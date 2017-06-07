CMT Awards 2017: So hot and so not
Kelsea Ballerini: So hot
Kelsea Ballerini chose a risque look for Wednesday night's CMT Awards. The country singer's black-and-white dress had cut outs around her waist as well as a thigh-high slit.
(Reuters)
Danielle Bradbery: So hot
"The Voice" winner showed off her long legs and tight tummy in a white crop top and matching shorts. She covered up a bit with a glam jacket.
(Reuters)
Lauren Alaina: So not
While we're big fans of the "American Idol" alum, we're not big fans of her strange outfit choice.
(Reuters)
Luke and Caroline Bryan: So hot
Talk about a good looking couple! Luke Bryan, looking dapper in a suit, seemed more than happy to have his wife Caroline by his side.
(Reuters)
RaeLynn: So not
We love you RaeLynn...just not this dress.
(Reuters)
Lady Antebellum: So hot
Lady Antebellum's got style! The country trio all looked stunning on the red carpet.
(Reuters)
