Most embarrassing fashion fails of 2016
Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen showed more than she bargained for at the 2016 American Music Awards in Los Angeles. A gust of wind blew up her dress to reveal the model was not wearing underwear. Talk about embarrassing!
(Reuters)

Kim Kardashian

Kim definitely knows how to grab your attention. The reality star stepped out in a sheer dress sans bra and ugly metallic silver boots. She was attending her husband Kanye's concert in New York City in September.
(Splash)

Bella Hadid

Sometimes less is not more, Bella.
(Reuters)

Ben Affleck

Ben Affleck struggled with his pants during the premiere of "Suicide Squad" in London. Click here for more wardrobe malfunctions.
(Getty)

Kacey Musgraves

So much purple and so much poof! What was the country star thinking?!
(Reuters)

