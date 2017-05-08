Worst live TV blunders

When you think of live TV blunders, the first that comes to mind is Janet Jackson's now infamous Superbowl half-time show in 2004 where she exposed a lil' extra skin.
Anything can happen on live TV. Whether it's a slip of the tongue or a slip of the wardrobe, these guys' mistakes will live on forever in YouTube infamy.
Some people were just not made for live TV, and Kanye West is most certainly one of them.
The rapper famously rained on Taylor Swift's parade at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, grabbing the mic as she accepted her award and announcing that Beyonce should have won instead.
Before the VMA mess, Kanye insulted then-President George W. Bush on a live TV benefit show after Hurricane Katrina, saying that he "doesn't care about black people." The president later called that moment a low point of his career.
When comedian Martin Short sat down with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb on the "Today" show in 2012, Kathie wanted to know the actor's secret to a lasting marriage, asking him if he and his wife were still in love and how they kept each other laughing.
The problem? Martin's wife passed away two years prior.
Ouch.
“I think that it’s live television and people make mistakes and there’s no ill will intended," Martin later told E! News, handling the awkward situation with class.
The civil rights activist should be a pro at television appearances by now, but even he gets a bit tongue-tied sometimes. During an appearance on MSNBC Al was reading from a teleprompter (presumably) and said:
"Tonight is the measure of whether the country begins in the state of Wisconsin, a national drive to push back or whether we have more to go to build a movement of resistance... But resist we much, we must, and we will much, about that, be committed."
Can someone please translate?
The former "Gossip Girl" star is so "rock," she doesn't care who she offends. On a morning show in the U.K. she was asked if there's pressure living in the public eye.
"There is if you care but if you do what I do, you just don't give a s--t," she explained much to the host's embarrassment.
"Can I not say that?," she asked. "Sorry."
When "The Fighter" star accepted her Oscar for Best Actress in 2011, she was clearly in shock.
“When I watched Kate two years ago, it looked so f--kin' easy," she exclaimed. Followed by a sheepish, "Oops…”
She later apologized. "Those words, I apologize to anyone that they offend," she said.
The hip hop star often wears outfits that look like she's going to pop out of - and she finally did!
During a performance on "Good Morning America" in 2011 the star gave viewers a bit more than they bargained for.
The basketball star was really peeved after a game where he thought the referees made some bad calls.
"People paid good money to come watch these athletes play," he said. "And they [the refs] try to take over the f--king game!"
The interviewer tried to remind Shaq that he was on live TV, to which the athlete replied: "I don't give a s--t."
From wardrobe malfunctions to f-bombs, live TV doesn't always go as planned.