Stars and their sparklers

Billionaire James Packer popped the question with a 35-carat stone. Mariah was impressed and said yes. Click here to see their red carpet debut.
Hollywood agent Jim Toth chose an Ashoka-cut stone in a pave setting for actress Reese Witherspoon. Click here to see more celebrity engagement rings.
Greek socialite Paris Latsis proposed to Paris Hilton with a 24-carat ring. Despite the impressive (and expensive) gesture, the marriage only lasted 4 months.
Jason Sudeikis picked a unique ring for his girl Olivia Wilde. The actress' engagement ring is a 6-carat diamond surrounded by emeralds.
Sofia Vergara wears her approximately 6-7 carat ring well. The "Modern Family" actress is married to "True Blood" star Joe Manganiello. Click here to see Vergara's sexy dance moves.
Dancer, singer and actress Julianne Hough said yes to her NHL star Brooks Laich when he proposed with a 6-carat oval stone. Find out about their wedding plans here.
Elizabeth Taylor's fifth husband Richard Burton proposed with the now-famous 33.19-carat diamond ring.
Jennifer Aniston said yes to marrying Justin Theroux after he proposed with an 8-carat sparkler. Find out more about Aniston's sparkler here.
Jay-Z proposed to his Queen B with a massive 18-carat ring. Click here for more pictures of Beyonce on ETonline.com.
Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade popped the question with a stunning 8.5-carat ring. Click here to see other stars' engagement rings by the numbers.
Hockey player Mike Fisher gave his now-wife Carrie Underwood a yellow and white diamond ring when he proposed. Click here for more pictures of the country star.
It took 7 years for Amy Adams to walk down the isle after Darren Le Gallo proposed to the actress with a 1 carat diamond complete with a halo.
From the tame to the outlandish, take a look at some of the star's engagement rings.