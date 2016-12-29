Stars who lost their mojo

Josh Radnor isn't looking his best these days. The former "How I Met Your Mother" star looked clean-shaven and happy in 2014 (right) but recently stepped out looking like a mess. It's unclear whether Radnor's new look is for a movie or TV role. Click here for more must-see star sightings.
Kurt Russel is looking shabbier than usual. The actor stepped out at LAX (left) with a full beard and messy hair. We prefer the actor clean-shaven and in a suit.
Nick Nolte looked like a mess when he recently stepped out (left) in Beverly Hills. The actor is a far cry from his clean-shaven self back in 2011 (right). Click here for more pictures of Nolte on X17online.com.
The "Sex and the City" star stepped out looking less than her usual self. Davis donned a frumpy shirt and sweater and her hair looked like she just rolled out of bed. She looked happier (right) a year ago. Click here for more pictures of Davis on X17online.com.
David Letterman channeled Santa Claus as he arrived at his New York City apartment. The former late night talk show host is clearly taking his retirement beard to the next level. He's not the only star who has been looking disheveled these days: You'll never guess what Johnny Depp looks like now.
Randy Quaid arrived at his Immigration and Refugee Board hearing in Montreal Oct. 8, 2015 sporting a full beard and disheveled, long hair. The actor said in an interview that he could be deported from Canada next week and that he would like to resolve his legal issues in California and "move on with my life." The actor and his Canadian wife fled the U.S. in 2010, saying they were victims of persecution.
Johnny Depp looked considerably older when he stepped out in Italy at the 72nd Venice Film Festival. It might just be the fake teeth, but the actor appears to have packed on a few pounds and is dangerously close to losing his heartthrob status.
Liam Neeson didn't look his best when he went for a stroll. The "Taken" star looked frail and gaunt but his rep told TMZ he's "healthy as ever." Click here for more celebrity sightings.
Russell Crowe looked a lot heavier (left) and a little more grey as he stepped out to go furniture shopping in Beverly Hills. Click here for more pictures of Crowe on X17online.com.
Taryn Manning looked rough after leaving dinner with friends. The "Orange is the New Black" star definitely needs a makeover and some sleep. Click here for more pictures of the actress on X17online.com.
Leonardo DiCaprio went almost undetected in NYC's Soho neighborhood. The star looked disheveled with an unruly beard and his long hair pulled up into a bun. If DiCaprio was trying to fly under the radar, he nearly succeeded. MORE: One star, two looks.
Rosanna Arquette stepped out for dinner with friends (left) looking a little less than her usual put-together self. Click here for more pics of the "Desperately Seeking Susan" star from X17online.com.
Goldie Hawn looked worse for wear (left) while visiting the Seaspice restaurant on the Miami River with a friend. The actress sported a bright orange Sarong styled as a dress over a bathing suit on her girls day out. Kate Hudson's mama, pictured right in 2001, has definitely seen better days.
Eminem looked well past his 42-years at an event in New York City. The rapper, whose real name is Marshall Bruce Mathers, has openly admitted to drug and alcohol abuse in his past. Click here for more pictures of the rapper.
A much younger looking Eminem speaks to the crowd after winning Best International Artist during the Brit Awards at the Earls Court arena in London February 26, 2001.
The star of "The Wrestler" is now the poster child for the dangerous cocktail that is multiple fist fights and multiple plastic surgeries. Although given his string of model girlfriends, the ladies don't seem to mind. Click here for more pictures of the actor on X17online.com.
The one-time boxer oozed sex appeal in his early roles in the 80s and 90s. Critics touted him as the next James Dean.
Before he was accused of being "abusive" and "racist," Gibson was the cute new guy on the scene, starring in "Mad Max" (1979) and "Lethal Weapon" (1987).
(AP)
Nothing can age you quite like alcohol abuse and stress-- Gibson knows that all too well.
Click here for more Mel pics from X17.
(X17)
Alec Baldwin and Kim Bassinger resembled Ken and Barbie during their marriage, which lasted from 1993-2002.
Only one of them still does.
Alec loses.
Of course he has a newborn daughter with his second wife, yoga instructor Hilaria Thomas, so he has a very good excuse, as infants put 10 years on a person the same way a camera adds 10 pounds.
This photo is from 2009, but she hasn't changedm uch since it was taken, the same way she hasn't changed much since she was in "9 1/2 Weeks" over 20 years ago.
Yes, that's how old you are.
The actor (left), pictured with his son Redmond (right), has had a stressful few years.
In 2001, he battled leukemia, and in 2009, he lost long-time partner, Farrah Fawcett, to cancer.
The actor has also reportedly struggled with drugs, and in 2008, he was busted for drug possession.
All that stuff sure does take a toll.
For more pics of Ryan, go to x17online.com.
The young actor starred in "Love Story" in 1970 and was considered for the role of "Rocky" in 1976.
He and long-time girlfriend Farrah Fawcett were quite the hot couple all through the '80s.
(AP)
The former "Home Alone" star was still looking great in this 2007 shot.
(Reuters)
These days O'Hara is looking pretty rough.
The "Romancing the Stone" star was gorgeous and lusted after by men everywhere in the '80s.
Although she graced such magazine covers as Playboy, she said didn't see herself as a sex symbol.
“I don’t think I ever thought of myself in that way,” she said. “As a healthy, good-looking American woman, yes, but not as a sexual icon, no.”
Um, did she not see herself in "Body Heat"?
(Playboy)
After a strong start to her career in the '80s and '90s, Turner's career stalled.
"Looking back on my life now, it's been a bumpy road," the recovering alcoholic has said. "I've had personal tragedies, rocky relationships, out-of-control drinking, snarky critics and woman-hating film bosses to contend with."
Join the club sister!
(AP)
Remember how cute Edward Furlong was back in the '90s?
Click through to see what he looks like these days.
Warning: It's not so pretty.
(AP)
The actor (born in 1977) has long since passed his prime. His good looks and once rock-solid career are a thing of the past.
For more pics of Edward, go to x17online.com.
This recent photo of Lara Flynn Boyle is pretty harsh. Did she forget how to smile?
(FayesVision/WENN.com)
Laura looks stunning in this 2001 photos, showing off her toned body and a seemingly perfect makeup.
(Reuters)
The actor has fallen a long way since starring on 1994's "Reality Bites."
Check out what he looked like when Uma Thurman first nabbed him in the late '90s.
For more pics of Ethan, go to x17online.com.
Ethan and Uma were the late '90s version of Brangelina.
(Reuters)
It's almost impossible to believe that James was once an '80s heartthrob.
Check out what he looked like in "Pretty in Pink."
(Reuters)
He played rich boy Steff McKee in the 1986 hit "Pretty in Pink." Steff was cool, suave and good-looking - not quite the James Spader we know today.
(Paramount Pictures)
Janice Dickinson Now
These days, the name Janice Dickinson is synonymous with "hot mess." It's hard to believe the 57-year-old was once a super successful model.
For more pics of Janice, go to x17online.com.
Janice Dickinson
A young Janice was earning nearly four-times what her model peers made in a day back in the '70s. Her exotic look was a favorite for magazines like Vogue in 1978.
Matt Damon Then & Now
People's 2008 pick for "Sexiest Man Alive" is all of a sudden looking very old. Chalk another one up to Father Time.
(x17online.com/Reuters)
Who didn't have a crush on "MacGyver" in the '80s?
The dreamy actor could deactivate a bomb and take down a dozen bad guys with matches and floss.
(ABC)
Unfortunately, while his skills with common household items may have stood the test of time, not much else did.
For more pics of Richard, go to x17online.com.
Vaughn is just as money as he was way back when he hit the scene in the indie comedy "Swingers," but he has also packed on the pounds.
Which can happen when you have money. The irony.
See more pics of Vince at x17Online.com.
Vince Vaughn: Then
Vince was once so pretty he graced the covers of men's fashion magazines. Now, he'd look more at home on men's bass fishing magazines.
Not that there's anything wrong with that.
Charlie Sheen's ex-wife and baby-mama, Brooke Mueller, was a cutie pie when Charlie first met her in 2008.
(AP)
The mom-of-two has seemed lost since splitting from Charlie in 2010.
Hopefully she finds her way soon.
For more pics of Brooke, go to x17online.com.
Britney Spears fell hard for the hard-bodied back up dancer with a chiseled face back in 2004.
For more pics of Kevin, go to x17online.com.
It looks like Kevin turned to food after his marriage to Britney fizzled.
In an attempt to control his ever-growing waistline, the former dancer joined the cast of "Celebrity Fit Club" in early 2010. When the show started he tipped the scale at a whopping 240-lbs.
Unfortunately, it seems as though the diet ended as soon as the show did.
For more pics of Kevin, go to x17online.com.
Warren Beatty: Now
Alas, times do change, and now his face is so wrinkly he looks like he could be in the Rolling Stones. Lucky for him he snagged wife Annette Bening before he was too done in, and retired from the single life just in the nick of time.
In the book "Star: How Warren Beatty Seduced America," Peter Biskind estimated Beatty slept with almost 13,000 women.
No, really.
Matt Lauer
The newscaster was bright-eyed and good looking when he first joined the "Today" Show in 1997.
And look at all that hair!
(AP)
Matt Lauer Now
Okay, Matt. It looks like you have surrounded yourself with yes men who are unable to bring themselves to tell you this truism: To look good with a shaved head, one must have a well shaped noggin.
Your head is shaped like a football. Keep more grass on top!
(AP)
Erik Estrada Now
At 62, Erik Estrada, isn't able to sport a tight CHiPs uniform anymore.
Indeed, few are.
For more pics of Erik, go to x17online.com.
Erik Estrada Then
The Puerto Rican actor got his start in the '70s in movies like "The Cross and the Switchblade" (1970) and "Airport" (1975).
Then he became a TV heartthrob as Ponch in the cop drama "CHiPS" for five years, until 1983.
(Turner Home Ent.)
Betcha can't even tell who this is.
It's Guns N' Roses front man Axl Rose at a concert on Monday night.
Oh my.
Click through to see other folks who started out much better than they look now.
(Reuters)
In the late '80s he had women throwing their undergarments on stage and dated supermodel Stephanie Seymour.
The '80s were so awesome.
(AP)
The “30 Seconds to Mars” singer is more concerned with being a rock star than a heartthrob these days.
It shows.
For more pics of Jared, go to x17online.com
John Travolta Then
The "Grease" (1978) star hasn't exactly maintained his looks the way co-star Olivia Newton-John has. She's still a looker!
(AP)
John Travolta
The 57-year-old doesn't look so good without a full head of hair.
For more pics of John, go to x17online.com.
Cher Then
Sonny and Cher were super hot in the ’60s and ‘70s.
(AP)
Cher Now
For 65, Cher looks pretty darn good, but it’s still a far cry from how she used to look.
For more pics of Cher, go to x17online.com.
Brendan Fraser Then
In the days of “Encino Man” (1992) Brendan Fraser had a hot body and cute face.
(Hollywood Pictures)
Brendan has since suffered from hair-loss and weight gain.
Damn you male pattern baldness and Krispy Kreme!
For more pics of Brendan, go to x17online.com.
In 1990 Ray Liotta was all the rage as the star of “Goodfellas.” He was hot and a badass – a great combination in Hollywood.
(Warner Bros.)
The 56-year-old actor doesn’t quite have the swagger that he used to.
(AP)
Back in the 80s and early 90s, funnyman Chevy Chase definitely had a guy-next-door sexiness that complimented his hysterical personality.
These days however, we can only hope his sense of humor didn't suffer the same fate as his appearance.
For more pics of Chevy, go to x17online.com.
The comedian kept himself in great shape when he was first starting out on "Saturday Night Live."
(NBC)
Beautiful model and actress Anjelica boasted one of Hollywood's hottest actors, Jack Nicholson, as her main squeeze for years during their heyday.
The 60-year-old actress is still most famous for her role in "The Addams Family" and there's good reason for that.
(AP)
"The Goonies" star was a cute kid who became a national heartthrob in his teen years.
(Warner Bros.)
Growing up in the fast lane can wreak havoc on your body, and Corey knows that all too well.
The former star looks like he has seen better days.
For more pics of Corey, go to x17online.com.
The singer was still looking good a decade ago when she posed for the cover of Playboy in 2001.
(Playboy)
In 2009, the 52-year-old became a spokesperson for NutriSystem.
Apparently, dropping the weight takes time.
(Reuters)
The Danish actress and model began her career in the 1980s with a role in the films "Red Sonja" and "Rocky IV."
Dubbed "Amazon" by the press, her high profile romances with Sylvester Stallone and Mark Gastineau attracted as much attention as her good looks.
But a struggle with addiction and years of hard living weren't the kindest to Nielsen.
(AP/Playboy)
Brigitte Nielsen Now
Nielsen was back in the press in the 2000s, for not taking care of herself very well.
Nielsen became notorious for appearances on Vh1 reality shows like "The Surreal Life" and "Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew," as well as a romance with rapper Flavor Flav.
Yes, rapper Flavor Flav.
(X17 Online)
The "Speed" actor won over audiences with his chiseled body and clean cut military look in the early '90s.
(20th Century Fox)
The "Laverne & Shirley" star (right) has been starring on TV shows since the late '60s.
As Laverne, the tough-talking tomboy, Penny was known for her poodle skirts and "L" monogrammed on almost everything she wore.
(AP)
It looks like Laverne's favorite drink of milk and Pepsi didn't consist of skim milk, or Diet Pepsi.
For more pics of Penny, go to x17online.com.
She entertained the masses in the early '80s with hits like "Holiday," "Like a Virgin" and "Lucky Star."
And although she didn't have supermodel looks, the rebellious singer exuded confidence and sex appeal.
(Rolling Stone)
For a while it appeared as though the 52-year-old mom of four would never get old, but recently it seems as if the clock is starting to catch up with her.
She can still dance though.
For more pics of Madonna, go to x17online.com.
The blonde beauty received an Oscar nomination for her portrayal of a bad girl in "Bonnie and Clyde" in 1967.
(MGM)
Although her career has remained prosperous, the same cannot be said about the 69-year-old's looks.
(Reuters)
As Maverick's nemesis in "Top Gun" (1986), Kilmer sizzled in his navy uniform.
(AP)
A face made for car radio? In 2008 the actor was the voice behind KITT in the "Knight Rider" television series.
For more pics of Val, go to x17online.com.
The lead singer of "Blondie" was the eye candy in the group in the late '70s and early '80s.
(AP)
The rock lifestyle is equally hard on women as it is on men. The 65-year-old still rocks out, but some fans wish she'd dress a little more age appropriately.
(Reuters)
The French model, singer, and actress inspired an entire generation with her teased blonde hair and signature black eyeliner.
The 75-year-old is better known now for her racially charged comments than for her sexy photo shoots from years past.
(AP)
The lead singer of Motley Crue (far right) couldn't keep the groupies at bay through the '80s.
(Reuters)
A rocker's lifestyle isn't exactly easy living. All the partying has taken its toll on the 49-year-old's looks, as you can tell from this mug shot taken in June, when Vince was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving.
(AP)
In 1975, the gorgeous blonde caused waves with her starring roles in "Smile," "The Drowning Pool," and "Night Moves." She was only 17, and already doing racy nude scenes.
(AP)
Griffith should be the poster child for anti-drug programs. Mel, why didn't you just say no?
The actress has been in and out of rehab several times to combat her addiction to drugs and alcohol.
The "Working Girl" actress started dabbling in drugs at a very young age and has been trying to stay clean ever since. The 52-year-old's last stint in rehab to "reinforce her commitment to stay healthy" was earlier this year.
(AP)