Then/Now: 'American Idol' winners

Kelly Clarkson: Season 1 Kelly Clarkson wowed the first season of “American Idol” taking home the prize in 2002. Since then, Clarkson has won three Grammy Awards, three MTV awards, 12 Billboard Music Awards and two ACM Awards. Her first single, “A Moment Like This” topped the Billboard Hot 100. In 2013 she married Brandon Blackstock and became country music’s Reba McEntire’s daughter-in-law. And now the singer has just signed on to be a judge for the next season of “The Voice.” (Reuters) kelly-clarkson:-season-1

Ruben Studdard: Season 2 Ruben Studdard won season two of "American Idol," beating out Clay Aiken. Since his time on the singing competition show in 2003, Studdard has released six albums. The 38-year-old was on the 15th season of “The Biggest Loser” in 2013. (Reuters) ruben-studdard:-season-2

Fantasia: Season 3 Fantasia won season three and shortly after her win her single, “I Believe” debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2005, she released a memoir, “Life is Not a Fairy Tale” in which she spoke about the challenges she faced as a teenage mother. (Reuters) fantasia:-season-3

Carrie Underwood: Season 4 Carrie Underwood, possibly one of the biggest stars from "Idol" won season four in 2005 and has since then had tremendous success. She has won 7 Grammy’s, 17 Billboard Music Awards, 11 American Music Awards and even holds a Guinness World Record. She has been on tour with Keith Urban and Brad Paisley along with her own sold out tours. In 2010, she married NFL player Mike Fisher and the couple share one son. (Reuters) carrie-underwood:-season-4

Taylor Hicks: Season 5 Taylor Hicks, easily recognized for his grey hair, won the season five of “Idol” with his R&B style. He was the first "Idol" winner to lock in a deal for a long term residency in Las Vegas from 2012-2013. (Reuters) taylor-hicks:-season-5

Jordin Sparks: Season 6 Jordin Sparks was the youngest “Idol” winner at just 17-years-old. Her self-titled debut album sold more than two million copies. Her collaboration with Chris Brown on “No Air” was the highest-selling single at the time by any “Idol” contestant over three million copies. She dabbled with her own cooking show in 2016 that was not picked up. (Reuters) jordin-sparks:-season-6

David Cook: Season 7 David Cook was the season seven “Idol,” winning America over with his rock sound. He has released four albums since the 2008 win. (Reuters) david-cook:-season-7

Kris Allen: Season 8 Kris Allen won season eight in 2009 becoming the first married contestant to win the show beating runner-up Adam Lambert. He released an album before his time on “Idol” in 2007. Allen released his fifth album in 2015. (Reuters) kris-allen:-season-8

Lee DeWyze: Season 9 Lee DeWyze took home the win for season nine while also having released two albums before his “Idol” victory. He married actress Jonna Walsh in 2012. (Reuters) lee-dewyze:-season-9

Scotty McCreery: Season 10 Scotty McCreery won the 10th season of “Idol” bringing his country roots to the music world. The country star has released three albums since his victory. He has won two ACM awards and one CMT award. (Reuters) scotty-mccreery:-season-10

Phillip Phillips: Season 11 Phillip Phillips took home a victory in the 11th season and his coronation song “Home” was a chart-topper. He has been on tour with O.A.R, Matt Nathanson, Matchbox Twenty and John Mayer. (Reuters) phillip-phillips:-season-11

Candice Glover: Season 12 Candice Glover won season 12 after auditioning three times before joining any live shows. She released an album in 2014 and is reportedly working on new music. (Reuters) candice-glover:-season-12

Caleb Johnson: Season 13 Caleb Johnson won the 13th season of “Idol” after auditioning for the show three times in four years. He quickly released an album "Testify" but later split with his label and released a second album independently. (Reuters) caleb-johnson:-season-13

Nick Fradiani: Season 14 Nick Fradiani won the 14th season of “Idol” after he and his band competed on the ninth season of “America’s Got Talent.” Fradiani is the first winner to come from the Northeast. He is currently in the works on a new Indie album. (Reuters) nick-fradiani:-season-14