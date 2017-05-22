The lovely and talented ladies of country music

Country never sounded (or looked) so good.

Jessie James Decker Jessie James Decker is not only proud of her impressive vocal range, the country star is happy to show off her toned physique. Decker recently spoke about losing her baby weight after having two children with husband Eric Decker. "When I was younger, it was easier to stay in shape. But once I had children, everything changed," she said shared . Her hard worked paid off as can be seen in her sexy black jumpsuit she wore to the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. (Reuters) jessie-james-decker

Shania Twain The Canadian country pop singer is the only female artist in history to have three consecutive albums reach diamond status, certified by the Recording Industry Association of America. (Reuters) shania-twain

Kelsea Ballerini Country music newcover Kelsea Ballerini shows she's got the look to match her talented signing voice. The star posed during People's "Ones To Watch" event celebrating Hollywood's rising and brightest stars. (Reuters) kelsea-ballerini

Jewel The newly single singer, who split from her rodeo star husband Ty Murray this summer, has sold over 27 million albums worldwide and has gained respect across all musical genres. She also showed off her acting skills when she played country music legend June Carter Cash in the Lifetime original movie "Ring of Fire." (Reuters) jewel

Lee Ann Womack Womack has brought us many country classics including, "I Hope You Dance" and "I'll Think of a Reason Later." She has also received five ACM awards, five CMA awards and a Grammy. (Reuters) lee-ann-womack

Jamie Lynn Spears Spears followed in her big sis Britney's footsteps and launched her own singing career. But unlike her pop princess sister, Jamie Lynn went country for her new album "The Journey." (Reuters) jamie-lynn-spears

Lucy Hale “Pretty Little Liars” star Lucy Hale has traded in the Hollywood fast lane for the honky-tonk streets of Nashville with the release of her debut country album, “Road Between.” “Country music is kind of all I know,” the 25-year-old Tennessee native told FOX411. “I started in music and acting came as a surprise to me but I fell in love with acting and music kind of got put on the back burner.” (Reuters) lucy-hale

Jana Kramer Kramer first won over our hearts as Alex Dupre on "One Tree Hill." Now, as a country singer, Kramer has enjoyed much success with her music, including the hit single ""Why Ya Wanna." For more pictures of the singer, go to HollywoodLife.com. (Getty) jana-kramer

Hillary Scott Scott of Lady Antebellum shows off her post-baby bod at the CMT Music Awards. The 28-year-old new mom welcome daughter Eisele with her drummer husband in July 2013. (AP) hillary-scott

Carrie Underwood The "Blown Away" singer blows us away year after year with tunes of heartbreak, love and getting back at cheating ex-boyfriends. Underwood also crossed over into acting when she starred as Maria in NBCs live broadcast of "The Sound of Music." (Reuters) carrie-underwood

Kacey Musgraves Musgraves is undoubtedly one of country musics hottest rising stars. The Follow Your Arrow first made a name for herself in Nashville as a songwriter, penning Miranda Lamberts hit single Mamas Broken Heart. Now with a succsful singing career of her own (she just won ACM album of the year!), Musgraves is currently on tour with pop singer Katy Perry. (Reuters) kacey-musgraves

Miranda Lambert Singer-songwriter Miranda Lambert has come very far from her small town roots in Lindale, Texas to five-time winner of the ACM female vocalist of the year. Grammy? Check. Successful song writer? Check. Hot hubby? Double check. (AP) miranda-lambert

Reba McEntire The Queen of Country's still got it. Can you believe Reba is 59? (Reuters) reba-mcentire

Katie Armiger The Sugar Land, TX native is making a name for herself in country music. After winning a Houston, Texas city-wide competition for young country singers, the auburn singer has released four albums and charted five singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and shes only 22! (Reuters) katie-armiger

Kimberly Schlapman 1/4 of the band "Little Big Town," Schlapman also has her own cooking show on GAC called "Kimberly's Simply Southern." (Reuters) kimberly-schlapman

Sara Evans This 43-year-old mom of three is "Stronger" and looking better than ever with the release of her seventh album. (Reuters) sara-evans

LeAnn Rimes With all of the scandal's surrounding her love life, it's sometimes easy to forget that Rimes is a seriously talented singer. She is considered the youngest country star since Tanya Tucker after releasing Blue at age 13. (Reuters) leann-rimes

Lauren Alaina This Georgia Peach sizzles in red. The 19-year-old was runner up to Scotty McCreery on "American Idol." (Reuters) lauren-alaina

Dolly Parton The "Jolene" singer has penned too many country classics to count. She recently released her 42 studio album "Blue Smoke." (Reuters) dolly-parton

Kimberly Perry The eldest and prettiest (sorry Neil and Reid) Perry sibling boasts killer chops and voluminous hair. The 30-year-old singer is planning a summer wedding to Texas Rangers fiancée J. P. Arencibia. (Reuters) kimberly-perry

Pistol Annies What do you get when you put together strong female vocals, original country tunes and lots of hair spray? In 2011, Miranda Lambert (R) joined Ashley Monroe (L), Angaleena Presley (C) to form the Pistol Annies. The country trio's hit songs include "Hell on Heels" and "Hush Hush. (Reuters) pistol-annies

Trisha Yearwood Garth Brooks' better half, the Grammy and Emmy award winning Yearwood also has her own cooking show called, "Trisha's Southern Kitchen." (Reuters) trisha-yearwood

Julianne Hough The dancer turned actress turned country singer not only steamed up the premiere of her movie "Footloose," in a red jumper, she also brought some raunchiness to country music. The 25-year-old's video for her single Is That So Wrong was dubbed too sexy to air on Country Music Television (CMT). The video features a scantily clad Hough dancing in her apartment. As the video progresses, Hough sheds more layers of clothing. Click here to find out more. (Reuters) julianne-hough

Taylor Swift The talented Swift became the second person, after Garth Brooks, to receive the Country Music Association's Pinnacle Award in 2013. She has sold over 26 million albums and 75 million digital single downloads. (Reuters) taylor-swift

Gretchen Wilson This Grammy winner and self-proclaimed "Redneck Woman" released three new albums in 2013. "Well, I ain't never been the Barbie doll type," she sings. "Some people look down on me, but I don't give a rip." And boy do we believe it. (Reuters) gretchen-wilson

Sheryl Crow Crow looks radiant in hot pink. The singer recently released a new album and has been climbing the country charts ever since. (Reuters) sheryl-crow

Faith Hill Singer, actress and mom of three with husband of nearly two decades Tim McGraw. The "Breathe" singer made a surprise performance with her hubby at the 49th ACMs and not only captivated the audience, but caught McGraws eye as well. Great fun singing with my wife last night! he tweeted. Seeing Faith walk out in that dress for the 1st time took my breath away. Hard to recover." The feelings mutual Tim. (Reuters) faith-hill

Shawna Thompson Thompson and husband Keifer make up the country duo Thompson Square which won the 2013 Academy of Country Music award for vocal duo of the year. (Reuters) shawna-thompson

Karen Fairchild Little Big Town co-founder Fairchild is married to fellow band member Jimi Westbrook. The band has charted 14 songs on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. (Reuters) karen-fairchild

Loretta Lynn Music legend Lynn has still got it at 82. The "Coal Miner's Daughter" is one of the highest respected singers in country music. (Reuters) loretta-lynn

Jennifer Nettles This hot new mama is one half of the country duo Sugarland, but the "That Girl" singer has also recently started a solo career. (Reuters) jennifer-nettles