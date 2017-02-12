2017 Grammy Awards: Most eye-catching red carpet looks
The Grammys are known for some seriously wacky, sexy and attention-grabbing red carpet looks. Here are the looks that caught our eye this year.
A vision in green
Adele showed off her significantly-slimmer frame in a green gown as she arrived at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
(Reuters)
Katy's strange look
We are not fans of Katy Perry's Grammys look. The top part of her dress came too low on her hips and the skirt reminded us of ostrich feathers.
(AP)
Double trouble
Faith Hill (center) and Carrie Underwood (right) wore nearly the same dress to the 59 Annual Grammy Awards. Hill's husband, country crooner Tim McGraw (left) looked handsome as well.
(AP)
Golden Girl
Demi Lovato's gold dress hugged her curves in all the right places.
(AP)
Country cream
Country singer Kelsea Ballerini looked ethereal in her cream-colored gown.
(AP)
Legs for days
Heidi Klum proved donned a very short silver dress.
(AP)
Gaga for gold
We're not sure what CeeLo Green is thinking...
(AP)
Good genes
Hillary Scott of country trio Lady Antebellum brought her parents and sister to the Grammys. What a good looking group!
(Reuters)
Flower Power
Elle King channeled her inner hippie in a pink dress covered with flowers, completing the look with a flower headband.
(AP)
Making a statement
Joy Villa wears a gown that says Trump as she arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
(AP)
Beaded beauty
Former "Glee" star Lea Michele arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
(AP)
Sparking in silver
Cassadee Pope arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles.
(AP)
Showing skin
Kristin Cavallari arrives at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, in Los Angeles
(AP)
Is that a ball pit?
Recording artist Girl Crush arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on February 12, 2017.
(Reuters )
Well, OK then...
Lipless arrives at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.
(Reuters)
