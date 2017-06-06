50+ hottest stars 50+

Over-50 is the new under-40. Here are our picks for the sexiest AARP members.

Meg Ryan: 1961 Meg Ryan showed off her fit figure in a white gown with a plunging neckline. She wore her hair in her classic curls and proved she's still got it 50+. (AP) meg-ryan:-1961

Robin Wright: 1966 "House of Cards" star Robin Wright stunned on the red carpet in a revealing black dress. It's hard to believe she's a child of the '60s! Click here for more pics of hot red carpet looks. (Getty) robin-wright:-1966

Shania Twain: 1965 Shania Twain rocked the red carpet at the 2016 CMT Artist of the Year Awards in Nashville. The country superstar put her slim figure on display in black jumpsuit with a sexy cutout that showed just the right amount of skin. Related: Carrie Underwood teases next album (Getty) shania-twain:-1965

Allison Janney: 1959 "Mom" star Allison Janney has never looked better. The Boston native managed to make her sleek black dress with a plunging neckline look age appropriate while still showing off her gams. (AP) allison-janney:-1959

Elle Macpherson: 1964 The supermodel, born in 1964, stunned flaunted her bikini body while taking a family vacation in St. Tropez. The Australian native shared her fitness secrets on Instagram last year. "Super greens… After super swim," she wrote. She's not the only hot Hollywood mom; Reese Witherspoon flaunted her body in a teeny pink bikini. (Reuters/FameFlynet) elle-macpherson:-1964

Lea Thompson: 1961 Thompson showed off her impressive figure in a flirty silver dress at a cocktail party hosted by Vanity Fair and Spike TV. It's hard to believe this beauty was born in 1961! (Reuters) lea-thompson:-1961

Reba: 1955 The country legend looks like she hasn't aged at all since her "Fancy" days. Reba admits that while she's not ashamed of her age, she does "fight aging every day." (AP) reba:-1955

Sheryl Crow: 1962 We know the singer thinks "A Change Would Do You Good," but please Sheryl, don't change at all! The folk singer looks as though she hasn't aged one day since releasing her first album, Tuesday Night Music Club, in 1993. (Reuters) sheryl-crow:-1962

Sandra Bullock: 1964 Don't call her over-the-hill! Bullock brought in her 50th birthday in 2014 as the top highest paid actress, according to Forbes . The "Gravity" star brought in a whopping $51 million. (Reuters) sandra-bullock:-1964

Craig Morgan: 1964 It's hard to believe that Craig Morgan is old enough to have served nearly two decades in the military and another 10 years as a successful country artist. The "International Harvester" singer might also want to consider a career as a firefighter. In 2011, he saved two children from a home fire in Tennessee. Is there anything Morgan can't do? (Reuters) craig-morgan:-1964

Helen Hunt: 1963 . The actress shows off her awesome body while on set for her new film "Ride." Guess metabolism doesn't slow down after the age of 30 after all. Click here for more pics of the 51-year-old's bikini body (AKM-GSI) helen-hunt:-1963

Courteney Cox: 1964 We'd like to see some identification please because we're having a hard time believe Cox is 50. The "Cougar Town" actress turned the big 5-0 in June, 2014 and the actress has never looked better. Click here for more pictures of her bikini body. (FameFlynet) courteney-cox:-1964

Sharon Stone: 1958 She may be waaaaaay on the wacky side, but she's still superhot for an over 50. (GQ) sharon-stone:-1958

Christie Brinkley: 1954 Christie is still hotter than most 20-somethings. What was Peter Cook thinking? And Billy Joel for that matter? Fools, if you ask us. (Reuters) christie-brinkley:-1954

Brad Pitt: 1963 When Brad Pitt turned 50, AARP magazine celebrated with a mock cover to help him ring in the big 5-0. We celebrated by adding him to our 50 hottest stars over 50 list. Hubba, hubba. (AARP) brad-pitt:-1963

Johnny Depp: 1963 Nobody can be this cool at over 50, but somehow Johnny is! (Reuters) johnny-depp:-1963

Marcia Cross: 1962 Marcia has always been outspoken about her love for sunscreen. That must be how she keeps that young glow. (Reuters) marcia-cross:-1962

David Duchovny: 1960 David has the perfect look for his character Hank Moody on "Californication," a man young at heart, albeit a bit reckless. (Reuters) david-duchovny:-1960

Roma Downey: 1960 The singer-turned-actress is the same age as her equally young looking and handsome husband, Mark Burnett. (Reuters) roma-downey:-1960

Gina Gershon: 1962 Someone please check her birth certificate because this cannot possibly be true. (Reuters) gina-gershon:-1962

Daniel Day Lewis: 1957 One of the hottest actors from across the pond. (Ruters) daniel-day-lewis:-1957

Vanessa Williams: 1963 Back in 2004 Vanessa admitted that her youthful glow was due to Botox, calling it "a miracle drug, no cutting, nothing." "I love it," she says of the injections. "But I also want to act so I don't do it to freeze my face." (Reuters) vanessa-williams:-1963

Valerie Bertinelli: 1960 Valerie Bertinelli DOB: April 23, 1960 Val has been in the spotlight since her teens, so it's hard to believe she's in her sixth decade of life. (Reuters) (Reuters) valerie-bertinelli:-1960

Demi Moore: 1962 Demi is a perfect example of someone in Hollywood who is clearly aging backwards. (Reuters) demi-moore:-1962

Clooney_50 Does he ever age? For more pics of George, go to x17online.com. (AXMalibu/X17online.com) clooney_50

Fran Drescher: 1957 Her good looks help you forget about her voice. (AP) fran-drescher:-1957

Andie MacDowell: 1958 The L'Oreal lady looks mighty good. (Reuters) andie-macdowell:-1958

Heather Locklear and Jack Wagner: 1961, 1959 Heather Locklear and Jack Wagner are like what Barbie and Ken would look like in their 50s - Jack is two years older than Heather. Unlike Barbie and Ken, these two couldn't keep a good thing going and are no longer together. For more pics of Heather and Jack, go to x17online.com. (X17online.com) heather-locklear-and-jack-wagner:-1961,-1959

Paula Abdul: 1962 The former "American Idol" judge turned 50 on June 19, 2012. Not sure if it's the fact that she's with Minnie Mouse or not, but she still manages to look like she's in her 30s. (AP) paula-abdul:-1962

Joan Allen: 1956 The Academy Award winner doesn't look a day over 40. (AP) joan-allen:-1956

Michelle Pfeiffer: 1958 After two decades in Hollywood, the stunning star's face remains as beautiful as ever. The actress recently starred in "Cheri," (2009) a film about a 20-something guy who falls for a woman "of a certain age." We understand why. Stars like Pfeiffer hate the term cougar, so we'll stick with "superfox." (Reuters) michelle-pfeiffer:-1958

Antonio Banderas: 1960 It's hard to believe Banderas looks this good! (AP) antonio-banderas:-1960

Rita Wilson: 1956 Tom Hanks has had this hottie on his arm since 1988. (AP) rita-wilson:-1956

Julie Louis-Dreyfus: 1961 Long gone are the days of frizzy "Seinfeld" hair. Elaine looks hot. (AP) julie-louis-dreyfus:-1961

Gloria Estefan: 1957 The Latin singer is very caliente. (AP) gloria-estefan:-1957

Katey Segal: 1954 What a looker. Peg Bundy's still got it. (Reuters) katey-segal:-1954

Kevin Costner: 1955 The "Dances With Wolves" star is still batting those bedroom eyes. (AP) kevin-costner:-1955

Patricia Heaton: 1958 Patricia has openly spoken about getting plastic surgery. We want the number of her surgeon! (AP) patricia-heaton:-1958-

Julianne Moore: 1960 The "Crazy, Stupid, Love" star is red hot. (Reuters) julianne-moore:-1960

Kim Cattrall: 1956 She still flaunts her body in a bikini! And looks great doing it! (Reuters) kim-cattrall:-1956

Tom Hanks: 1965 From "Bosom Buddies" to manly man. (AP) tom-hanks:-1965

Kim Basinger: 1953 Apparently not having Alec Baldwin around is beneficial to one's hotness. We're kidding. But she looks pretty darn amazing! (AP) kim-basinger:-1953

Dennis Quaid: 1954 This sexy star recently opened up about his drug abuse in his youth. But it seems he got his act together way before it affected his looks! (AP) dennis-quaid:-1954

Denzel Washington: 1954 Even with that weird broken finger he has that sticks out to the side, he is sexy. (AP) denzel-washington:-1954

Geena Davis: 1956 Smart and beautiful. (AP) geena-davis:-1956

Kevin Bacon: 1958 Oh Kevin, you'll never lose your appeal. (Reuters) kevin-bacon:-1958

Oprah Winfrey: 1954 Her Oprahness is like a fine wine; she gets better with age. (Reuters) oprah-winfrey:-1954

Mary Steenburgen: 1953 Mary is as adorable as ever. (Reuters) mary-steenburgen:-1953

Emma Thompson: 1959 This Brit beauty is all elegance. (AP) emma-thompson:-1959

Pierce Brosnan: 1953 Bond, James Bond. And oh so hot. (AP) pierce-brosnan:-1953

Ellen Barkin: 1954 If there were a beauty pageant for people 50-and-over, Ellen would win. (Reuters) ellen-barkin:-1954

Mel Gibson: 1956 If you can overlook his recent personal troubles, he's still quite a looker. (AP) mel-gibson:-1956

Angela Bassett: 1958 Above 50? We don't believe it. (AP) angela-bassett:-1958

Viggo Mortensen: 1958 Yes, he's in his 50s, not 30s. Crazy, right? (Reuters) viggo-mortensen:-1958

Holly Hunter: 1958 Hunter is still super sexy. (Reuters) holly-hunter:-1958