Couples

Older stars who date teens
What there aren't enough people in their 20s and 30s?
Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor

The comedian was snapped in Maui, Hawaii on Saturday Feb. 10, kissing his 19-year-old girlfriend, Kelsi Taylor. The couple engaged in some heavy beach PDA despite their 26-year age difference.
(Backgrid)

Ariel Winter and Llevi Meaden

Ariel Winter's lattest flame is 11 years older than the "Modern Family" star. Winter, 18, is dating fellow actor Levi Meaden, 29.
(Splash)

Repeat Offender

Wilmer Valderrama doesn't seem to age, and he doesn't like to date girls who do either. The now actor dated Demi Lovato for six year. The two got together when she was just 17 and he was 30. Previously, he dated Mandy Moore when she was just 16 and he was 20. After Moore, he went on to date Lindsay Lohan in 2004 when she was 18 and he was 24.

(Reuters)

(Reuters)

Jerry Seinfeld and Shoshanna Lonstein

In 1993, Jerry Seinfeld was 38 and at the height of his career with his show, "Seinfeld"' That's when he met and fell for Shoshanna, who was just 17 and ... a senior in high school! 

They went on to date for five years, during which time he defended the age gap by saying, "Shoshanna is a person, not an age... We just get along."

Mmhmm.

(Reuters)

Henry Cavill

The "Superman" star, then 32, dated 19-year-old student Tara King for several months in early 2016. It wasn't the first time he dated someone not close to his age. "When I was 19, I was going out with a 32-year-old," he said.

 

(Getty)

Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian's ex was rumored to be dating an 18-year-old model. Disick, then 32, stepped out with the teenager in New York City.

(Splash)

(Splash)

Joel Madden and Hilary Duff

Duff dated the Good Charlotte rocker when she was 16 and he was 26. The now actress responded coyly when Cosmopolitan asked when she lost her virginity. "I had a 26-year-old boyfriend...So everyone can make their own assumptions about what I was doing." 
(Reuters)

Nick Jonas and Delta Goodrem

The Australian singer made headlines when she stepped out with then 18-year-old Nick Jonas in 2011. Goodrem was eight years older than the Jonas brother and the relationship lasted for about a year before they called it quits.
(X17online.com)

Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sam Taylor-Wood

The "Godzilla" actor and his "50 Shades of Grey" director wife met while filming "Nowhere Boy" in 2009 when he was only 19 and she was 43. They got married in 2012. She has two daughters ages 11 and 16 from a previous marriage.
(Reuters)

Elvis and Priscilla Presley

The King began courting his wife when she was only 14! The couple eventually married after seven-and-a-half years of courtship.
(AP, 1978)

Joaquin Phoenix and Allie Teilz

From about 2013 to 2015 the 39-year-old actor found romance with a 19-year-old DJ. Really Joaquin?

For more pictures visit X17online.com.

(X17online)

Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn

Renewed molestation allegations against Allen by adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow have reminded us all how the director began a relationship with the adoptive daughter of Mia Farrow when she was only 19.

Allen, then in his mid-50s has since married Previn and the couple now have two adopted daughters.

 

(Reuters)

John Mayer and Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift famously sang about John Mayer breaking her heart when she was just 19. He was 32.

For more pics of your favorite stars, go to x17online.com.

(x17online)

Justin Gaston and Miley Cyrus

Sure, Miley has been in the spotlight since she was itty bitty, but that doesn't mean she aged quicker than anyone else.  

In 2008, when she was only 15, she started dating Justin Gaston, a 20-year-old model. 

The ickiest part? Her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, apparently set them up. 

For more pics of your favorite stars, go to x17online.com.

(x17online)

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant

The Lakers star met his wife Vanessa when he was 21 and already an NBA suspertar, while she was just 17 and a senior in high school. He proposed six months after meeting her and they have been married since 2001. 
(Reuters)

Hayden Panettiere and Milo Ventimiglia

The "Heroes" co-stars began dating when she was just 17 and he was 29. They called it quits two years later, in 2009.

Milo played Hayden's uncle on the show. 

Weird!


(NBC)

Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson

Although we already know how this fairytale ended, it's important to note that Nick and Jess began dating when she was 18 and he was 25.

For more pics of your favorite stars, go to x17online.com.

(x17online)

Courtney Stodden and Doug Hutchison

Doug, who starred in "The Green Mile" with Tom Hanks, was 50 years old when he married Courtney Stodden, when she was just 16. Her parents had to sign off on it.

Which they did.

Which they did.

For more pics of your favorite stars, go to x17online.com.

(X17online)

Linda Hogan

Linda and Hulk Hogan divorced in 2007 after 24 years of marriage, and she apparently wanted to feel young again, so she found her next suitor at her kids' high school. 

She began dating Charley Hill in 2008 when she was 49 and he was 19.

Linda and Charley were engaged briefly, but they called it off.

For more pics of Linda, go to x17online.com.

(X17online)

Chad Michael Murray and Kenzie Dalton

"One Tree Hill" star Chad Michael Murray fell for an extra on the set of the show. Kenzie was 17 and Chad was 24. A year later he proposed, but the two reportedly split in Sept. 2013 after being engaged for seven years. 

For more pics of your favorite stars, go to x17online.com.

(x17online)

