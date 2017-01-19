2017's People's Choice Awards: So hot or so not

FoxNews.com

http://www.foxnews.com/

Gwen Stefani: So not What was Gwen thinking? She needs a "Great Escape" from this blue fleather dress! Click here to see what her boyfriend Blake Shelton had to say about their Valentine's Day plans. (Getty) gwen-stefani:-so-not

Mayim Bialik: So hot The "Big Bang Theory" star looked ravishing in her modest red dress. (Reuters) mayim-bialik:-so-hot

Ladies of "Fuller House" The ladies of "Fuller House" need new stylists pronto! From l-r: Laurie Laughlin, Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure. (Reuters) ladies-of-"fuller-house"

Cheryl Burke: So hot The professional dancer put her best leg forward. (AP) cheryl-burke:-so-hot