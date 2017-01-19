Fox News
2017's People's Choice Awards: So hot or so not
Gwen Stefani: So not

What was Gwen thinking? She needs a "Great Escape" from this blue fleather dress! Click here to see what her boyfriend Blake Shelton had to say about their Valentine's Day plans.
(Getty)

Mayim Bialik: So hot

The "Big Bang Theory" star looked ravishing in her modest red dress.
(Reuters)

Ladies of "Fuller House"

The ladies of "Fuller House" need new stylists pronto! From l-r: Laurie Laughlin, Andrea Barber, Jodie Sweetin and Candace Cameron Bure.
(Reuters)

Cheryl Burke: So hot

The professional dancer put her best leg forward.
(AP)

Cheryl Hines: So hot

Cheryl Hines rocked a sexy black dress at the People's Choice Awards. Can you believe the actress is 51?
(Reuters)

