agdal celebrated her birthday with a tough workout. The model attended Barry’s Bootcamp in Miami Beach to ring in her 24 birthday. (Barry’s Bootcamp Miami Beach ) nina-agdal-works-out

Camille Rowe French-American model Camille Rowe, 26, is Playboy’s latest non-nude Playmate of the Month. Miss April 2016 was no stranger to the magazine. “I’ve collected Playboy magazines from the 1960s and 1970s since I was a teenager. The entire aesthetic and the girls themselves are so classically beautiful, which is what we tried to imitate with my pictorial.” Click for more pics of Camille on Playboy.com. (Courtesy Playboy/Guy Aroch) camille-rowe

Adrienne Bailon at the beach Talk show host Adrienne Bailon spent time in Tulum, Mexico, soaking up the sun and showing off her beach bod at the Dreams Tulum Resort & Spa. Click here for more pics from X17 Online (x17 Online) adrienne-bailon-at-the-beach

Irina Shayk and Eva Longoria One event, two lovely ladies in red. Model Irina Shayk (left) and actress Eva Longoria showed up in red dresses for a L'Oreal Paris event during Paris Fashion Week. While Shayk's shorter number showed a lot more skin, Longoria's skin-tight dress was equally sexy. Click here for more pictures at X17online.com. (X17) irina-shayk-and-eva-longoria

Ariel Winter in black Ariel Winter showed off her curves in a black jumpsuit as she attended The Dream Builders Project 3rd Annual 'A Brighter Future For Children' Charity Gala in California. Click here to see what else the stars are up to on ETonline.com. (Getty) ariel-winter-in-black

Margot Robbie takes the plunge Margot Robbie took the plunge at the premiere of her newest movie "Whiskey Tango Foxtrot." The actress donned a sexy black romper with a low-cut neckline. (AP) margot-robbie-takes-the-plunge

Taylor Swift shows off Taylor Swift showed a lot of skin at the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. The singer chose a sexy black gown with a plunging neckline and a slit that went all the way up her leg. (AP) taylor-swift-shows-off

Jennifer Lopez is red hot Jennifer Lopez's bedazzled red ensemble turned heads at the party for the finalists of "American Idol XV" in West Hollywood. The sheer jumpsuit hugged the singer's curves in all the right places and looked like it was made for her. (Reuters) jennifer-lopez-is-red-hot

Katherine Heigl's makeunder It looks like Katherine Heigl gave herself a makeunder. The typically stylish star was spotted on a flight into LA looking drab. Her curly new hairdo and nerdy glasses need to go. Click here for more pictures of the star on X17online.com. (X17) katherine-heigl's-makeunder

Nina Agdal, Samantha Hoopes, Ashley Graham, Hannah Ferguson and Hannah Davis These ladies strut their stuff at the 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue launch party at Brookfield Place in New York. From left to right: Nina Agdal, Samantha Hoopes, Ashley Graham, Hannah Ferguson and Hannah Davis. (AP) nina-agdal,-samantha-hoopes,-ashley-graham,-hannah-ferguson-and-hannah-davis

Juno Temple Don't underestimate Juno Temple. The up-and-coming actress has three movies at Sundance but is sick of people judging her based on the roles she plays. "Like, 'Oh, my God, Juno has three movies at Sundance, and she’s got her t--s out in two of them!’ Who gives a flying f--k, dude?” Temple told GQ. Click here for more photos of her shoot with the magazine. (Beau Grealy/GQ) juno-temple

Kaley Cuoco works out Kaley Cuoco is proof that hard work pays off! The recently single star showed off her rock-hard abs after going to a yoga class. Click here for more pics of Cuoco on X17online.com. (X17) kaley-cuoco-works-out

Alessandra Ambrosio's sexy look Alessandra Ambrosio turned heads at the 13th annual "Leather & Laces" mega party at Super Bowl 50 in San Francisco, California. The super model donned a black bandeau top and mini black skirt that was held together by a mesh metal piece. Click here for more must-see star sightings. (Getty) alessandra-ambrosio's-sexy-look

Penelope Cruz walks the carpet Penelope Cruz did her best blue steel pose during the premiere "Zoolander 2" in Madrid, Spain. The Spanish actress stunned in a strapless gold and white dress. (AP) penelope-cruz-walks-the-carpet

Rupert Grint and Bonnie Wright "Harry Potter" siblings reunite! Rupert Grint (left) and Bonnie Wright, who played Ron and Ginny Weasley in the "Harry Potter" series shared a picture of their reunion on Instagram. Click here for more TV show and movie reunions. (Instagram/Reuters) rupert-grint-and-bonnie-wright

Heidi Klum puts best foot forward Heidi Klum put her best leg forward at the Australian premiere of "Zoolander 2." The model showed off her legs in a black dress that had a plunging neckline and slits. Click here for more pictures of the star on X17online.com. (X17online.com) heidi-klum-puts-best-foot-forward

What's Rita Ora wearing? Singer Rita Ora arrived for Atelier Versaces Spring-Summer 2016 Haute Couture fashion collection presented in Paris in an orange number that barely counts as a dress. The singer definitely pushed the limits in the cut-out outfit. (AP) what's-rita-ora-wearing?

Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr's PDA Too much PDA! Jason Aldean and his wife Brittany Kerr looked very much in love in a new Instagram post. The country couple married in 2015 and it looks like they are still in the honeymoon phase. 7 Celebrity Couples Who Go Too Far With Their PDA. (Instagram) jason-aldean-and-brittany-kerr's-pda

'Friends' meets 'Big Bang Theory' "Big Bang Theory" and "Friends" fans prepare to freak out. Kaley Cuoco shared a picture of many of the sitcom stars in one place. "FRIENDS #MEETS BBT," she wrote on Instagram. The reunion took place at NBC's "Must See TV: A Tribute to James Burrows" special. (Instagram) 'friends'-meets-'big-bang-theory'

Jennifer Lopez and Casper Smart That's one smart couple. Jennifer Lopez's boyfriend, Casper Smart, supported his love at the opening night of her Las Vegas residency. While Smart looked dapper in his suit, JLo stole the show in a sexy white dress. (AP) jennifer-lopez-and-casper-smart

Emily Ratajkowski flexes Emily Ratajkowski flexed her arm muscles at SVEDKA Vodka’s Broken Resolutions Bash at Hyde Sunset in Los Angeles, California. The model turned actress wore a skin-tight dress with a plunging neckline that showed off more than her muscles. (Michael Simon/StarTraksphoto.com) emily-ratajkowski-flexes

The Wives of 'Mad Max:Fury Road' Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Abbey Lee, Zoe Kravitz, Courtney Eaton and Riley Keough from "Mad Max: Fury Road" at the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards on January 17, 2016. the-wives-of-'mad-max:fury-road'

Kaley Cuoco and Johnny Galecki Even though the "Big Bang Theory" costars and former lovers have stated multiple times that they are not dating, the pair got super close at the People's Choice Awards on Wednesday night. Click here for more pictures of Cuoco on Hollywoodlife.com. (Getty) kaley-cuoco-and-johnny-galecki

Shelley Hennig The "Teen Wolf" walked the red carpet at the People's Choice Awards in Los Angeles in an electric blue jumper with a serious cutout. She told FOX411, "It's insane (to be nominated)! First of all I never knew I would be an actress and now I'm at the People's Choice Awards with a movie, 'Unfriended' that is nominated and 'Teen Wolf'—it's even more exciting that the fans are the ones that got us here." (Getty) shelley-hennig

Alyssa Milano shorter do Alyssa Milano showed off her new shorter hairdo and fresh makeup on Instagram. The star donned a Ralph Lauren sweater and a black skirt with red flowers from Bambah Boutique. Click here to see what other stars are up to on Instagram. (Instagram) alyssa-milano-shorter-do

Lauren Cohan "The Walking Dead's" Lauren Cohan showed off her killer figure in Shape magazine. The star explained, "I was very skinny as a kid...I never worried about how I looked. In my teens, though, I started to be more aware of my body, and I didn’t like being skinny. People made fun of me for it. So when I got to college, I ate a lot of junk and gained weight. I loved it because I didn’t stand out as a bony girl anymore! Eating became a way of not getting attention for looking too skinny, but it was also self-sabotage. In the last few years, I’ve gotten back on track with exercising for fun and eating right, and now I’m in a happy place with myself." (James Macari/SHAPE Magazine) lauren-cohan

Hannah Davis's sparkler Hannah Davis showed off a lot more than her engagement ring from Derek Jeter. The newly-engaged model put her toned tummy on display in a new photoshoot with GQ magazine. Click here for more pictures of Davis' photoshoot with GQ. (Peggy Sirota for GQ) hannah-davis's-sparkler

Kaley Cuoco's abs Wowza! Kaley Cuoco showed off her rock-hard abs in a photo on Instagram. The star also teased that she'll be appearing on the hit show "Lip Sync Battle." Click here for Hollywood's hottest bikini bods. (Instagram) kaley-cuoco's-abs

Sadie Robertson's red dress The "Duck Dynasty" star looked radiant in red as she celebrated the 54th Armed Forces Gala & Gold Medal dinner in New York City. "Thank you to all the men & women who serve," Robertson shared on Instagram. Click here for more pictures of the reality star on Hollywoodlife.com. (Getty) sadie-robertson's-red-dress

Francesca Eastwood Francesca, the daughter of Clint Eastwood, looked like she had a little too much fun after a night of partying at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Click here for more pictures of the reality star on X17online.com. (X17) francesca-eastwood

Selena Gomez performs Selena Gomez rocked out in a sexy black leotard and corset-inspired top during WiLD 94.9's FM's Jingle Ball 2015 presented by Capital One at ORACLE Arena in Oakland, California. (Getty for iHeartMedia) selena-gomez-performs

RaeLynn, Blake Shelton, Cassadee Pope Blake Shelton looked like a proud coach with his arms wrapped around two of his most sucessful "Voice" contestants Raelynn (left) and winner Cassadee Pope. The "Voice" girls reunited to honor their former coach at CMT Artist of the Year in Nashville. More: Gwen Stefani Noticeably Absent At Blake Shelton’s Artist Of The Year Honor: Why? (Getty) raelynn,-blake-shelton,-cassadee-pope

Sadie Robertson's new tattoo Sadie Robertson showed off her first tattoo in a new selfie with her grandmother on Instagram. The "Duck Dynasty" star had the word "fearless" inked on her arm to remind herself that she is "fearless in The Name Of Jesus." She added that the tattoo was "daddy approved." Click here for more photos of the reality star on Hollywoodlife.com. (Instagram) sadie-robertson's-new-tattoo

Gillian Anderson Gillian Anderson looked red hot in a sophisticated knee-length dress that she paired with strappy gold sandals at the Evening Standard theatre awards in London. The actress will reprise her "X-Files" role; click here to watch the new trailer. (Getty) gillian-anderson

Kaley Cuoco's interesting outfit Kaley Cuoco didn't dress for the paparazzi. The "Big Bang Theory" star wore an interesting outfit to the gym that included a blue beanie and a ill-fitting purple shorts. Click here for more pictures of Cuoco on X17online.com. (X17online) kaley-cuoco's-interesting-outfit

Eugena Washington "America's Next Top Model" season 7 contestant Eugena Washington looked glamorous in her Playboy magazine shoot. The model posed for a 10-page pictorial inside the magazine as its December Playmate of the Month. Click here to see more of Washington's Playboy photoshoot. (Playboy) eugena-washington

Shannen Doherty is back Shannen Doherty made her first red carpet appearance since revealing she had been diagnosed with breast cancer in August. The former "Charmed" star donned a loose-fitting belted black gown as she attended the 4th Annual Baby2Baby Gala held at 3Labs in Culver City, Calif. (AP) shannen-doherty-is-back

Kylie Jenner's date night Kylie Jenner turned heads in a low-cut black jumpsuit. The reality star wore the sexy outfit on date night with her beau Tyga. Click here for more pictures of Jenner on X17online.com. (X17online) kylie-jenner's-date-night

Lindsey Vonn's health scare Lindsey Vonn shared a picture of herself from a hospital room this weekend. The Olympic skier is no stranger to injuries, but this time her injury wasn't caused on the slopes. "So the story is that my dogs got rowdy fighting over a dang Frisbee and I tried to break it up but got bit instead. Fun weekend," Vonn tweeted on Saturday. Click here to see the graphic photo of Vonn's injury. (Twitter) lindsey-vonn's-health-scare

Charlotte McKinney's sexy look That's a whole lotta leg! Charlotte McKinney chose a sexy black dress with an Angelina Jolie-inspired leg slit for GQ Mexico’s Men of the Year awards. Click here for pictures of the model's sexy Halloween costume. (Getty) charlotte-mckinney's-sexy-look

Miranda Lambert wins Miranda Lambert donned a sheer lace top over a white bra while she proudly showed off her BMI award. She posed with president and CEO Michael O'Neill (left) and writer Jody Williams in Nashville. Click here for more pictures of the country star on Hollywoodlife.com. (Getty) miranda-lambert-wins

Jessica Simpson and Eric Johnson's costumes Jessica Simpson and her husband Eric Johnson dressed up as Christie Brinkley and Clark Griswold from the "National Lampoon Vacation" films. Talk about a beauty and a beast! Click here to see the best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2015. (Instagram) jessica-simpson-and-eric-johnson's-costumes

Nicole Trunfio Is that even a dress? The Australian model walked the red carpet at the ELLE Style Awards in an outfit that was a wardrobe malfunction waiting to happen. What was Nicole Trunfio thinking? Click here to see what the star's are wearing now on Hollywoodlife.com. (Getty) nicole-trunfio

James Franco tattoo? James Franco clearly has a lot of love for his X costar Emma Watson. The actor shared a picture of himself with a tattoo of Watson's face on his neck. But the tat is likely a fake as Franco tagged the artist who gave him the tattoo as Cheyenne Randall who reposted the pic on her account saying, "#shoppedtattoos." She is known for her faux tattoo art. Click here for more pics of Watson on Hollywoodlife.com. (Instagram) james-franco-tattoo?

Sexy Bernie Sanders and Donald Trump Playboy got political this year with some ideas for Halloween costumes. Like Donald Trump or Bernie Sanders? The magazine sexed up the presidential candidates for a 2015 Halloween costume. Click here to see more photos. (Playboy) sexy-bernie-sanders-and-donald-trump

Hailey Baldwin's strappy dress Hailey Baldwin walked the red carpet at the 2015 MTV European Music Awards in Milan, Italy in a barely-there dress. The model showed off her long longs and curves in the strappy mini. (AP) hailey-baldwin's-strappy-dress

Sarah Silverman's black dress Sarah Silverman turned heads in a black dress featuring a plunging neckline at the LA Premiere of "I Smile Back" held at ArcLight Hollywood. It's definitely one of the sexier looks the comedian has ever worn. (AP) sarah-silverman's-black-dress

Beyonce steals the show Beyonce stole the show again. The singer arrived in a sexy purple dress at the Tidal X: 1020 Amplified by HTC concert at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Talk about one hot mama! (AP) beyonce-steals-the-show

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butler Eddie Murphy proudly showed off his girlfriend of three years, Paige Butcher, as they arrived for the Mark Twain prize for Humor honoring Murphy at the Kennedy Center in Washington. PHOTOS: Paige Butler playful at the beach in red bikini (Reuters) eddie-murphy-and-paige-butler

Jessie James Decker gets real New mom for the second time Jessie James Decker shared a photo of her c-section scar on Instagram in an attempt to keep it real with her fans. She wrote, "I appreciate all of the sweet comments about how tiny I look after baby! But I don't want to mislead any mommy's who just had babies and are stressing! I gained 55 pounds with my daughter and only 27 this time...I am still 15 pounds away from what I was originally before I got pregnant with Vivianne. I take occasional walks but haven't done anything yet to try and lose weight and am in no rush...My tummy is still swollen and you can see my c-section scar and pooch!" Click here to see pictures of Decker's new baby on Hollywoodlife.com. (Instagram) jessie-james-decker-gets-real

Selena Gomez performs on 'Today' Selena Gomez performs on NBC's "Today" show in a slinky, black pantsuit with strategically placed cutouts. The singer is busy promoting her new album "Revival." (AP) selena-gomez-performs-on-'today'

Ronda Rousey's late night look Ronda Rousey showed off her sexier side on "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon." The MMA fighter donned a black dress that revealed a lot of skin for the late night talk show. (NBC) ronda-rousey's-late-night-look

Hadid sisters show skin Models Gigi, left, and Bella Hadid stepped out in sexy outfits during Paris Fashion Week. The famous siblings are taking the fashion world by storm. Click here to see photos of Gigi with her boyfriend Joe Jonas (X17online ) hadid-sisters-show-skin

Kaley Cuoco is single again Ryan who? Kaley Cuoco made her first public appearance since announcing her split from Ryan Sweeting on Sept. 25. The "Big Bang Theory" star looked stunning in a little black dress as she attended the Longines International Races Gala on Oct. 1 in Los Angeles. (Shutterstock Rex for EEM) kaley-cuoco-is-single-again

Tara Reid is too thin Tara Reid showed off her scarily-thin figure at the beach in Malibu. The actress has long been criticized for her thin frame telling OK Magazine in 2008, "I'm not too thin. I go up 10 pounds, I do down 10 pounds...I can't win!" Click here for more pictures of Reid's bikini body. (Ability Films) tara-reid-is-too-thin

Dave, is that you? It seems David Letterman is really enjoying his retirement. The comedian looked nearly unrecognizable with a beard. Click here for more snaps of Letterman's new look. (Splash) dave,-is-that-you?-

Miranda shows off skin, beau Miranda Kerr stepped out with her boyfriend Evan Spiegel and showed off her toned tummy in a revealing crop top. For more celebrity snaps, check out X17. (X17Online.com ) miranda-shows-off-skin,-beau

Victoria and David Beckham Victoria Beckham was spotted with an embarrassing wet stain on her pants as she left dinner with her husband David Beckham. The designer was celebrating the one-year anniversary of her London flagship store. She claimed the wet spot was from a spilled drink...click here to see what more she had to say. (Splash) victoria-and-david-beckham

Jessica Simpson shops Jessica Simpson in Beverly Hills, in a tight brown dress and heels, picks up something from the pharmacy with a friend while her husband Eric Johnson wait in the car. For more hot pics of Jessica go to X17Online. jessica-simpson-shops

'Game of Thrones' celebration What's going on here? "Game of Thrones" co-creator David Benioff (top center) flips the bird at a cameraman while his wife, actress Amanda Peet (bottom left), smooches former "GOT" star Pedro Pascal at HBO's Official 2015 Emmy After Party at The Plaza at the Pacific Design Center. Click here for more stylish celebrity couples at the Emmys. (Getty) 'game-of-thrones'-celebration

Sandra Lee is back Sandra Lee made her first public appearance after undergoing surgery in August for complications following her double mastectomy in May. The celebrity chef looked vibrant in a pale pink dress at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday. (AP) sandra-lee-is-back

Kate Upton busts out Kate Upton is busting out. The model attended Harpers BAZAAR ICONS event during Fashion Week in a tight, black dress that left little to the imagination. (AP) kate-upton-busts-out

Salma Hayek shows off Salma Hayek knows how to show off her best assets. The actress arrived in a knee-length dress with a low-cut neckline on the red carpet for the film "Septembers of Shiraz" during the 40th Toronto International Film Festival. (Reuters) salma-hayek-shows-off

Jessica Simpson turns heads Jessica Simpson turned heads in New York City wearing a tight black dress that showed off her cleavage. The top of Simpson's dress appeared to be some sort of corset and the blonde mom finished off the look with a pair of shades. Click here for more must-see star sightings. (Splash News) jessica-simpson-turns-heads

Dwayne Johnson saves pups Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson spent his Labor Day weekend saving puppies. The actor shared a photo of himself with his two new dogs on Instagram after he jumped into his pool, clothed, to pull out one of the pups who couldn't swim. Click here for more photos of The Rock. (Instagram) dwayne-johnson-saves-pups

Taylor Armstrong Former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Taylor Armstrong stumbled out of a VMAs after-party with her husband John Bluher. She wore a fitted dress with platform heel. Click here for more pictures of the couple on X17online.com. (X17online.com) taylor-armstrong

Amber Rose and Blac Chyna Who says there are no female superheroes? Amber Rose and Blac Chyna dressed to kill as their new reality show gets underway. Go to X17Online.com for more pics of the daring duo. (X17) amber-rose-and-blac-chyna

Amanda Bynes dresses down Amanda Bynes dressed casually to meet her probation officer at a police station in West Hollywood. The actress has less than a year of her probation sentence of driving with a suspended license. Click here for more pictures of the star on X17Online.com. (X17online.com) amanda-bynes-dresses-down

Mayim Bialik's modest look Mayim Bialik donned a modest and stylish black dress at the Television Academy's 67th Emmy Performance Peer Group Celebration in Beverly Hills. The actress told FOX411 that she values modest dressing saying, "Being a modest dresser, that for me is a certain amount of my religious faith -- privacy and chastity. Just because I have a body, doesn’t mean it means to be on display." (AP) mayim-bialik's-modest-look

Emma Roberts' new ad Emma Robertsons showed her softer side in a new campaign for Aerie. The "Scream Queens" actress stripped down to her bra and underwear in one of the sexier photos. (Ali Mitton) emma-roberts'-new-ad

Carmen Electra Carmen Electra showed off her glowing tan and bare midriff in a blue ensemble on Saturday. The actress was clearly dressed for the California weather. (AP) carmen-electra

Stana Katic Stana Katic proved yet again that she can rock any red carpet. The "Castle" star looked smoking in a white dress with a plunging neckline at the premiere of "Hand of God" held at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles. (AP) stana-katic

Christine Ouzounian Ben Affleck's ex-nanny Christine Ouzounian is all smiles as she leavesa private residence in Los Angeles and hops into her $43,000+ Lexus that the actor reportedly gave her. Click here for more photos of Ouzounian. (X17online.com) christine-ouzounian

Elle Fanning in 'About Ray' Elle Fanning takes on the role of a transgender teen in the upcoming film "About Ray." Fanning stars as Ray, a teenager who is transitioning from female to male. The film also stars Tate Donovan, Susan Sarandon and Naomi Watts. Click here to watch the trailer. (Courtesy of Big Beach Films) elle-fanning-in-'about-ray'

Chrissy Teigen business attire Chrissy Teigen's idea of business attire? A pinstriped bra comb for the panel of her new television series "Fablife" at the Television Critics Association Cable Summer Press Tour in Beverly Hills, California. (Reuters) chrissy-teigen-business-attire

Matthew and Rooster McConaughey Move over Matt, there's a new McConaughey in town. Matthew McConaughey's older brother Rooster has a new show on CNBC. Think "Shark Tank" but Texas-style. Rooster teamed up with Gil Prather and Butch Gilliam for the new show. Do you see the family resemblance? (Reuters/CNBC) matthew-and-rooster-mcconaughey

Carrie Underwood's post-baby bod Carrie Underwood showed off her post-baby bod in a pair of Daisy Dukes while shooting a music video in the Mojave Desert. The new mom paired the shorts with a simple white tee and over-the-knew brown cowboy boots. She's not the only country singer with a fit figure. Click here for LeAnn Rimes' sexiest bikini looks. (AKM Images/GSI Media) carrie-underwood's-post-baby-bod

Eva Longoria's blue look Eva Longoria showed off her killer curves in an electric blue dress at the LA Special Screening of "Kahlil Gibran's The Prophet" held at LACMA's Bing Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP) eva-longoria's-blue-look

Miranda Lambert and RaeLynn What's the best way to get over heartbreak? For Miranda Lambert it's Jesus, girlfriends and coffee. The newly single star shared a makeup-free picture with fellow singer RaeLynn saying, "Thank you Jesus for girlfriends and coffee. Oh and concealer! #wewokeuplikethis." Click here for more pictures of the "Automatic" singer. (Instagram) miranda-lambert-and-raelynn

LeAnn Rimes loves the Ravens LeAnn Rimes wants you to know just how much she loves the Baltimore Ravens. It looks like the singer was in such a rush to share the love that she forgot to put pants on before snapping this Instagram picture. She wrote, "One more for #Baltimore@Ravens #LRBaltimore." Click here for more celebrity snaps of the day. (Instagram) leann-rimes-loves-the-ravens

George Bush, Katy Perry and Bill Clinton Katy Perry for president? The pop star posed with former presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton and jokingly captioned the pictures, "42, 43, 46?!" Click here to see what else the stars are up to on Instagram. (Instagram) george-bush,-katy-perry-and-bill-clinton

Nina Dobrev and Kate Hudson Nina Dobrev (left) and Kate Hudson looked equally radiant at Leonardo DiCaprio's 2nd Annual Saint-Tropez Gala. The former "Vampire Diaries" star showed off her glowing skin in a white dress with gold accents while Hudson played peekaboo with the cameras in a black dress with cutouts. Click here for more pictures of the star-studded bash. (Getty) nina-dobrev-and-kate-hudson

Charlotte McKinney's white dress Charlotte McKinney showed off her tan and long legs in a short white dress during Miami Swim Week at Galore Magazine's launch party. The model posed for a picture at the Miami Beach Edition-hosted event. (World Red Eye/BFA) charlotte-mckinney's-white-dress

'8 Simple Rules' reunion Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting shared a picture of herself and her "8 Simple Rules" siblings. The actress and her former cast mates, Amy Davidson and Martin Spanjers reunited to remember the death of their on-screen grandfather, James Garner who died last year. Click here for more TV show cast reunions. (Instagram) '8-simple-rules'-reunion

Lindsey Vonn and sister Karin Kildow Lindsey Vonn brought her sister Karin Kildow as her date to the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports Awards in Westwood, California. The professional skier is newly single following her split from Tiger Woods. Click here for more pictures of the stunning athlete. (Getty) lindsey-vonn-and-sister-karin-kildow

Christie Brinkley and her brood Christie Brinkley and her beautiful brood soaked up some sun while on a family vacation. The proud mama showed off her eldest (with Billy Joel), Alexa, 29, and her two kids with ex-husband Peter Cook, Jack, 20, and Sailor, 17. It's hard to believe the model is old enough to have a 29-year-old! Click here for more hot bikini bods in Hollywood. (Instagram) christie-brinkley-and-her-brood

Michelle Rodriguez's silver dress Michelle Rodriguez stunned in silver at Jean-Paul Gaultier's fall-winter 2015/2016 Haute Couture fashion collection presented in Paris, France. The ensemble is a far cry from the actress' typically tomboyish style. (AP) michelle-rodriguez's-silver-dress

Bella Thorne's beau Bella Thorne proudly showed off her new boyfriend Gregg Sulkin at The h.wood Group's "Red, White and Bootsy" Bootsy Bellows pop up at Nobu Malibu. The teen star and her handsome beau spent the holiday weekend together in Florida. (The h.wood Group) bella-thorne's-beau

What's Demi wearing? Demi needs a need stylist pronto! The singer chose a strange ensemble for her "Cool For The Summer" single release party in New York City. Nothing about this look worked from her strappy sandals to the high-waisted jean shorts and Lovato's black bra. The typically-stylish singer needs a new look. (Getty) what's-demi-wearing?

Friendly exes There's no "Bad Blood" between Taylor Swift and her ex Joe Jonas. Despite being dumped via phone call, Swift and Jonas (left) seemed to be having a great time in London along with Swift's current beau, Calvin Harris (right), Karlie Kloss (center) and Gigi Hadid (second from left). The singer captioned the pic, "Little known fact: Karlie is secretly an unofficial historian/London tour guide. Kind of." Click here for more pictures of Swift on Hollywoodlife.com. (Instagram) friendly-exes

Sarah Hyland and Dominic Sherwood Sarah Hyland showed off her killer curves and new man at the Much Music Awards. The "Modern Family" actress and her model beau Dominic Sherwood got a little handsy on the red carpet. Hyland and Sherwood both chose black ensembles for the event and Hyland didn't shy away from showing a little (okay, a lot) of skin. Click here for more photos of the actress on Hollywoodlife.com. (Reuters/Getty) sarah-hyland-and-dominic-sherwood

Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow Lisa Kudrow joined her "Friend's" co-star Matthew Perry when she showed up to present him with a special award recognizing his efforts to help those struggling with addiction. Perry, who has battled addiction himself, was honored at Phoenix House's Beverly Hills gala. (Getty) matthew-perry-and-lisa-kudrow

Selena Gomez channels Angelina Jolie Selena Gomez channeled her inner Angelina Jolie in a blood-red dress with a slit all the way up her thigh. It's a pretty sexy look for the former Disney star who posed for photographers to promote the film, "Hotel Transylvania 2", at the Summer of Sony 6 Edition photo call in Cancun, Mexico. (AP) selena-gomez-channels-angelina-jolie

Sandra Bullock's steely look We dare Sandra Bullock to look less fabulous. The actress gave photographers a steely look upon arriving at the World premiere of the film "Minions" in London. (AP) sandra-bullock's-steely-look

Lindsey Vonn goes 'Jurassic' Take that Tiger! Woods' ex Lindsey Vonn put her best legs forward at the "Jurassic World" premiere in Hollywood, Calif. The award-winning alpine ski racer showed off her toned figure in a reptilian-inspired dress that was appropriate for the occasion. (Getty) lindsey-vonn-goes-'jurassic'

Miranda Lambert a proud 'tomato' Miranda Lambert is proud of being a "tomato." The star donned the red shirt in support of female country singers after radio consultant Keith Hill said they don't belong on country radio. He said male singers are the "lettuce" in a salad, while female singers are just the "tomatoes." Lambert quickly fought back on Twitter saying, "I am gonna do everything in my power to support and promote female singer/songwriters in country music. Always." Her new shirt is the latest way she's showing her support. (Instagram) miranda-lambert-a-proud-'tomato'

Mayim Bialik loves animals Mayim Bialik wants you to know how much she loves cats and why you should too. "The Big Bang Theory" actress showed her love for the cuddly critters as she posed with two kittens from spcaLA. Bialik said she hopes to shed a positive light on cats which she says some times have a bad rep as pets according to a new study from PetSmart Charities. (Doug Davis/Invision for PetSmart Charities/AP) mayim-bialik-loves-animals

Nicky and Paris Hilton Paris Hilton joined her younger sister Nicky for a celebration worthy of the hotel heiress siblings. The girls celebrated Nicky's upcoming wedding at the 1 Hotel Southbeach where Paris donned a pink lace number and cat ears to DJ her sister's party at the W Hotel's Wall. Nicky and her bridesmaids enjoyed Belvedere Vodka cocktails and champagne at the Miami-based bash while Paris spun top EDM hits. (World Red Eye) nicky-and-paris-hilton

Jessica looking worse for wear After watching Evan Ross perform at Sayers Club in Los Angeles, Jessica Simpson needed a helping hand from husband Eric Johnson as they made their way to the car. For more pics of Jessica's tipsy night out go to X17Online.com. (X17) jessica-looking-worse-for-wear

Emmanuelle Chriqui Emmanuelle Chriqui looked chic in a long yellow gown as she arrived at the Critics' Choice Television Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel. The actress is reprising her role as Sloan McQuewick in the "Entourage" film. (AP) emmanuelle-chriqui

Molly Sims' ladies night Molly Sims left her kids at home for a night out with the ladies. Celebrating her publicist Lauren Kucerak's bachelorette party, Sims enjoyed a private dinner under the stars at 1 Hotel South Beach in Miami. (World Red Eye) molly-sims'-ladies-night

Rumer Willis' bikini body Hard work pays off. Rumer Willis showed off her post-"Dancing With the Stars" body in an aerie bikini in Los Angeles this weekend. The star spent her Memorial Day showing off her toned physique and tossing around a football with friends. (Michael Simon, StarTraks Photo) rumer-willis'-bikini-body

Kaley dyes her eyebrows Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting shocked fans with her pink hair, and the actress took her look to the next level when she debuted wacky pink eyebrows over Memorial Day weekend. (Instagram ) kaley-dyes-her-eyebrows

Natalie Portman causes a stir Natalie Portman caused a stir in Cannes. The actress' cheeky dress raised eyebrows when Portman turned around to reveal her black underwear underneath the sheer "Black Swan"-inspired dress. (AP/Reuters) natalie-portman-causes-a-stir

Hannah Davis is summer ready The Sports Illustrated cover girl is ready for the summer. The new face of OP's summer line, showed off her bikini body in one of the collections' two-pieces. Oddly enough for someone so celebrated for cavorting in a bikini, Davis says that actually she prefers one-piece suits. (OP) hannah-davis-is-summer-ready

Kelly Bensimon steps out Kelly Bensimon stepped out looking exhausted in NYC's Soho neighborhood. The reality star had bags under her eyes with her brunette locks loose and natural. Click here for more pictures of Bensimon on X17online.com. (X17) kelly-bensimon-steps-out

Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber Cindy Crawford walked the red carpet at the premiere of "Tomorrowland" with her mini-me daughter by her side. Can you believe Kaia is only 13? (Getty) cindy-crawford-and-kaia-gerber

Danica McKellar dared to bare Danica McKellar dared to bare in a strange outfit at the LA Premiere of "Where Hope Grows" held at Arclight Cinemas Hollywood. The actress' grey outfit, while flattering, failed to impress especially coupled with a black hat. McKellar should seek a new stylist pronto! (AP) danica-mckellar-dared-to-bare

Eric Decker plants one on Jessie Eric Decker plants one on his very pregnant wife Jessie James Decker. The couple, who recently announced they are having a boy, couldn't seem to keep their hands off of each other at the iHeartRadio Country Festival this weekend. (Getty on behalf of iHeartMedia) eric-decker-plants-one-on-jessie

Vanessa Milano, Nick Lachey and Sarah Hyland The stars put on their Kentucky Derby best this weekend. Sarah Hyland, of "Modern Family," and Vanessa Milano along with her husband Nick Lachey looked Southern chic in their formal spring attire while signing a three-liter bottle of G.H.MUMM, the official champagne of the Derby, for charity.



(G.H.MUMM) vanessa-milano,-nick-lachey-and-sarah-hyland

Kate and Oliver Hudson Too close for comfort? Kate Hudson and her brother Oliver shared a smooch on the lips after enjoying lunch together. The siblings are close, but the awkward kiss couldn't help but give us the creeps. Click here for more pictures of the smooching siblings on X17online.com. (X17) kate-and-oliver-hudson

Salma Hayek stuns Salma Hayek looked sultry in silver at the screening of "The Prophet" in Beirut. The actress turned director showed off her curves in the glamorous gown as she celebrated the film that was inspired by the book that helped Hayek to explore her relationship with her late Lebanese grandfather. (Reuters) salma-hayek-stuns

Kaley Cuoco changes it up Kaley Cuoco changed up her hairdo yet again. "The Big Bang Theory" actress showed off her new hair color on Instagram. "Have wanted to do this for years! Finally went pretty in pink!" she wrote. Click here to see what all the stars are up to on Instagram. (Instagram) kaley-cuoco-changes-it-up

Kate Hudson Birthday Kate Hudson rang in her 36th birthday looking like one hot mess. The mom-of-two threw a "hot mess"-themed party to celebrate with her friends and she definitely dressed the part. Jewelry designer and wife of actor Toby McGuire, Jennifer Meyer, also joined in on the fun as she celebrated her 38th. (Instagram) kate-hudson-birthday

Cindy Crawford's date night Cindy Crawford donned a sexy black dress for date night with her equally handsome hubby Rande Garber. The two spent their evening dining with Jim Belushi at Craig's Restaurant in West Hollywood. Click here for more pictures of the couple on X17online.com. (X17) cindy-crawford's-date-night

Melissa Joan Hart's family time Melissa Joan Hart rang in her 39th birthday with her family by her side. The actress, her husband and their three kids enjoyed the Caribbean sun at Generations Riviera Maya by Karisma. The family-orientated former child star couldn't think of a better way to celebrate. melissa-joan-hart's-family-time

Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox Reunited and it feels so good! Former "Friends" costars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox goofed around at a screening of the film "Just Before I Go" in Los Angeles. Click here for more pictures of the star on HollywoodLife.com. (Getty) jennifer-aniston-and-courteney-cox

Sadie's green look Sadie Robertson walked the camouflage carpet at the premiere of the "Duck Commander Musical" in Las Vegas. The "Dancing With the Stars" runner up looked stunning in an elegant teal dress. (Getty) sadie's-green-look

Crystal Hefner Hugh Hefner's wife Crystal showed off her DJing skills at Coachella while guests enjoyed Caffeinated Club at the Influential House in Rancho Mirage, CA this weekend. The 28-year-old couldn't help but add some Playboy flare to her headphones. (The Influential House) crystal-hefner

Rebel's raunchy style Rebel Wilson shows off her racy outfit at the MTV Movie Awards at the Nokia Theatre on Sunday, April 12, 2015, in Los Angeles. (AP) rebel's-raunchy-style-

Jennie Garth and Dave Abrams Jennie Garth is off the market! The 43-year-old actress celebrated her birthday at the Dreams Tulum Resort & Spa in Mexico with her love Dave Abrams. The couples' reps confirmed their engagement to People Thursday. Click here for more pictures of the happy couple on vacation on X17online.com. (X17) jennie-garth-and-dave-abrams

Kate Hudson's spring look Kate Hudson is ready for spring! The mom-of-two was spotted looking flawless in a low-cut floral dress picking up fresh juice. Click here for more pictures of Hudson from X17online.com. (X17online.com) kate-hudson's-spring-look

Ireland Baldwin in hospital Alec Baldwin's daughter tweeted the hospital picture above on April 3 and wrote "appendicitis swag thanks for all of your concern."

(Twitter ) ireland-baldwin-in-hospital

Deborah Ann Woll The "True Blood" actress has ditched her red locks for a lighter look. Woll showed off her new blond do at the premiere of the Netflix original series "Marvel's Daredevil" in Los Angeles. Tell us which look you prefer on Twitter @FOX411. (AP/Reuters) deborah-ann-woll

Katy Perry and her pup Katy Perry showed off her pup Butters at the premiere screening of "Katy Perry: The Prismatic World Tour" in Los Angeles. (Reuters) katy-perry-and-her-pup

Joanna Krupa's little white dress Krupa, of "Real Housewives of Miami" fame is ready for summer in a little white dress. The 35-year-old enjoyed dinner in West Hollywood while showing off her new shorter hairdo. Click here for more photos of the Polish beauty from X17online.com. (X17) joanna-krupa's-little-white-dress

Christina Hendricks goes blonde Christina Hendricks shocked fans when she ditched her famous red locks for a blonde due in her new Clairol ad. The actress, who plays Joan Holloway on "Mad Men," has been a redhead for 20 years but it looks like she was ready for a change. (Reuters/Instagram/Clairol) christina-hendricks-goes-blonde

Chrissy Teigen looks smoking Justin Bieber might have been the one getting roasted, but it was Chrissy Teigen that looked smoking at the Comedy Central event. She posed in a sultry, black dress at the Sony Studios in Culver City, California. (Reuters) chrissy-teigen-looks-smoking

Taylor Swift's cat scratch Ouch! Taylor Swift's cat Meredith gave the singer a nasty scratch on her leg. The "Blank Space" singer poked fun at reports that she had her legs insured for $40 million dollars by saying, "Great work Meredith. I was just trying to love you and now you owe me 40 million dollars." Photos: Stars and their adorable pets (Instagram) taylor-swift's-cat-scratch

Sean Penn and Charlize Theron pose Charlize Theron and Sean Penn looked like a happy couple at the premiere of his new movie "The Gunman." The couple of one year have gotten serious very quickly with reports that Penn plans to adopt Theron's son, Jackson. The actor recently said he could see himself marrying the South African native. (Reuters) sean-penn-and-charlize-theron-pose

Lindsay Lohan Photoshopped? Lindsay Lohan went a little overboard with Photoshop in a new Instagram pic. The actress wrote, "My feet look red lol- had to take that out. Only real red is my hair." Perhaps she was trying to distract from her obvious Photoshop fail?The area behind her behind appears to be totally warped and her fans called her out for the editing. "Biggest Photoshop fail of all time," one user commented. (Instagram) lindsay-lohan-photoshopped?

Matthew Lewis Neville Longbottom is all grown up! A new picture of British actor Matthew Lewis, who got his start as the nerdy and adorable "Harry Potter" character, is setting the Internet on fire. His "Harry Potter" costar Emma Watson shared the pic of Lewis as a hunky solider in BBC Three's "Bluestone 42." Matt's definitely left his awkward stage behind. (Reuters/BBC Three) matthew-lewis

Jared Leto's new look Is that you Jared Leto? The musician and actor made a drastic change to his look. Leto channeled his inner Draco Malfoy by chopping off his long locks and dying them platinum blonde. (Instagram/Twitter/Reuters) jared-leto's-new-look

Michael Richards, Jason Alexander and Jerry Seinfeld It's a (mini) "Seinfeld" reunion! While they were short one Julia Louis-Dreyfus, "Seinfeld" stars (from left) Michael Richards, Jason Alexander and Jerry Seinfeld were reunited for a good cause. The actors met up Wednesday for a charity event to benefit Baby Buggy. It's great to see the crew back together again after 17 years. (Getty) michael-richards,-jason-alexander-and-jerry-seinfeld

Jessie James Decker's pregnant Jessie James Decker announced over Instagram that she's got another bun in her oven! The country singer gave birth just under a year ago to her first child, Vivianne, with husband Eric Decker. "Vivianne is so excited because she is going to be a big sister! We are over the moon about having another baby!!!" she wrote. (Instagram) jessie-james-decker's-pregnant

Miranda Lambert, Gwen Sebastian and RaeLynn Miranda Lambert and her tour mates got matching tattoos in Tulsa over the weekend. The country queen (l), her backup vocalist Gwen Sebastian (c) and opening act RaeLynn (r) debuted their new ink on Instagram. "Inked in perfect harmony," Lambert wrote with a picture of their new musical note tattoos. PICS: Seeing Double? Stars Who Have the Same Tattoos (Instagram) miranda-lambert,-gwen-sebastian-and-raelynn

Chrissy Teigen darker locks Chrissy Teigen debuted a new look on Instagram. The model traded in her lighter locks for a dark brown. She snapped a pic of her new do and coupled with her intense eyeliner, it made for a scary snap. MORE: Chrissy's shocking Oscars confession (Instagram) chrissy-teigen-darker-locks