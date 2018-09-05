Millennials say 'American Pie' is 'sexist' and 'offensive' after re-watching the cult '90s film

While the hit cult film spawned three sequels and four spinoff movies, those watching the film now have branded it dated, sexist and offensive.

In the original American Pie, hapless teens Jim Levenstein and friends Kevin Myers, Paul Finch and Chris Ostreicher attempt to lose their virginities before their high school graduation.

In one of the most memorable and cringeworthy scenes in comedy film history, Jim – having been told by his friend that sex feels like "warm apple pie" – is caught by his father Noah while appearing to 'have sex' with the pie.

Later, Jim – played by Jason Biggs – is persuaded to put a webcam in his room by friends so they can watch Slovakian exchange student Nadia change, but it backfires as he sends the live webcam link to everyone on his school list and they watch as he ejaculates prematurely twice with Nadia.

While the film opened to mixed reviews and grossed over $235 million at the time, it has since been blasted by millennials online.

Victoria Leane tweeted: "American Pie is one of the worst movies of all time. This may be an unpopular opinion but I’ve always hated it and always will. It’s sexist, homophobic and disgusting and I hate that it got so many sequels."

Mark Williams said: "‘American Pie’ is extremely dated and is quite sexist but there are some hilarious moments."

"Scary how dated the movie American Pie has become. Remember it being released like it was yesterday," Owen Beers said.

And Eyal Levy added: "Omg, American Pie – the franchise, is so ridiculously sexist! Apparently, only guys are allowed to enjoy sex."

However, some have defended the film as Emo Mom tweeted: "I agree American Pie is totally offensive but back then 99% of Hollywood comedies thrived from shock humour & offensive comedy.

"Stop getting mad over sh*t that happened 10 years ago and be mad about the bullsh*t still going on in today’s society."

And Just Dave said: "I really think people are overthinking this... it’s a classic 90s movie. There was far worse (or better in my opinion) offensive movies back in the day."

It's not the first time the film has been blasted since its release.

In 2014, Mic claimed the film perpetuated "a toxic form of masculinity" as it centred around a goal of "drinking and finding a girl to hook up with", but "there is no societal push back that says it's unacceptable to get girls drunk to manipulate them into sex... and that's the root of the problem."

And The List also cited the film's "misognistic moments," adding: "Does every male character really have to be this sleazy? It's easy to laugh at their hijinks in the movies, but when men behave like this in real life, it's not just creepy but often scary."

This story originally appeared on The Sun. Read more content from The Sun here.