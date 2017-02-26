Fox News
Oscars

Oscars red carpet 2017: Hot or not?
Emma Stone: Hot

Emma Stone stole the show with her 1920's inspired look.
(AP)

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman: Hot

Country star Keith Urban is one lucky man! His wife Nicole Kidman looked radiant in her sleek, light-gold dress.
(AP)

Taraji P. Henson: Hot

Taraji P. Henson's Oscars dress was sheer perfection. The actress shined in an off-the-shoulder black velvet dress complete with a diamond statement necklace.
(AP)

Daisy Ridley: Hot

Daisy Ridley's Dior dress was playful and sexy.
(AP)

Leslie Mann: Not

Leslie Mann was not the belle of the ball in this yellow dress despite channeling Belle from "Beauty and the Beast."
(AP)

Emma Roberts: Hot

Emma Roberts had one of our favorite looks of the night. The actress wore a vintage Giorgio Armani Prive gown.
(AP)

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend: Hot

Chrissy Teigen couldn't help but show a little leg in her white dress. Her husband John Legend also looked dapper in his tuxedo.
(AP)

Kirsten Dunst: Hot

Kirsten Dunst's black Dior gown was simple but made a statement with a long train.
(AP)

Olivia Culpo: Hot

Olivia Culpo's figure-hugging silver gown fit her just right.
(AP)

Dakota Johnson: Not

More like 50 shades of blah...
(AP)

Viola Davis: Hot

Viola Davis was red-hot on the red carpet.
(AP)

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake: Hot

The Hollywood power couple both looked handsome on the red carpet.
(AP)

Kelly Ripa: Hot

Kelly Ripa stole the red carpet in her strapless blue and black gown.
(AP)

Halle Berry: Not

Halle Berry's Oscars look fell short.
(AP)

Scarlett Johansson: Not

We're not fans of ScarJo's printed purple gown and statement belt.
(AP)

