The roles that got away

Nicolas Cage as 'Iron Man'

It's hard to picture the Marvel trilogy being as wildly successful without Robert Downey, Jr. starring as Tony Stark, aka "Iron Man." But this movie was a long time in the making before Rob signed on to play the comic book character.

Back in 1997, Nic Cage was one of the first actors to express interest in the part. Luckily for audiences, filming didn't actually begin until a decade later and Robert Downey, Jr was there to save the day, literally.

(Reuters/Paramount Pictures)