Nope, it's not a costume...
Sometimes it may look like celebs are playing dress up, but in reality they're just out and about.

Kylie’s shredded disaster

Kylie Jenner stepped out in a bright purple, shredded outfit that looked more like a racy muppet costume than a dress. Click here for more pics of Kylie.
(X17)

Gaga's cowgirl look

Lady Gaga wore this ensemble to walk the streets of New York on a cold October day after she taped "The Howard Stern Show." 
(Splash)

'90s Punk

Madonna wore this tacky ensemble to the Met Costume Gala in NY. She took the "Punk: Chaos to Couture" theme a bit too far. 

 

(Reuters)

'90s Rap Artist

Rihanna may be trying to give off a bad girl vibe, but she looks more like a bad boy.

(X17online.com)

Hot Mess

Sarah Jessica Parker is usually known for her savvy fashion choices, but this one is an epic fail.

 

(Reuters)

Vampire

Taylor Momsen isn't trying out for the next "Twilight" movie, she's just heading into LAX to catch her flight.

(X17online.com)

Nerdy Flash Dancer

You'd think Kelly Osbourne was on set for an 80's music video remake. But no, she's just walking down the street.

(X17online.com)

Smurf Lover

Pop singer Ke$ha looks like she's been naughty with a smurf. 

(AP)

Lingerie Model

Nope, she wasn't shooting a lingerie ad.

This was Tila Tequila's outfit to celebrate her birthday at Mr. Chow's.

(X17online.com)

Down, Kitty

Christina Aguilera wore this sexy get-up to "The Late Show with David Letterman." 

Milk bowl not included.

(X17online.com)

Zebra

All Khloe needs is some ears and a tail and her "sexy zebra" ensemble is complete.

(X17online.com)

Hobo Chic

Okay, we know Rachel Bilson doesn't like to get recognized, but dressing like a hobo to pick up some groceries is a bit over the top.

(X17online.com)

Sexy Cheetah

Katy Perry let's her animal instinct shine through in this realistic looking cheetah print sweater. 

(X17online.com)

Aladdin

Her sister Kim has dressed up as Princess Jasmine before, so maybe Kourtney Kardashian is trying the Aladdin route?

(X17online.com)

