Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

Style

50+ hottest stars 50+
Over-50 is the new under-40. Here are our picks for the sexiest AARP members.
http://www.foxnews.com/">Fox News
http://www.foxnews.com/

Robin Wright: 1966

"House of Cards" star Robin Wright stunned on the red carpet in a revealing black dress. It's hard to believe she's a child of the '60s! Click here for more pics of hot red carpet looks.
(Getty)

Shania Twain: 1965

Shania Twain rocked the red carpet at the 2016 CMT Artist of the Year Awards in Nashville. The country superstar put her slim figure on display in black jumpsuit with a sexy cutout that showed just the right amount of skin. Related: Carrie Underwood teases next album
(Getty)

Allison Janney: 1959

"Mom" star Allison Janney has never looked better. The Boston native managed to make her sleek black dress with a plunging neckline look age appropriate while still showing off her gams.
(AP)

Elle Macpherson: 1964

The supermodel, born in 1964, stunned flaunted her bikini body while taking a family vacation in St. Tropez. The Australian native shared her fitness secrets on Instagram last year. "Super greens… After super swim," she wrote. She's not the only hot Hollywood mom; Reese Witherspoon flaunted her body in a teeny pink bikini.
(Reuters/FameFlynet)

Lea Thompson: 1961

Thompson showed off her impressive figure in a flirty silver dress at a cocktail party hosted by Vanity Fair and Spike TV. It's hard to believe this beauty was born in 1961!
(Reuters)

Reba: 1955

The country legend looks like she hasn't aged at all since her "Fancy" days. Reba admits that while she's not ashamed of her age, she does "fight aging every day."
(AP)

Sheryl Crow: 1962

We know the singer thinks "A Change Would Do You Good," but please Sheryl, don't change at all! The folk singer looks as though she hasn't aged one day since releasing her first album, Tuesday Night Music Club, in 1993.
(Reuters)

Sandra Bullock: 1964

Don't call her over-the-hill! Bullock brought in her 50th birthday in 2014 as the top highest paid actress, according to Forbes. The "Gravity" star brought in a whopping $51 million.
(Reuters)

Craig Morgan: 1964

It's hard to believe that Craig Morgan is old enough to have served nearly two decades in the military and another 10 years as a successful country artist. The "International Harvester" singer might also want to consider a career as a firefighter. In 2011, he saved two children from a home fire in Tennessee. Is there anything Morgan can't do?
(Reuters)

Helen Hunt: 1963

The actress shows off her awesome body while on set for her new film "Ride." Guess metabolism doesn't slow down after the age of 30 after all. Click here for more pics of the 51-year-old's bikini body.
(AKM-GSI)

Courteney Cox: 1964

We'd like to see some identification please because we're having a hard time believe Cox is 50. The "Cougar Town" actress turned the big 5-0 in June, 2014 and the actress has never looked better. Click here for more pictures of her bikini body.
(FameFlynet)

Sharon Stone: 1958

She may be waaaaaay on the wacky side, but she's still superhot for an over 50.
(GQ)

Christie Brinkley: 1954

Christie is still hotter than most 20-somethings. What was Peter Cook thinking? And Billy Joel for that matter? Fools, if you ask us.
(Reuters)

Brad Pitt: 1963

When Brad Pitt turned 50, AARP magazine celebrated with a mock cover to help him ring in the big 5-0. We celebrated by adding him to our 50 hottest stars over 50 list. Hubba, hubba.
(AARP)

Johnny Depp: 1963

Nobody can be this cool at over 50, but somehow Johnny is!
(Reuters)

Marcia Cross: 1962

Marcia has always been outspoken about her love for sunscreen. That must be how she keeps that young glow.
(Reuters)

David Duchovny: 1960

David has the perfect look for his character Hank Moody on "Californication," a man young at heart, albeit a bit reckless.
(Reuters)

Roma Downey: 1960

The singer-turned-actress is the same age as her equally young looking and handsome husband, Mark Burnett.
(Reuters)

Gina Gershon: 1962

Someone please check her birth certificate because this cannot possibly be true.
(Reuters)

Daniel Day Lewis: 1957

One of the hottest actors from across the pond.
(Ruters)

Vanessa Williams: 1963

Back in 2004 Vanessa admitted that her youthful glow was due to Botox, calling it "a miracle drug, no cutting, nothing." "I love it," she says of the injections. "But I also want to act so I don't do it to freeze my face."
(Reuters)

Valerie Bertinelli: 1960

Valerie Bertinelli

DOB: April 23, 1960

Val has been in the spotlight since her teens, so it's hard to believe she's in her sixth decade of life.

(Reuters)

 

(Reuters)

Demi Moore: 1962

Demi is a perfect example of someone in Hollywood who is clearly aging backwards.
(Reuters)

Clooney_50

Does he ever age? For more pics of George, go to x17online.com.
(AXMalibu/X17online.com)

Fran Drescher: 1957

Her good looks help you forget about her voice.
(AP)

Andie MacDowell: 1958

The L'Oreal lady looks mighty good.
(Reuters)

Heather Locklear and Jack Wagner: 1961, 1959

Heather Locklear and Jack Wagner are like what Barbie and Ken would look like in their 50s - Jack is two years older than Heather. Unlike Barbie and Ken, these two couldn't keep a good thing going and are no longer together. For more pics of Heather and Jack, go to x17online.com.
(X17online.com)

Paula Abdul: 1962

The former "American Idol" judge turned 50 on June 19, 2012. Not sure if it's the fact that she's with Minnie Mouse or not, but she still manages to look like she's in her 30s.
(AP)

Joan Allen: 1956

The Academy Award winner doesn't look a day over 40.
(AP)

Michelle Pfeiffer: 1958

After two decades in Hollywood, the stunning star's face remains as beautiful as ever. The actress recently starred in "Cheri," (2009) a film about a 20-something guy who falls for a woman "of a certain age." We understand why. Stars like Pfeiffer hate the term cougar, so we'll stick with "superfox."
(Reuters)

Antonio Banderas: 1960

It's hard to believe Banderas looks this good!
(AP)

Rita Wilson: 1956

Tom Hanks has had this hottie on his arm since 1988.
(AP)

Julie Louis-Dreyfus: 1961

Long gone are the days of frizzy "Seinfeld" hair. Elaine looks hot.
(AP)

Gloria Estefan: 1957

The Latin singer is very caliente.
(AP)

Katey Segal: 1954

What a looker. Peg Bundy's still got it.
(Reuters)

Kevin Costner: 1955

The "Dances With Wolves" star is still batting those bedroom eyes.
(AP)

Patricia Heaton: 1958

Patricia has openly spoken about getting plastic surgery. We want the number of her surgeon!
(AP)

Julianne Moore: 1960

The "Crazy, Stupid, Love" star is red hot.
(Reuters)

Kim Cattrall: 1956

She still flaunts her body in a bikini! And looks great doing it!
(Reuters)

Tom Hanks: 1965

From "Bosom Buddies" to manly man.
(AP)

Kim Basinger: 1953

Apparently not having Alec Baldwin around is beneficial to one's hotness. We're kidding. But she looks pretty darn amazing!
(AP)

Dennis Quaid: 1954

This sexy star recently opened up about his drug abuse in his youth. But it seems he got his act together way before it affected his looks!
(AP)

Denzel Washington: 1954

Even with that weird broken finger he has that sticks out to the side, he is sexy.
(AP)

Geena Davis: 1956

Smart and beautiful.
(AP)

Kevin Bacon: 1958

Oh Kevin, you'll never lose your appeal.
(Reuters)

Oprah Winfrey: 1954

Her Oprahness is like a fine wine; she gets better with age.
(Reuters)

Mary Steenburgen: 1953

Mary is as adorable as ever.
(Reuters)

Emma Thompson: 1959

This Brit beauty is all elegance.
(AP)

Pierce Brosnan: 1953

Bond, James Bond. And oh so hot.
(AP)

Ellen Barkin: 1954

If there were a beauty pageant for people 50-and-over, Ellen would win.
(Reuters)

Mel Gibson: 1956

If you can overlook his recent personal troubles, he's still quite a looker.
(AP)

Angela Bassett: 1958

Above 50? We don't believe it.
(AP)

Viggo Mortensen: 1958

Yes, he's in his 50s, not 30s. Crazy, right?
(Reuters)

Holly Hunter: 1958

Hunter is still super sexy.
(Reuters)

Ellen DeGeneres: 1958

Ellen's the host of a pretty hilarious daytime talk show and she has a Revlon contract. Not too shabby.
(AP)

50+ hottest stars 50+

Over-50 is the new under-40. Here are our picks for the sexiest AARP members.

More From Our Sponsors