Kaley Cuoco remembers co-star John Ritter on the 15th anniversary of his death

Kaley Cuoco has posted a heartfelt tribute to John Ritter on the 15th anniversary of his sudden death.

Cuoco shared a photo to Instagram of her blowing a kiss at Ritter’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

“15 years love you forever, John! #johnritter you still make me laugh every single day,” she captioned the photo.

Ritter played her dad in sitcom "8 Simple Rules" before his sudden death from an aortic dissection in 2003.

In documentary John Ritter: Behind Closed Doors which airs in the US this week, Cuoco tearfully recalls her last memory of Ritter.

The actress said Ritter had fallen ill on set and decided to go home, but stopped by Cuoco’s dressing room to say goodbye.

“He sat down on the couch and he goes, ‘I love you,’ and I was like, ‘I love you too, silly man,’ and he goes ‘No, I want you to know, I love you,’” Cuoco said, according to "Entertainment Tonight."

“And I said, ‘I love you too,’ and then he goes, ‘That’s it,’ and he gave me a hug and that’s the last time I saw him.”

After achieving breakout success with her role on "8 Simple Rules" Cuoco went on to star on "The Big Bang Theory."

This article originally appeared on News.com.au.