Oscars red carpet 2017: Hot or not?

Emma Stone: Hot Emma Stone stole the show with her 1920's inspired look. (AP) emma-stone:-hot

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman: Hot Country star Keith Urban is one lucky man! His wife Nicole Kidman looked radiant in her sleek, light-gold dress. (AP) keith-urban-and-nicole-kidman:-hot

Taraji P. Henson: Hot Taraji P. Henson's Oscars dress was sheer perfection. The actress shined in an off-the-shoulder black velvet dress complete with a diamond statement necklace. (AP) taraji-p.-henson:-hot

Daisy Ridley: Hot Daisy Ridley's Dior dress was playful and sexy. (AP) daisy-ridley:-hot

Leslie Mann: Not Leslie Mann was not the belle of the ball in this yellow dress despite channeling Belle from "Beauty and the Beast." (AP) leslie-mann:-not

Emma Roberts: Hot Emma Roberts had one of our favorite looks of the night. The actress wore a vintage Giorgio Armani Prive gown. (AP) emma-roberts:-hot

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend: Hot Chrissy Teigen couldn't help but show a little leg in her white dress. Her husband John Legend also looked dapper in his tuxedo. (AP) chrissy-teigen-and-john-legend:-hot

Kirsten Dunst: Hot Kirsten Dunst's black Dior gown was simple but made a statement with a long train. (AP) kirsten-dunst:-hot

Olivia Culpo: Hot Olivia Culpo's figure-hugging silver gown fit her just right. (AP) olivia-culpo:-hot

Dakota Johnson: Not More like 50 shades of blah... (AP) dakota-johnson:-not

Viola Davis: Hot Viola Davis was red-hot on the red carpet. (AP) viola-davis:-hot

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake: Hot The Hollywood power couple both looked handsome on the red carpet. (AP) jessica-biel-and-justin-timberlake:-hot

Kelly Ripa: Hot Kelly Ripa stole the red carpet in her strapless blue and black gown. (AP) kelly-ripa:-hot

Halle Berry: Not Halle Berry's Oscars look fell short. (AP) halle-berry:-not