Best beach bodies of 2016
This year, plenty of smokin' hot stars showed off their fit beach bods.
FoxNews.com
http://www.foxnews.com/

Hilary Duff

The "Younger" star showed off her spearfishing skills and her toned physique on Instagram. "Caught this today spear fishing!!! the only reason I don't feel terrible is because I'm eating it for lunch," she wrote. Click here for more pics from her vacation with her new beau. 

(Instagram)

Charlotte McKinney

The model covered up with a denim jacket over her bikini, but her beach-ready body was still very visible. See the rest of Charlotte's beach pics here. 
(X17)

Kelly Rohrbach

Kelly Rohrback rocks the famous "Baywatch" red swimsuits as she filmed reshoots for the show's reboot. The model looked at ease in the sexy bathing suit. Photos: Hollywood's hottest bikini bodies

 

 

(Pacific Coast News)

Elizabeth Hurley

Elizabeth Hurley may be over 50, but it's nearly impossible to tell judging by her beach body. The actress proudly shared a snap of herself modeling her own swimwear line.

(Instagram)

Liam Hemsworth

Yes, Liam Hemsworth is hiding his body behind a sufboard... but it's obvious a fit physique lies beneath. Click here for pics of Liam's love Miley Cyrus. 
(X17)

Emily Ratajkowski

The model opted to not wear much of a swimsuit while on vacation in Cancun. Maybe she was trying to find a way to cool down? Click here for more pics of the model.

(AKM-GSI)

Taylor Lautner

"Twilight" star Taylor Lautner stepped out during the daylight and showed off his bod in tight surf gear. Click here for more pics of Taylor.
(X17)

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid showed off her very toned beach body this year, giving her sister Gigi a run for her money. Click here for more pics of Bella from X17.
(X17)

