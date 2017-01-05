Worst live TV blunders

Some people were just not made for live TV, and Kanye West is most certainly one of them.

The rapper famously rained on Taylor Swift's parade at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards, grabbing the mic as she accepted her award and announcing that Beyonce should have won instead.

Before the VMA mess, Kanye insulted then-President George W. Bush on a live TV benefit show after Hurricane Katrina, saying that he "doesn't care about black people." The president later called that moment a low point of his career.

(Reuters)