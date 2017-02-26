Oscars red carpet 2017: Hot or not?
Emma Stone: Hot
Emma Stone stole the show with her 1920's inspired look.
Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman: Hot
Country star Keith Urban is one lucky man! His wife Nicole Kidman looked radiant in her sleek, light-gold dress.
Taraji P. Henson: Hot
Taraji P. Henson's Oscars dress was sheer perfection. The actress shined in an off-the-shoulder black velvet dress complete with a diamond statement necklace.
Daisy Ridley: Hot
Daisy Ridley's Dior dress was playful and sexy.
Leslie Mann: Not
Leslie Mann was not the belle of the ball in this yellow dress despite channeling Belle from "Beauty and the Beast."
Emma Roberts: Hot
Emma Roberts had one of our favorite looks of the night. The actress wore a vintage Giorgio Armani Prive gown.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend: Hot
Chrissy Teigen couldn't help but show a little leg in her white dress. Her husband John Legend also looked dapper in his tuxedo.
Kirsten Dunst: Hot
Kirsten Dunst's black Dior gown was simple but made a statement with a long train.
Olivia Culpo: Hot
Olivia Culpo's figure-hugging silver gown fit her just right.
Dakota Johnson: Not
More like 50 shades of blah...
Viola Davis: Hot
Viola Davis was red-hot on the red carpet.
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake: Hot
The Hollywood power couple both looked handsome on the red carpet.
Kelly Ripa: Hot
Kelly Ripa stole the red carpet in her strapless blue and black gown.
Halle Berry: Not
Halle Berry's Oscars look fell short.
Scarlett Johansson: Not
We're not fans of ScarJo's printed purple gown and statement belt.
