Older stars who date teens

In 1993, Jerry Seinfeld was 38 and at the height of his career with his show, "Seinfeld"' That's when he met and fell for Shoshanna, who was just 17 and ... a senior in high school!

They went on to date for five years, during which time he defended the age gap by saying, "Shoshanna is a person, not an age... We just get along."

Mmhmm.