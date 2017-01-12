Fox News
Stars and their sparklers
From the tame to the outlandish, take a look at some of the star's engagement rings.
Kim Kardashian

Kanye West gave Kim Kardashian an impressive 15-carat ring (right) when he proposed but it was stolen when the reality star was held up by robbers in Paris last year. She just debuted her new simple diamond (left) band while traveling to Dubai. Click here for more pics of Kim's trip on X17online.com.
(X17)

Mariah Carey: 35 carats

Billionaire James Packer popped the question with a 35-carat stone. Mariah was impressed and said yes. Click here to see their red carpet debut.

(Reuters/Splash)

Jennifer Aniston: 4 carats

Hollywood agent Jim Toth chose an Ashoka-cut stone in a pave setting for actress Reese Witherspoon. Click here to see more celebrity engagement rings.

(Reuters/Getty)

Paris Hilton: 24 carats

Greek socialite Paris Latsis proposed to Paris Hilton with a 24-carat ring. Despite the impressive (and expensive) gesture, the marriage only lasted 4 months.

(Reuters/Getty)

Olivia Wilde: 6 carats

Jason Sudeikis picked a unique ring for his girl Olivia Wilde. The actress' engagement ring is a 6-carat diamond surrounded by emeralds. 

(Reuters/Getty)

Sofia Vergara: 6-7 carats

Sofia Vergara wears her approximately 6-7 carat ring well. The "Modern Family" actress is married to "True Blood" star Joe Manganiello. Click here to see Vergara's sexy dance moves.

(Reuters/Getty)

Julianne Hough: 6 carats

Dancer, singer and actress Julianne Hough said yes to her NHL star Brooks Laich when he proposed with a 6-carat oval stone. Find out about their wedding plans here.

(Reuters/Getty)

Elizabeth Taylor: 33.19

Elizabeth Taylor's fifth husband Richard Burton proposed with the now-famous 33.19-carat diamond ring.

(Reuters)

Jennifer Aniston: 8 carats

Jennifer Aniston said yes to marrying Justin Theroux after he proposed with an 8-carat sparkler. Find out more about Aniston's sparkler here.

(Reuters/Getty)

Beyonce: 18 carats

Jay-Z proposed to his Queen B with a massive 18-carat ring. Click here for more pictures of Beyonce on ETonline.com.

(Getty)

Gabrielle Union: 8.5

Miami Heat player Dwyane Wade popped the question with a stunning 8.5-carat ring. Click here to see other stars' engagement rings by the numbers.

(Reuters/Getty)

Carrie Underwood: 5 carats

Hockey player Mike Fisher gave his now-wife Carrie Underwood a yellow and white diamond ring when he proposed. Click here for more pictures of the country star.

(Reuters/Getty)

Amy Adams: 1 carat

It took 7 years for Amy Adams to walk down the isle after Darren Le Gallo proposed to the actress with a 1 carat diamond complete with a halo.

(Reuters/Getty)

