Fox News
Expand
Browse All Slideshows

Celebrity News

From Hooters to Hollywood
The wings restaurant famous for short shorts and tight tops was the first stop for these famous ladies.
">

Brittany Oldehoff

Brittany Oldehoff may be best recognized by fans as the 2014 Miss USA fourth runner-up, but before the 28-year-old found fame as a swimsuit pinup and fashion model, she got her start as a Hooters Girl. Oldehoff told Fox News she joined the iconic restaurant chain at 18.
(Largemouth PR)

Nicole Curtis

The HGTV star had a number of jobs, including waitressing and a stint at Hooters. She reveals it all in her book “Better Than New: Lessons I’ve Learned from Saving Old Homes (And How They Saved Me).”
(HGTV)

Samantha Burke

Samantha Burke

Okay, so she still hasn't quite made it to Hollywood, but Samantha gave birth to Jude Law's fourth child after a brief fling in 2009. So she's famous by association.

Just a year before giving birth to the movie star's daughter, Samantha worked at a Pensacola Beach, Florida Hooters.

(OK!)

Amy Adams

Amy Adams

The star of "Leap Year" worked at Hooters for a few weeks after graduating high school.

Later, she said of the experience, “I wasn’t cut out to be a waitress, and I certainly wasn’t cut out to be a Hooters waitress. That was a short-lived ambition.”  

(AP)

Follow FOX411.com on Twitter.

 

(AP)

Katrina Darrell

Katrina Darrell

She famously auditioned for "American Idol" in 2009 wearing just a bikini, so it's no surprise that her day job required form fitting clothing as well.

(FOX)

Follow FOX411.com on Twitter.

 

(FOX)

Vienna Girardi

Vienna Girardi

Before winning Jake Pavelka's heart on "The Bachelor" in 2010, Vienna sported the teeny orange shorts.

(AP)

Follow FOX411.com on Twitter.

 

(AP)

Holly Madison

Holly Madison

Hugh Hefner's former girlfriend used to be a roller-skating waitress at Hooters in Santa Monica, Calif.

That's reportedly where she was "discovered" by one of Hef's pals.

Indeed.

(AP)

Follow FOX411.com on Twitter.

 

(AP)

Naya Rivera

Naya Rivera 

The "Glee" star reportedly worked at the chain before landing her biggest role to date.

(Reuters)

Follow FOX411.com on Twitter.

 

(AP)

Teri Harrison

Teri Harrison

Former Hooters waitress Teri Harrison was Playmate of the month in Oct. 2002 and a few years later she appeared in several Playboy calendars. 

Bob Barker took notice and made her a "Barker's Beauty" on "The Price is Right" from 2002-2005.

Wonder if she served Bob any wings?

(Playboy)

Follow FOX411.com on Twitter.

 

(Playboy)

Jesse Jane

Jesse Jane

Adult film star Jesse Jane (right) was once a Hooters girl.

(Reuters)

Follow FOX411.com on Twitter.

 

(Reuters)

Alison Waite

Alison Waite

She was often seen frolicking around with Holly Madison and Kendra Wilkinson on "The Girls Next Door."

The buxom brunette worked at Hooters, just like Holly.

(Playboy)

Follow FOX411.com on Twitter.

 

(Playboy)

From Hooters to Hollywood

The wings restaurant famous for short shorts and tight tops was the first stop for these famous ladies.

More From Our Sponsors