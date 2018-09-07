Tori Spelling lashes back at haters after Internet trolls insult her kids

Tori Spelling clapped back at Internet trolls who had some harsh words for her children on social media.

The former "90210" star shut down trolls after Instagram users left negative comments on a photo she shared of four of her children – Liam, Finn, Stella and Hattie – in their back-to-school clothes.

According to People, one user wrote that Spelling's kids looked as if they had "just rolled out of bed and put on what was on the floor."

Another said, “The kids are fat. Fat isn’t healthy,” to which someone else wrote, “Why have you let your gorgeous kids get so unfit?”

Spelling, a mother of five (her 18-month-old son Beau was not included in the photo-op), took to the comments sections of the Instagram image to call out her haters.

“I am a proud mama bear and I enjoy sharing our family journey with my family, friends, fans and online supportive and loyal community,” she said.

“For all the individuals on here that felt the need to #momshame and #kidshame me and my children I say ‘Shame on you!’ I was raised to believe that if you can’t say anything nice about someone then don’t say anything at all."

The 45-year-old actress concluded, “Lift others up and you in turn lift yourself up #endcyberbullying.”

Spelling and her husband, Dean McDermott, have never been the type of parents to shy away from sharing images of their kids on social media and attend public outings as a family.

On Aug. 7, the whole family was snapped at the Los Angeles premiere of "Dog Days" and a month prior Spelling was spotted with three of her kids at the L.A. premiere of Disney's "Christopher Robin."