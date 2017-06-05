Fox News
Jerry Lewis dead at 91
Jerry Lewis, the rubber-faced, squeaky-voiced comedy legend who starred in movies and musicals and also was known for his unflagging work on behalf of the Muscular Dystrophy Association, died on Sunday.
Jerry Lewis attends the encore session for "The Method to the Madness of Jerry Lewis" in Beverly Hills, July 29, 2011

(REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni)

Comedian Jerry Lewis, wife SanDee and daughter Danielle at the Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, September 11, 2005

(REUTERS/Fred Prouser)

Jerry Lewis and Goldie Hawn with their "Goldene Kamera" awards for their lifetime achievements in Berlin, February 9, 2005

(REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch)

Comedian Jerry Lewis at the 12th annual American Comedy Awards in Los Angeles, February 22, 1998

(REUTERS)

Jerry Lewis appears as a guest on the CNN program Larry King Live in Los Angeles, August 26, 1999

(REUTERS/Rose Prouser)

Jerry Lewis with actress Stella Stevens at a screening of "The Nutty Professor" in Hollywood, October 12, 2004

(REUTERS/Fred Prouser)

Jerry Lewis with wife SanDee Pitnick and daughter Danielle Lewis in Los Angeles, December 7, 2011

(REUTERS/Phil McCarten)

Jerry Lewis holds the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award during the 81st Academy Awards, February 22, 2009

(Reuters/Gary Hershorn)

Jerry Lewis, Tom Hanks and Steve Martin at a screening of the "The Nutty Professor" in Hollywood October 12, 2004

(REUTERS/Fred Prouser)

Jerry Lewis with the Governors Emmy Award he received in Los Angeles, September 11, 2005

(REUTERS/Fred Prouser)

Jerry Lewis during a photocall for the film "Max Rose" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2013

(REUTERS/Regis Duvignau)

Jerry Lewis at the Muscular Dystrophy Association Telethon September 6, 2004, in Los Angeles

(REUTERS/John Hayes)

Cast member Jerry Lewis during a photocall for the film "Max Rose" at the 66th Cannes Film Festival, May 23, 2013

(REUTERS/Regis Duvignau)

