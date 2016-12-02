Older stars who date teens

Wilmer Valderrama doesn't seem to age, and he doesn't like to date girls who do either. The now actor dated Demi Lovato for six year. The two got together when she was just 17 and he was 30. Previously, he dated Mandy Moore when she was just 16 and he was 20. After Moore, he went on to date Lindsay Lohan in 2004 when she was 18 and he was 24.
(Reuters)
In 1993, Jerry Seinfeld was 38 and at the height of his career with his show, "Seinfeld"' That's when he met and fell for Shoshanna, who was just 17 and ... a senior in high school!
They went on to date for five years, during which time he defended the age gap by saying, "Shoshanna is a person, not an age... We just get along."
Mmhmm.
The "Superman" star, then 32, dated 19-year-old student Tara King for several months in early 2016. It wasn't the first time he dated someone not close to his age. "When I was 19, I was going out with a 32-year-old," he said. Click here to read more.
Kourtney Kardashian's ex was rumored to be dating an 18-year-old model. Disick, then 32, stepped out with the teenager in New York City. Click here for more pictures of the rumored couple.
(Splash)
From about 2013 to 2015 the 39-year-old actor found romance with a 19-year-old DJ. Really Joaquin?
Renewed molestation allegations against Allen by adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow have reminded us all how the director began a relationship with the adoptive daughter of Mia Farrow when she was only 19.
Allen, then in his mid-50s has since married Previn and the couple now have two adopted daughters.
Taylor Swift famously sang about John Mayer breaking her heart when she was just 19. He was 32.
Sure, Miley has been in the spotlight since she was itty bitty, but that doesn't mean she aged quicker than anyone else.
In 2008, when she was only 15, she started dating Justin Gaston, a 20-year-old model.
The ickiest part? Her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, apparently set them up.
The "Heroes" co-stars began dating when she was just 17 and he was 29. They called it quits two years later, in 2009.
Milo played Hayden's uncle on the show.
Weird!
Although we already know how this fairytale ended, it's important to note that Nick and Jess began dating when she was 18 and he was 25.
Doug, who starred in "The Green Mile" with Tom Hanks, was 50 years old when he married Courtney Stodden, when she was just 16. Her parents had to sign off on it.
Which they did.
Linda and Hulk Hogan divorced in 2007 after 24 years of marriage, and she apparently wanted to feel young again, so she found her next suitor at her kids' high school.
She began dating Charley Hill in 2008 when she was 49 and he was 19.
Linda and Charley were engaged briefly, but they called it off.
"One Tree Hill" star Chad Michael Murray fell for an extra on the set of the show. Kenzie was 17 and Chad was 24. A year later he proposed, but the two reportedly split in Sept. 2013 after being engaged for seven years.
What there aren't enough people in their 20s and 30s?