'Gilligan's Island' star Dawn Wells seeking $180K from fans to help pay debts: report

"Gilligan's Island" star Dawn Wells, who was known for her iconic role as Mary Ann Summers on the popular series, is reportedly seeking financial help from her fans.

TMZ reported the former "Gilligan's" star is seeking almost $200,000 from fans through a GoFundMe page created by a close friend. The actress is allegedly "desperate" for the funds following an "unexpected accident that required hospitalization for two months," according to the GoFundMe page biography.

Wells' friend told TMZ that in the accident, the actress broke her knee and is in the process of recovering from complications she suffered from a surgery to repair her injury.

The fundraising page details that the actress has been dealing with financial struggles since the 2008 recession and now needs "$194,000 to alleviate penalties by the IRS (which are compounded daily) and to pay her hospital costs."

TMZ also reported that the actress wants to be moved to a smaller assisted living facility that is geared towards helping those in the film and TV industry but she was denied due to her debt.

The friend also added that Wells has no family to support her through this time and the star has already lost her home.

Wells visited Fox News in 2014 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of “Gilligan’s Island” and her book, “What Would Mary Ann Do?”

“I think Mary Ann was – she had been your friend, a companion, there was no bullying, she pitched in and she worked and I think that is what is really necessary today,” she said of her famous TV character and the life lessons she evoked.

The actress, now 79, went on to talk about her career since starring in the iconic series and how fortune she was for the experiences she has had in the industry.

“I am active and very busy and I am very lucky to be healthy, I am very lucky to be working,” the actress said and mentioned a few theater roles she had taken on at the time. “I have been very, very busy and very happy.”