Nope, it's not a costume...

Madonna wore this tacky ensemble to the Met Costume Gala in NY. She took the "Punk: Chaos to Couture" theme a bit too far.
Rihanna may be trying to give off a bad girl vibe, but she looks more like a bad boy.
Sarah Jessica Parker is usually known for her savvy fashion choices, but this one is an epic fail.
Taylor Momsen isn't trying out for the next "Twilight" movie, she's just heading into LAX to catch her flight.
You'd think Kelly Osbourne was on set for an 80's music video remake. But no, she's just walking down the street.
Pop singer Ke$ha looks like she's been naughty with a smurf.
Nope, she wasn't shooting a lingerie ad.
This was Tila Tequila's outfit to celebrate her birthday at Mr. Chow's.
Christina Aguilera wore this sexy get-up to "The Late Show with David Letterman."
Milk bowl not included.
All Khloe needs is some ears and a tail and her "sexy zebra" ensemble is complete.
Okay, we know Rachel Bilson doesn't like to get recognized, but dressing like a hobo to pick up some groceries is a bit over the top.
Katy Perry let's her animal instinct shine through in this realistic looking cheetah print sweater.
Her sister Kim has dressed up as Princess Jasmine before, so maybe Kourtney Kardashian is trying the Aladdin route?
Sometimes it may look like celebs are playing dress up, but in reality they're just out and about.