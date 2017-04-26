From Hooters to Hollywood

Samantha Burke
Okay, so she still hasn't quite made it to Hollywood, but Samantha gave birth to Jude Law's fourth child after a brief fling in 2009. So she's famous by association.
Just a year before giving birth to the movie star's daughter, Samantha worked at a Pensacola Beach, Florida Hooters.
Amy Adams
The star of "Leap Year" worked at Hooters for a few weeks after graduating high school.
Later, she said of the experience, “I wasn’t cut out to be a waitress, and I certainly wasn’t cut out to be a Hooters waitress. That was a short-lived ambition.”
(AP)
Katrina Darrell
She famously auditioned for "American Idol" in 2009 wearing just a bikini, so it's no surprise that her day job required form fitting clothing as well.
(FOX)
Vienna Girardi
Before winning Jake Pavelka's heart on "The Bachelor" in 2010, Vienna sported the teeny orange shorts.
(AP)
Holly Madison
Hugh Hefner's former girlfriend used to be a roller-skating waitress at Hooters in Santa Monica, Calif.
That's reportedly where she was "discovered" by one of Hef's pals.
Indeed.
(AP)
Naya Rivera
The "Glee" star reportedly worked at the chain before landing her biggest role to date.
(Reuters)
Teri Harrison
Former Hooters waitress Teri Harrison was Playmate of the month in Oct. 2002 and a few years later she appeared in several Playboy calendars.
Bob Barker took notice and made her a "Barker's Beauty" on "The Price is Right" from 2002-2005.
Wonder if she served Bob any wings?
(Playboy)
Jesse Jane
Adult film star Jesse Jane (right) was once a Hooters girl.
(Reuters)
Alison Waite
She was often seen frolicking around with Holly Madison and Kendra Wilkinson on "The Girls Next Door."
The buxom brunette worked at Hooters, just like Holly.
(Playboy)
The wings restaurant famous for short shorts and tight tops was the first stop for these famous ladies.