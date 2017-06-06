50+ hottest stars 50+
Over-50 is the new under-40. Here are our picks for the sexiest AARP members.
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/
Meg Ryan: 1961
Meg Ryan showed off her fit figure in a white gown with a plunging neckline. She wore her hair in her classic curls and proved she's still got it 50+.
(AP)
meg-ryan:-1961
Robin Wright: 1966
(Getty)
robin-wright:-1966
Shania Twain: 1965
Shania Twain rocked the red carpet at the 2016 CMT Artist of the Year Awards in Nashville. The country superstar put her slim figure on display in black jumpsuit with a sexy cutout that showed just the right amount of skin. Related: Carrie Underwood teases next album
(Getty)
shania-twain:-1965
Allison Janney: 1959
"Mom" star Allison Janney has never looked better. The Boston native managed to make her sleek black dress with a plunging neckline look age appropriate while still showing off her gams.
(AP)
allison-janney:-1959
Elle Macpherson: 1964
The supermodel, born in 1964, stunned flaunted her bikini body while taking a family vacation in St. Tropez. The Australian native shared her fitness secrets on Instagram last year. "Super greens… After super swim," she wrote. She's not the only hot Hollywood mom; Reese Witherspoon flaunted her body in a teeny pink bikini.
(Reuters/FameFlynet)
elle-macpherson:-1964
Lea Thompson: 1961
Thompson showed off her impressive figure in a flirty silver dress at a cocktail party hosted by Vanity Fair and Spike TV. It's hard to believe this beauty was born in 1961!
(Reuters)
lea-thompson:-1961
Reba: 1955
(AP)
reba:-1955
Sheryl Crow: 1962
We know the singer thinks "A Change Would Do You Good," but please Sheryl, don't change at all! The folk singer looks as though she hasn't aged one day since releasing her first album, Tuesday Night Music Club, in 1993.
(Reuters)
sheryl-crow:-1962
Sandra Bullock: 1964
Don't call her over-the-hill! Bullock brought in her 50th birthday in 2014 as the top highest paid actress, according to Forbes
. The "Gravity" star brought in a whopping $51 million.
(Reuters)
sandra-bullock:-1964
Craig Morgan: 1964
It's hard to believe that Craig Morgan is old enough to have served nearly two decades in the military and another 10 years as a successful country artist. The "International Harvester" singer might also want to consider a career as a firefighter. In 2011, he saved two children from a home fire in Tennessee. Is there anything Morgan can't do?
(Reuters)
craig-morgan:-1964
Helen Hunt: 1963
(AKM-GSI)
helen-hunt:-1963
Courteney Cox: 1964
We'd like to see some identification please because we're having a hard time believe Cox is 50. The "Cougar Town" actress turned the big 5-0 in June, 2014 and the actress has never looked better. Click here for more pictures
of her bikini body.
(FameFlynet)
courteney-cox:-1964
Sharon Stone: 1958
She may be waaaaaay on the wacky side, but she's still superhot for an over 50.
(GQ)
sharon-stone:-1958
Christie Brinkley: 1954
Christie is still hotter than most 20-somethings. What was Peter Cook thinking? And Billy Joel for that matter? Fools, if you ask us.
(Reuters)
christie-brinkley:-1954
Brad Pitt: 1963
When Brad Pitt turned 50, AARP magazine celebrated with a mock cover to help him ring in the big 5-0. We celebrated by adding him to our 50 hottest stars over 50 list. Hubba, hubba.
(AARP)
brad-pitt:-1963
Johnny Depp: 1963
Nobody can be this cool at over 50, but somehow Johnny is!
(Reuters)
johnny-depp:-1963
Marcia Cross: 1962
Marcia has always been outspoken about her love for sunscreen. That must be how she keeps that young glow.
(Reuters)
marcia-cross:-1962
David Duchovny: 1960
David has the perfect look for his character Hank Moody on "Californication," a man young at heart, albeit a bit reckless.
(Reuters)
david-duchovny:-1960
Roma Downey: 1960
The singer-turned-actress is the same age as her equally young looking and handsome husband, Mark Burnett.
(Reuters)
roma-downey:-1960
Gina Gershon: 1962
Someone please check her birth certificate because this cannot possibly be true.
(Reuters)
gina-gershon:-1962
Daniel Day Lewis: 1957
One of the hottest actors from across the pond.
(Ruters)
daniel-day-lewis:-1957
Vanessa Williams: 1963
Back in 2004 Vanessa admitted that her youthful glow was due to Botox, calling it "a miracle drug, no cutting, nothing." "I love it," she says of the injections. "But I also want to act so I don't do it to freeze my face."
(Reuters)
vanessa-williams:-1963
Valerie Bertinelli: 1960
Valerie Bertinelli
DOB: April 23, 1960
Val has been in the spotlight since her teens, so it's hard to believe she's in her sixth decade of life.
(Reuters)
(Reuters)
valerie-bertinelli:-1960
Demi Moore: 1962
Demi is a perfect example of someone in Hollywood who is clearly aging backwards.
(Reuters)
demi-moore:-1962
Clooney_50
(AXMalibu/X17online.com)
clooney_50
Fran Drescher: 1957
Her good looks help you forget about her voice.
(AP)
fran-drescher:-1957
Andie MacDowell: 1958
The L'Oreal lady looks mighty good.
(Reuters)
andie-macdowell:-1958
Heather Locklear and Jack Wagner: 1961, 1959
Heather Locklear and Jack Wagner are like what Barbie and Ken would look like in their 50s - Jack is two years older than Heather. Unlike Barbie and Ken, these two couldn't keep a good thing going and are no longer together. For more pics of Heather and Jack, go to x17online.com.
(X17online.com)
heather-locklear-and-jack-wagner:-1961,-1959
Paula Abdul: 1962
The former "American Idol" judge turned 50 on June 19, 2012. Not sure if it's the fact that she's with Minnie Mouse or not, but she still manages to look like she's in her 30s.
(AP)
paula-abdul:-1962
Joan Allen: 1956
The Academy Award winner doesn't look a day over 40.
(AP)
joan-allen:-1956
Michelle Pfeiffer: 1958
After two decades in Hollywood, the stunning star's face remains as beautiful as ever. The actress recently starred in "Cheri," (2009) a film about a 20-something guy who falls for a woman "of a certain age." We understand why. Stars like Pfeiffer hate the term cougar, so we'll stick with "superfox."
(Reuters)
michelle-pfeiffer:-1958
Antonio Banderas: 1960
It's hard to believe Banderas looks this good!
(AP)
antonio-banderas:-1960
Rita Wilson: 1956
Tom Hanks has had this hottie on his arm since 1988.
(AP)
rita-wilson:-1956
Julie Louis-Dreyfus: 1961
Long gone are the days of frizzy "Seinfeld" hair. Elaine looks hot.
(AP)
julie-louis-dreyfus:-1961
Gloria Estefan: 1957
The Latin singer is very caliente.
(AP)
gloria-estefan:-1957
Katey Segal: 1954
What a looker. Peg Bundy's still got it.
(Reuters)
katey-segal:-1954
Kevin Costner: 1955
The "Dances With Wolves" star is still batting those bedroom eyes.
(AP)
kevin-costner:-1955
Patricia Heaton: 1958
Patricia has openly spoken about getting plastic surgery. We want the number of her surgeon!
(AP)
patricia-heaton:-1958-
Julianne Moore: 1960
The "Crazy, Stupid, Love" star is red hot.
(Reuters)
julianne-moore:-1960
Kim Cattrall: 1956
She still flaunts her body in a bikini! And looks great doing it!
(Reuters)
kim-cattrall:-1956
Tom Hanks: 1965
From "Bosom Buddies" to manly man.
(AP)
tom-hanks:-1965
Kim Basinger: 1953
Apparently not having Alec Baldwin around is beneficial to one's hotness. We're kidding. But she looks pretty darn amazing!
(AP)
kim-basinger:-1953
Dennis Quaid: 1954
This sexy star recently opened up about his drug abuse in his youth. But it seems he got his act together way before it affected his looks!
(AP)
dennis-quaid:-1954
Denzel Washington: 1954
Even with that weird broken finger he has that sticks out to the side, he is sexy.
(AP)
denzel-washington:-1954
Geena Davis: 1956
Smart and beautiful.
(AP)
geena-davis:-1956
Kevin Bacon: 1958
Oh Kevin, you'll never lose your appeal.
(Reuters)
kevin-bacon:-1958
Oprah Winfrey: 1954
Her Oprahness is like a fine wine; she gets better with age.
(Reuters)
oprah-winfrey:-1954
Mary Steenburgen: 1953
Mary is as adorable as ever.
(Reuters)
mary-steenburgen:-1953
Emma Thompson: 1959
This Brit beauty is all elegance.
(AP)
emma-thompson:-1959
Pierce Brosnan: 1953
Bond, James Bond. And oh so hot.
(AP)
pierce-brosnan:-1953
Ellen Barkin: 1954
If there were a beauty pageant for people 50-and-over, Ellen would win.
(Reuters)
ellen-barkin:-1954
Mel Gibson: 1956
If you can overlook his recent personal troubles, he's still quite a looker.
(AP)
mel-gibson:-1956
Angela Bassett: 1958
Above 50? We don't believe it.
(AP)
angela-bassett:-1958
Viggo Mortensen: 1958
Yes, he's in his 50s, not 30s. Crazy, right?
(Reuters)
viggo-mortensen:-1958
Holly Hunter: 1958
Hunter is still super sexy.
(Reuters)
holly-hunter:-1958
Ellen DeGeneres: 1958
Ellen's the host of a pretty hilarious daytime talk show and she has a Revlon contract. Not too shabby.
(AP)
ellen-degeneres:-1958